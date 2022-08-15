Joanna Gaines Reveals Adorable Video Cooking With ‘Little Sous Chef’ Son

Starting in Waco, Texas, the couple behind Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna Gaines, transformed not only homes into beautiful showpieces but grew their show into five seasons and over 70 episodes. And if running Magnolia Homes and a hit television show isn’t enough, the couple also raises five children. Recently, Joanna revealed that their eldest Drake is on the cusp of the next stage of his life, college. While writing an essay about her nearly 20 years of marriage and watching her children grow into adults, Joanna also shared a picture of her enjoying a little bonding time with her other son Crew, who is only 4.

Posting a video on Instagram, Joanna Gaines stands at her son’s side as he tries to help her cook. Although Crew might not know the proper ingredients, that didn’t stop him from using his spoon to try and taste the delicious sauce in the making. And apparently, the double-dipping rule is also unknown to him as he tries multiple times to get a sample. Joana captioned the video with “My little sous chef”. Beyond the sauce, Crew did help his mother when it came to breaking up the meat and adding some flavor to the dish, which included an exact number of bay leaves.

Joanna Gaines Recalls The Good Times And Bad

As mentioned above, the star of Fixer Upper recently took a trip down memory lane due to her son about to leave for college. While bittersweet, Joanna Gaines wrote about the experience. “Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college. In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement. But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own.”

At only 44 years old, Joanna Gaines has spent almost half her life with her husband, Chip. She recounted the last two decades, noting, “In our 20 years of marriage, Chip and I have experienced a little bit of all of it. Losing a loved one. Shifts in friendships. Bills we couldn’t pay. Moments where our hearts were broken. Times when all hope felt lost and circumstances were out of our control. When all I could think to do was lay facedown on the floor in surrender.”

Just like Fixer Upper, Joanna Gaines is always hoping to use her own experiences to help out others. She explained in her essay, “Whatever you might be carrying this year, this season, this very moment—remember fortitude comes to us in the inches forward. Not in one fell swoop or one big break. It is what we earn in the days we cling to what grounds us, in the minutes we are sweating out the last days of our own personal summers.”