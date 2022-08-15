ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.9 HOM

Comments / 1

Related
Seacoast Current

There’s Nothing Quite as Ugly & Vicious as This Wolffish Caught in Maine

@jacob__knowles Replying to @vmenzone No tik tok this is not dangerous. We handle #seacreatures every day, we are #professionals #lobster #fishing #maine #207 #mainecheck # #mainelobster #seafood #ocean #lobstertok #fy #fyp #lobsterfishing #didyouknow #interesting #coolcatch #rare #rarefind #surprisecatch #wow #impressive ♬ Zombie Growls and Breathes Heavily - Blastwave FX.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine#Seagulls#Economy#Birds#Animals#Rockland
Seacoast Current

Maine Restaurant Named One of the Best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in America

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For 35 incredible seasons, celebrity chef Guy Fieri has been trekking across America to put a spotlight on some great food being made by the country's best diners, drive-ins and dives. Despite airing more than 400 episodes, the Food Network series remains as popular as ever. In fact, Fieri's fanbase has become notorious for planning vacations around visiting many of the restaurants he features on his shows.
WELLS, ME
natureworldnews.com

Video: Humpback Whale Caught on Camera Slamming Into Fishermen's Boat Off the Massachusetts Coast

A humpback whale went viral on social media after footage of it shows that it partially landed on a boat carrying several fishermen. The incident occurred off the coast of the town of Plymouth in Massachusetts, United States, on Sunday, July 24. The massive marine animal was believed to be chasing a school of fish when it jumped out of the water.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Smithonian

Critically Endangered Sea Turtle Lays Eggs on Texas Beach

The Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle—the world’s smallest, rarest and most endangered—faced a troubled history. But now, the species has a bit of good news: One of these imperiled turtles has laid eggs on a Texas beach. To protect this new nest, conservationists carefully removed and transferred...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Boston

"River Dave," banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine

CONCORD, N.H. - A hermit known as River Dave - whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave - has found a new home in Maine.David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. "The foundation needs repair work," Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. "It's just an old camp, but I enjoy working...
BOSCAWEN, NH
Seacoast Current

Has It Ever Snowed in August in New Hampshire or Maine?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you'll see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW.
MAINE STATE
960 The Ref

Maine anglers catch rare blue lobster; crustacean will live in restaurant tank

A father and son fishing off the southern coast of Maine caught a rare, bright blue lobster on Thursday morning. But the large marine crustacean will not be on the dinner table of Luke Rand or his father, Mark Rand. Instead, the lobster will take up residence in a tank at their family’s restaurant, Becky’s Diner, in Portland, WGME-TV reported. The restaurant is run by Becky Rand, Luke’s mother and Mark’s wife, according to the television station.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Ford Bronco Stuck on Maine Sandbar Becomes Huge Party Sensation for a Weekend

As the saying goes, when life gives you a trapped SUV on a popular Maine shoreline, make a three-day beach party of out it… Or something like that. Back in April, some unlucky (or maybe just inexperienced) soul drove their Ford Bronco down to the water at Bar Harbor in Maine’s Acadia National Park. That was all fine and well when it was low tide, but once the water began to rise, the driver realized the difficult predicament they created. At first, folks tried to tow the SUV out of the water, but after several attempts, it was clear this was a job for professionals.
BAR HARBOR, ME
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy