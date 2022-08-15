Read full article on original website
There’s Nothing Quite as Ugly & Vicious as This Wolffish Caught in Maine
@jacob__knowles Replying to @vmenzone No tik tok this is not dangerous. We handle #seacreatures every day, we are #professionals #lobster #fishing #maine #207 #mainecheck # #mainelobster #seafood #ocean #lobstertok #fy #fyp #lobsterfishing #didyouknow #interesting #coolcatch #rare #rarefind #surprisecatch #wow #impressive ♬ Zombie Growls and Breathes Heavily - Blastwave FX.
I'm a Southerner who visited Portland, Maine, for the first time. Here are the 9 things that surprised me most.
I'm from Alabama and I took a road trip to Portland in the winter to try fresh local lobster, visit iconic lighthouses, and fit in some beach time.
We've been living in a tent for 5 months because we couldn't afford our $1,200 rent. Now we're preparing for winter in Maine.
Lauren Bahre and her husband left their home under threat of eviction as they couldn't make rent. They now live in a tent moored in a national park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fisherman Catches Monster Wolf Fish, Gives It a Lobster and Throws It Back
The huge wolf fish nearly bit the Maine fisherman as he grappled with it.
AOL Corp
SEE IT: Whale leaps on top of boat near Massachusetts in shocking video
A whale made quite a splash by leaping from the water and landing on top of a boat off the coast of Massachusetts. Shocking footage shared by Boston news station NBC10 shows the massive mammal’s collision with the boat, which occurred Sunday morning near White Horse Beach in Plymouth.
Maine Restaurant Named One of the Best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in America
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For 35 incredible seasons, celebrity chef Guy Fieri has been trekking across America to put a spotlight on some great food being made by the country's best diners, drive-ins and dives. Despite airing more than 400 episodes, the Food Network series remains as popular as ever. In fact, Fieri's fanbase has become notorious for planning vacations around visiting many of the restaurants he features on his shows.
natureworldnews.com
Video: Humpback Whale Caught on Camera Slamming Into Fishermen's Boat Off the Massachusetts Coast
A humpback whale went viral on social media after footage of it shows that it partially landed on a boat carrying several fishermen. The incident occurred off the coast of the town of Plymouth in Massachusetts, United States, on Sunday, July 24. The massive marine animal was believed to be chasing a school of fish when it jumped out of the water.
Giant Ocean Sunfish Filmed in Gulf of Maine in Rare and Awesome Encounter
The ocean sunfish, considered a vulnerable species, can occasionally be seen sunbathing on its side.
Smithonian
Critically Endangered Sea Turtle Lays Eggs on Texas Beach
The Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle—the world’s smallest, rarest and most endangered—faced a troubled history. But now, the species has a bit of good news: One of these imperiled turtles has laid eggs on a Texas beach. To protect this new nest, conservationists carefully removed and transferred...
"River Dave," banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. - A hermit known as River Dave - whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave - has found a new home in Maine.David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. "The foundation needs repair work," Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. "It's just an old camp, but I enjoy working...
Maine Man Catches 'Unicorn' Fish He's Been Hunting for 20 Years
The huge striped bass measured more than 50 inches in length after it was hauled from the water by an avid angler.
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
A chunk of metal fell from the sky over Maine and almost hit a police officer, officials say. They think it was from a passing plane.
Maine's public safety department said the metal likely came from a plane flying an international route, and that the FAA is investigating.
Has It Ever Snowed in August in New Hampshire or Maine?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you'll see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW.
This is the oldest lighthouse in the U.S. and it is still actively staffed by the U.S. Coast Guard
Boston Light lighthouseCredit: Daniel P. B. Smith; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Boston Light lighthouse is the site of the first lighthouse to be ever built in the U.S. The first lighthouse was built in 1716. It was destroyed by the British in 1776 and a second lighthouse was built on the site in 1783. This is the current surviving lighthouse on the site.
Maine anglers catch rare blue lobster; crustacean will live in restaurant tank
A father and son fishing off the southern coast of Maine caught a rare, bright blue lobster on Thursday morning. But the large marine crustacean will not be on the dinner table of Luke Rand or his father, Mark Rand. Instead, the lobster will take up residence in a tank at their family’s restaurant, Becky’s Diner, in Portland, WGME-TV reported. The restaurant is run by Becky Rand, Luke’s mother and Mark’s wife, according to the television station.
WATCH: Ford Bronco Stuck on Maine Sandbar Becomes Huge Party Sensation for a Weekend
As the saying goes, when life gives you a trapped SUV on a popular Maine shoreline, make a three-day beach party of out it… Or something like that. Back in April, some unlucky (or maybe just inexperienced) soul drove their Ford Bronco down to the water at Bar Harbor in Maine’s Acadia National Park. That was all fine and well when it was low tide, but once the water began to rise, the driver realized the difficult predicament they created. At first, folks tried to tow the SUV out of the water, but after several attempts, it was clear this was a job for professionals.
British Angler Catches and Releases Gigantic 7-Foot Halibut in Norway
Paul Stevens of Poringland, South Norfolk has been taking anglers on fishing trips in Norway as a guide and destination manager for Sportquest Holidays for over 13 years. This year, he got in on the action—in a big way. While fishing off the coast of Norway on July 6, Stevens boated an absolutely massive halibut.
Airplane part falls from sky, nearly hitting Maine Capitol Police worker
AUGUSTA, Maine — A metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House, landing with a loud bang just feet from a Capitol Police worker, officials said Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned to the State...
