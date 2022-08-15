ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Baker and Timothy McDonald of Connecticut face charges related to attempting to steal car parts in Springfield

Two Salisbury, Connecticut, men were arrested on Thursday afternoon after they reportedly attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle near Eastern Avenue, according to the Springfield Police Department. On Thursday at 4:45 p.m., Stephen Baker, 32, and Timothy McDonald, 33, both from Simsbury, Conn., were arrested and both...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
19-year-old shot at Cumberland Farms in Pittsfield Tuesday; police arrest juvenile suspect

Pittsfield police placed a juvenile suspect in custody after a 19-year-old was found shot at a Cumberland Farms on Tuesday afternoon. At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the Pittsfield Police Department said officers responded to a report of a victim who was shot at the Cumberland Farms on First Street. Once officers arrived at the gas station, a 19-year-old Pittsfield resident who lives on Adam Street was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
PITTSFIELD, MA
2 Massachusetts residents charged in Bristol 'street takeover'

Bristol police have charged two people in connection with a "street takeover" that happened in June. A "street takeover" is described by police as a new fad where illegal street racers block off an intersection or portions of the roadway. Then, individuals perform illegal stunts with their cars that endanger themselves and spectators.
BRISTOL, CT
Getting Answers: Overgrowth on Montgomery Street in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is Getting Answers. Viewers in Chicopee have expressed concern about a section of the sidewalk on Montgomery Street blocked by overgrown weeds and branches. We stopped by Montgomery Street Thursday afternoon to check out the sidewalk for ourselves. The tall weeds and shrubbery have...
CHICOPEE, MA
