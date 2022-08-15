Read full article on original website
Timo Werner makes honest Thomas Tuchel admission after departure from 'special' Chelsea
Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner has opened up on his departure, discussing the role of Thomas Tuchel and admitting that the Blues will always be special to him. Leaving earlier this month, Werner returned to RB Leipzig after two seasons at Stamford Bridge, where he won the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.
Footage resurfaces of Kylian Mbappe refusing to let Angel di Maria take a penalty for a hat-trick
Kylian Mbappe's refusal to let Angel di Maria take a penalty for Paris Saint-Germain has emerged after his recent behaviour on the pitch. In a Le Classique game against Marseille in March 2019, PSG were winning 3-1 courtesy of goals from both Mbappe and Di Maria (2). Mbappe had opened...
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold 'forgot they were at Anfield' before Palace KO, the footage is hilarious
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah completely forgot they were at Anfield in front of 52,000 supporters ahead of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace. Check out the footage below:. The Reds slipped to a 1-1 draw on Monday evening and that makes it two points from two games, following a 2-2...
Jose Mourinho's speech to Dele Alli has become hugely poignant on the verge of move to Besiktas
Jose Mourinho gave Dele Alli a very honest warning about 'demanding more from himself,' whilst the pair were at Tottenham Hotspur, and with Dele on the verge of a move to Besiktas it feels all the more relevant, as you can see below. When Mourinho first arrived at Tottenham, in...
Harvey Elliott reveals what really happened in Liverpool's changing room following Nunez red card
Darwin Nuñez let his new teammates down on Monday night as a moment of madness handed him an early bath against Crystal Palace, and Harvey Elliott has revealed the reaction in the dressing room. Elliott claims the Liverpool squad rallied around the Uruguayan and told him he wasn’t at...
Barcelona owe €102 million in wages to Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets
Barcelona reportedly owe a whopping €102 million in wages to their two captains, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets. The club's financial struggles have been well documented and they have to activate a number of economic levers in order to register their new players for the new La Liga season.
Marco van Basten hits out at 'idiotic' Man United decision that has killed Erik ten Hag's preparation
Marco van Basten has slammed Manchester United's board for scheduling such a vigorous pre-season tour, branding the decision as 'idiotic'. The Red Devils travelled to Thailand then Australia to play the likes of Liverpool and Crystal Palace ahead of the 2022/23 season. Erik ten Hag's team looked promising in big...
Shocking footage shows steward fight with a fan during Birmingham City's 1-1 draw with Watford
A steward got into a full-blown fight with a fan at Birmingham vs Watford on Tuesday night. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the Championship fixture, with Ken Sema preserving Watford's unbeaten start to the season after cancelling out George Hall's first-half opener. But the real action...
Luis Suarez sends warning to Darwin Nunez after his red card during dismal Anfield debut
Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has sent a word of warning to Anfield new boy Darwin Nunez after his red card against Crystal Palace on Monday. Nunez had a torrid home debut for the Reds as he spurned two huge chances in the first half, a half which saw Palace stun Liverpool after an expertly crafted counter attack was finished off by Wilfried Zaha.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel handed £35,000 fine and suspended touchline ban
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been handed a suspended touchline ban and been fined £35,000 after an altercation with Tottenham Hotspur boss Antono Conte. The pair clashed once during the match, receiving a yellow card after Conte celebrated infront of the Chelsea head coach. The duo were then both...
How to watch: Leeds United vs Chelsea (Premier League): TV channel, live-stream, kick-off time
Chelsea head to Elland Road for their Premier League clash against Leeds United on Sunday afternoon, and all the details of how to watch the match have been revealed. Thomas Tuchel and co head north in a bid to make it three games unbeaten to the start of the 2022/23 league campaign following their win over Everton and draw against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.
Man Utd urged to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea as they're no longer rivals
Manchester United have been told they should sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea, because the two teams can no longer be considered rivals in the Premier League. United are in absolute disarray right now, with little direction on who might be coming into the team between now and the end of the transfer window.
John Stones to return, Bernardo Silva to remain on the bench - Predicted Team: Newcastle United vs Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City will enter their upcoming fixture against Newcastle United in high spirits, after taking AFC Bournemouth to the cleaners with a rampant 4-0 victory. Sitting at the summit of the Premier League table after the opening two games, Pep Guardiola’s side have bounced back from their defeat in the FA Community Shield in true Champions’ style so far.
Fans think Lionel Messi must have eyes in the back of his head after inexplicable pass to Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi's pass for Kylian Mbappe needs explaining, with fans thinking the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has eyes in the back of his head. PSG travel to Lille this weekend and are hoping to make it three wins out three win in this season's Ligue One campaign after high-scoring victories over Clermont Foot and Montpellier.
Rio Ferdinand fails lie detector test after being asked if Virgil van Dijk is better than he was
Rio Ferdinand was recently caught out after being asked a question about Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. The 43-year-old, who lifted six Premier League titles during a trophy-laden 12 year spell at Manchester United, was taking part in a lie detector test on his YouTube channel Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE when the topic of conversation switched.
Breaking: Carlo Ancelotti confirms Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid with Manchester United transfer progressing
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that midfielder Casemiro wants a new challenge ahead of his proposed move to Manchester United. Speaking ahead of their La Liga fixture against Celta Vigo, Ancelotti explained the club's acceptance for Casemiro's wished departure following a meeting between him and the player. "I...
Footage has emerged showing Ruben Dias completely ignoring Jurgen Klopp before Community Shield clash
Footage showing Manchester City defender Ruben Dias ignoring Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of last month’s FA Community Shield clash has gone viral. The incident happened inside the tunnel of Leicester’s King Power Stadium prior to kick off. With both teams lined up ready to walk out, Dias was seen going to shake the hands of the match officials, but completely ignored Klopp, who was stood right next to him.
Talented Arsenal youngster close to Championship move
Arsenal prospect Salah Oulad M’Hand has been allowed to join Championship side Hull City on a season-long loan, with a view to making the deal permanent. The switch was confirmed by Hull boss Shota Arveladze after months of negotiations with the Gunners. Having impressed at youth level for Arsenal,...
Marc Cucurella on controversial Chelsea home debut, Man City interest, Ben Chilwell and Cesar Azpilicueta's influence
Chelsea wing-back Marc Cucurella has spoken to the press following his arrival from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer. Joining in a deal that is worth up to £63 million, Cucurella can operate both on the left wing and the left side of central defence for Thomas Tuchel. The...
