Waitr rebrands as ASAP, has 'deliver anything' business model

AUGUSTA — Waitr announced Monday it has changed its name to ASAP, signaling a new “deliver anything” business model. The name change is the culmination of the company’s recent transition to bring its food delivery services to a broader array of products.

ASAP’s new vision is delivering to consumers, same day, from any type of business. In preparation for the rebrand, the company accelerated the expansion of its services in recent weeks, signing agreements to launch delivery of a wide variety of items such as alcohol, sporting goods, luxury apparel, auto and electrical parts, and other need-it-now products.