Four Corners fire prompts evacuations in Valley County
CASCADE, Idaho — The Valley County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders near Cascade due to the Four Corners fire, now burning at over 4,000 acres. Officials say the fire has now breached the ridge of the West Mountain range and is moving towards homes. The sheriff's office is...
Bend Oregon firefighter dies in plane crash
Bend, Or (Released from Bend Fire & Rescue)-Bend Fire & Rescue was struck with the tragic loss of a dedicated member on the morning of Monday, August 15, 2022. Engineer Daniel Harro, 38, was killed in a small plane crash near Yellow Pine, ID. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is under investigation by local authorities. Engineer Harro and his twin brother Mark were returning to Bend from a back-country plane camping trip near McCall, ID. Daniel was the plane’s pilot and an avid flight enthusiast. He is survived by his wife, Elisif. “This is a devastating loss for our family.” said Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley. “Daniel was well-loved and well-respected by everyone who worked with him. We will miss his presence every day.”
Central Idaho Dam is an ‘Accident Waiting to Happen,’ Officials say
The over 100-year-old Mackay Dam in Idaho’s Custer County needs repairs and poses a risk to the town of Mackay just downstream and the Idaho National Laboratory about 30 miles further, according to the Idaho Department of Water Resources and the Environmental Defense Institute, an Idaho nonprofit focused on nuclear energy issues.
Ernest Hemingway’s Gun A Popular Bar Item North Of Twin Falls
For Idaho fans of beloved writer Ernest Miller Hemingway (1899-1961), the next time you're traveling through the Sun Valley area you have to make a point to stop at a saloon that is still operating and was a favorite watering hole of the nature-loving author. Ernest Hemingway fit right in...
