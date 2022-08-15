Chelsea head to Elland Road for their Premier League clash against Leeds United on Sunday afternoon, and all the details of how to watch the match have been revealed. Thomas Tuchel and co head north in a bid to make it three games unbeaten to the start of the 2022/23 league campaign following their win over Everton and draw against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 HOURS AGO