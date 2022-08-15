Search intensifies for Wake sheriff’s deputy shooter as photos of truck released

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office released images Monday of a light-colored vehicle spotted near the scene at the time of the fatal shooting of Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd.

“The vehicle is a single cab pickup truck similar to a Chevrolet Colorado or a GMC Canyon,” according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The photos come as the search intensifies to find who was involved in Byrd’s death last week.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office released these photos in connection with the shooting death of Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd on Aug. 11. The vehicle is a single cab pickup truck similar to a Chevrolet Colorado or a GMC Canyon. Wake County Sheriff's Office

Earlier Monday, the N.C. Sheriffs’ Association announced a $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those involved Byrd’s shooting. The association, in announcing the reward, noted recent violence against law enforcement officials .

“The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, representing all 100 sheriffs in our state, is horrified by the recent acts of violence in which seven members of our profession have been injured or killed by gunfire in less than three weeks,” it said in a statement. “We grieve with the families of the affected officers, and we offer our condolences to their friends, co-workers, and communities.”

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-306-6931 or 919-306-7748.

Additionally, the association has activated its “Traumatic Incident Response Program,” which provides $1,000 in gift cards for the family through the local sheriff for immediate expenses, said Eddie Caldwell, the executive vice president of the association.

Byrd, 48, had served in the sheriff’s department for 13 years as a detention officer and, most recently, a K9 officer.

A memorial to slain Wake County Sheriffs Deputy Ned Byrd outside the Wake County Sheriffs office on Salisbury Street on Monday, August 15, 2022 in Raleigh, N.C. Deputy Byrd was found shot next to his patrol car on Thursday night August 11, 2022. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Timeline of shooting

Questions remain about the circumstances surrounding Byrd’s shooting. Here is what’s known.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, Byrd responded to a domestic incident, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. He then cleared the scene and entered his notes, which could have taken roughly 30 to 45 minutes, said sheriff’s spokesperson Eric Curry.

Byrd was later shot multiple times near a gas station on Auburn Knightdale Road and Battle Bridge Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office. After dispatchers didn’t hear more from him, a deputy was instructed to find Byrd’s vehicle.

He was found shortly before 1 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, Curry said.

At the time of the shooting, Byrd was wearing a protective vest and was with his police dog, Sasha. The dog was inside Byrd’s unmarked SUV during the shooting.

Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all U.S and state flags to be lowered to half-staff in Byrd’s honor on Friday.

Monday, the Sheriff’s Office announced funeral arrangements for Byrd. Visitation will take place on Thursday 3-8 p.m., at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. The funeral will take place Friday 11 a.m., at Providence Baptist Church, 6339 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh.

