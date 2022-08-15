Pittsfield police placed a juvenile suspect in custody after a 19-year-old was found shot at a Cumberland Farms on Tuesday afternoon. At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the Pittsfield Police Department said officers responded to a report of a victim who was shot at the Cumberland Farms on First Street. Once officers arrived at the gas station, a 19-year-old Pittsfield resident who lives on Adam Street was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO