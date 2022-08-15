ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SPORTbible

How to watch: Leeds United vs Chelsea (Premier League): TV channel, live-stream, kick-off time

Chelsea head to Elland Road for their Premier League clash against Leeds United on Sunday afternoon, and all the details of how to watch the match have been revealed. Thomas Tuchel and co head north in a bid to make it three games unbeaten to the start of the 2022/23 league campaign following their win over Everton and draw against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

John Stones to return, Bernardo Silva to remain on the bench - Predicted Team: Newcastle United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City will enter their upcoming fixture against Newcastle United in high spirits, after taking AFC Bournemouth to the cleaners with a rampant 4-0 victory. Sitting at the summit of the Premier League table after the opening two games, Pep Guardiola’s side have bounced back from their defeat in the FA Community Shield in true Champions’ style so far.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Rio Ferdinand fails lie detector test after being asked if Virgil van Dijk is better than he was

Rio Ferdinand was recently caught out after being asked a question about Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. The 43-year-old, who lifted six Premier League titles during a trophy-laden 12 year spell at Manchester United, was taking part in a lie detector test on his YouTube channel Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE when the topic of conversation switched.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Breaking: Carlo Ancelotti confirms Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid with Manchester United transfer progressing

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that midfielder Casemiro wants a new challenge ahead of his proposed move to Manchester United. Speaking ahead of their La Liga fixture against Celta Vigo, Ancelotti explained the club's acceptance for Casemiro's wished departure following a meeting between him and the player. "I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Footage has emerged showing Ruben Dias completely ignoring Jurgen Klopp before Community Shield clash

Footage showing Manchester City defender Ruben Dias ignoring Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of last month’s FA Community Shield clash has gone viral. The incident happened inside the tunnel of Leicester’s King Power Stadium prior to kick off. With both teams lined up ready to walk out, Dias was seen going to shake the hands of the match officials, but completely ignored Klopp, who was stood right next to him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Talented Arsenal youngster close to Championship move

Arsenal prospect Salah Oulad M’Hand has been allowed to join Championship side Hull City on a season-long loan, with a view to making the deal permanent. The switch was confirmed by Hull boss Shota Arveladze after months of negotiations with the Gunners. Having impressed at youth level for Arsenal,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

