Yankees on the verge of pulling the trigger on major decision amid Aaron Hicks slump
The New York Yankees still can’t shake their way out of a slump, as they have now lost three games in a row after absorbing a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays at home Tuesday night. The Bronx Bombers have now dropped 11 of their most recent 13 games and if […] The post Yankees on the verge of pulling the trigger on major decision amid Aaron Hicks slump appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB community, Rangers fans react to Jon Daniels' firing
The Rangers stunned the baseball community when they announced the firing of president of baseball operations Jon Daniels on Wednesday after he spent the last 20 years with the organization.
Yankees: 3 decisions that could cost Brian Cashman his job
This could be the last year Brian Cashman has with the New York Yankees and it is these decisions that could cost him his job. Brian Cashman isn’t getting fired by the New York Yankees. But he might not be back. He is in the final year of his contract with the team and with the way the club has been playing, this could be his swan song.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Team, Heads Home to Texas
As the Dodgers complete a central states turn around, they do so without their ace around. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who’s on the injured list with a back issue, took the opportunity to leave the team and head home to Texas to spend time with his family while continuing his rehab.
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays
For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s tremendously frustrating’: Craig Kimbrel opens up about internal conflict after blown save vs. Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a rare loss Tuesday evening in stunning fashion, as closer Craig Kimbrel failed to seal the deal in the bottom of the 11th inning. Working on a two-run cushion, Kimbrel ended up surrendering a pair of runs on two hits while also allowing a walk in just a third of […] The post ‘It’s tremendously frustrating’: Craig Kimbrel opens up about internal conflict after blown save vs. Brewers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pirates players fire back at Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley for ‘bush league’ comments
Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley is under fire for his comments about Pittsburgh Pirates players. This week, the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates are competing in a three-game series. In the first game on Tuesday night, the talk was not about the play on the field. Rather, it was focused on the comments made by Red Sox broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley.
4 reasons the Mets, Dodgers need to be worried about the Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves have been getting about as little publicity of a defending World Series champion as can be imagined. All of the talk this season has been about the New York Mets and their amazing season. Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers out west have been cruising and currently have the best record in all of baseball. That has allowed the Braves to fly under the radar. After Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Mets, Atlanta has climbed within 3.5 games of the National League East leaders.
Dodgers: 11-Year Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Setback for Second Straight Year
After nearly 13 months on the Dodgers, Danny Duffy has not even appeared in a MLB game.
Orioles legend Adam Jones’ powerful message to team amid Cinderella season
The Baltimore Orioles are still in playoff contention despite trading Jorge Lopez and Trey Mancini ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. This was a ball club that entered the season in the midst of a rebuild. They weren’t aiming to make a playoff run. but as of this story’s publication, the Orioles are just […] The post Orioles legend Adam Jones’ powerful message to team amid Cinderella season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Major Business Announcement
On Tuesday, veteran sports broadcasting personality Erin Andrews expanded her women's sports apparel brand into the MLB world. The Fox Sports sideline reporter announced a new partnership between Major League Baseball and her clothing line, "WEAR by Erin Andrews." "Hey @MLB fans!!!! We’ve got you covered! FINALLY!! @WEARbyEA," she wrote....
Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was among the most active executives in the majors ahead of the MLB trade deadline earlier this month. Among the moves that Cashman completed, he bolstered the bullpen via the additions of Scott Effross and Lou Trivino. Cashman reportedly looked to acquire now-former Los Angeles Angels closer Raisel […] The post Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Does Marcell Ozuna have a spot in Braves lineup?
With the young Braves prospects stepping up to the plate this season, it leaves Atlanta and Marcell Ozuna in an awkward situation where Ozuna’s contract may not be worth his on-field performance.
Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom sets franchise record not done in over 122 years
The Atlanta Braves have not shied away from calling up top prospects in order to help them stay afloat in their pursuit of the New York Mets. The organization’s top prospect, Vaughn Grissom, has been incredibly impressive since reaching the big leagues a week ago, and he’s already left his mark on the franchise. Just […] The post Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom sets franchise record not done in over 122 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers
The post-All Star break has not been kind to the New York Yankees. Despite making some major additions to their roster, they have continued to struggle in the last few games. They still control the AL East division, but that’s mostly due to the Blue Jays and the Rays collapsing at the same time. Their […] The post Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments
Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
Albert Pujols’ firm response on potential Cardinals 2023 return amid hot stretch
Albert Pujols has found his stroke at the plate as of late. The future Hall of Famer and St. Louis Cardinals veteran recently had a multi-home run game. He’s been fantastic against left-handed pitching as well. In other words, despite his age, Pujols is still a valuable contributor. His recent hot stretch at the plate […] The post Albert Pujols’ firm response on potential Cardinals 2023 return amid hot stretch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Crawford's adorable kids go bonkers over dad's walk-off homer
Oracle Park wasn’t the only place rocking Tuesday night as Brandon Crawford’s walk-off home run sealed the Giants’ 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. In a video posted to Twitter by Crawford’s wife Jalynne, his biggest fans -- his kids -- can be seen going absolutely bonkers as their dad’s booming blast soars over the center field wall in the ninth inning.
Accountability Finally Caught Rangers President Jon Daniels
After 17 years in charge of Rangers baseball, former president Jon Daniels can’t overcome the club’s shortcomings.
