On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
The search is on the 50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival Tree for 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Gem City Black Business Month: Black Business Challenge.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.Everything Kaye!Columbus, OH
dayton.com
Tributes, new entertainment part of 40th Sweet Corn Festival in Fairborn
FAIRBORN — Tributes, new performers, and plenty of food and entertainment are all part of the 40th Sweet Corn Festival this weekend. The Community Park event Saturday and Sunday will include more than 160 vendors offering a variety of arts and crafts, as well as the signature steamed cooked sweet corn and barbeque chicken, said Warren Brown, festival chair.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Food festivals, events celebrate seasonal ingredients
Local food festivals working to leverage the seasonal flavors of the moment are popping up steadily through August headed into fall. Fresh fruit, vegetables and cultural food celebrations capitalizing on good weather and even better ingredients are flush this month with plenty of opportunities to experience a wide variety of flavors, preparations and vibes.
dayton.com
Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine closing at 2nd Street Market
Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine at 2nd Street Market is set to close as owner Azra Kaurin has decided to retire after 22 years. In an Aug. 18 Facebook post, Kaurin noted her sadness to leave a place she considered her “second home.”. “The staff, vendors, and our customers have...
dayton.com
Patio of the Week: Dayton Beer Company specializes in outdoor spaces
Celebrating summer and the uptick of outdoor dining, Dayton.com will spotlight restaurant patios across the Miami Valley on a weekly basis. As downtown Dayton continues to develop and grow there have been businesses who have set the bar so high it will be difficult to top. When it comes to...
dayton.com
100 craft beers available at Hops in the Hangar aircraft-themed event this weekend
MIDDLETOWN — Guests will enjoy a combination of historic aircrafts, plane rides and air shows highlighted by craft brews, food and more at Middletown’s Hops in the Hangar event this weekend. “We know the event is geared toward those who like airports, airplanes and craft beer, and it...
dayton.com
Pizza Bandit adds new kiosk location in downtown Dayton
The Pizza Bandit is once again making it easier for people in downtown Dayton to get their hands on an authentic slice of New York pizza. The business is partnering with Black Box Improv Theater to add a kiosk allowing customers to order pizza with no minimum ordering requirements or delivery fees.
dayton.com
Rotary Food Truck Competition on Saturday to include nearly 30 vendors
Saturday’s lunch and possibly dinner are already planned out: The only challenge is making a choice, or in this case — choices. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors that will have a wide range of options from American comfort foods including burgers and pizza to international dishes, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Rd. Admission is free.
dayton.com
Joe Mama’s Taste of Dayton applies for liquor license to expand options
A restaurant in Dayton known for its “heavy hittas” and being open when other restaurants in the area have closed has applied for a liquor license. Joe Mama’s Taste of Dayton, located at 115 Springfield Street, applied for a liquor license on Aug. 9, according to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.
dayton.com
The Heights Cafe to close Saturday after 12 years in business
The Heights Cafe will close its doors Saturday, Aug. 20, after more than a decade in business, according to a statement from the business. Located at 6178 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights, the Heights Cafe opened in April 2010. Throughout the years, the cafe has served breakfast, specialty coffees, and lunch, touting products made from fresh, locally-grown ingredients.
livability.com
5 Can’t-Miss Annual Festivals in and Around Dayton, OH
The Dayton area knows how to throw a good party. Check out this sampling of fun annual events. Crowd-pleasing celebrations occur each year throughout the Dayton area. Here’s just a small sample:. Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. Formerly called the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival, the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival...
dayton.com
The Vault Event Center closes in Miamisburg
A Miamisburg event center housed inside a former bank announced today on its Facebook page it has closed. “Absolutely breaks my heart to have to say that The Vault Event Center is officially closed,” said owner Melissa Climer in the Facebook post. Climer said in the post she “will...
Ohio Valley Orchid Fest coming to Kettering
Orchids from over 14 states will include hundreds of award-winning flowering orchid plants arranged on display, along with pottery and other orchid-related items.
dayton.com
The ‘tomato cage’ comes down: Dayton Convention Center renovations kick off
‘This is the beginning of something special;’ $31 million upgrade aims to revitalize downtown anchor. Construction crews on Tuesday began to remove the three-story steel mesh cylindrical sculpture at the entrance of the Dayton Convention Center that was installed as part of renovations completed about 15 years ago. The...
dayton.com
Moeller Brew Barn to open Friday in Dayton: ‘All of our beers tell a story’
Moeller Brew Barn, a new destination located across the street from right field at Day Air Ballpark, is opening to the public Friday. “We built this for the people of Dayton,” said founder and co-owner Nick Moeller. The brewery features a taproom with three bars and over 70 taps,...
dayton.com
Local event starts planning for USA’s 250th anniversary
Ohio Commission to discuss ideas Wednesday for commemorating Semiquincentennial on July 4, 2026. Dayton-area residents are invited to take part in a listening session Wednesday, planning how Ohio will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026. The meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Carillon Historical Park, located at 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton.
Daily Advocate
2022 Great Darke County Fair getting underway
GREENVILLE — The Great Darke County Fair is finally here and great weather is in the forecast for this nine-day, nine-night affair. The “Greatest County Fair on Earth,” as it is billed, opens its gates at 7 a.m. with activities beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.
livability.com
Dayton, Ohio, Region Offers a Diverse Collection of Communities
Unique communities across the Dayton region are appealing to newcomers. Citizens who are engaged are the backbone of any thriving and livable community, and Dayton is known to be one of Ohio’s hidden treasures. One of the Dayton region’s appeals is its diverse community collection. Communities across the region appeal to families because of their housing affordability and quality schools. Many of these communities also feature revitalized central business districts drawing development and serving as community gathering places.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Fair ends with the Sales of Champions
TROY – On the final day of the Miami County Fair, Junior Fair members who won Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion sold their animals at the Sale of Champions with the largest sale being $17,000. The sale started with a pen of market chickens. Grand Champion Katie Quinn,...
dayton.com
New mural among renovations at Kettering’s Rosewood Arts Center
“We look at our programs as a way to enrich the quality of life for people,” said Kettering cultural arts manager Shayna McConville. Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering is in the midst of a makeover to not only upgrade to the 21st century but provide a more inclusive space.
miamivalleytoday.com
Senior day at the fair
TROY — Miami County senior citizens enjoyed Wednesday at the Miami County Fair, the day specifically designated for them. The Free Entertainment Tent was overflowing Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, for Senior Citizens Day after approximately 68 couples married for at least 50 years gathered for the annual Golden Anniversary picture. Couples were seated at 11 a.m. out front of the Miami County Fair secretary’s office for the picture.
