Unique communities across the Dayton region are appealing to newcomers. Citizens who are engaged are the backbone of any thriving and livable community, and Dayton is known to be one of Ohio’s hidden treasures. One of the Dayton region’s appeals is its diverse community collection. Communities across the region appeal to families because of their housing affordability and quality schools. Many of these communities also feature revitalized central business districts drawing development and serving as community gathering places.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO