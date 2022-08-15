Read full article on original website
Police investigating illegal dumping in Wilbraham
Wilbraham police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a vehicle seen illegally dumping in the town.
Westfield PD: Woman dressed as Walmart employee steals vacuums, leaves in stolen vehicle
Westfield police are searching for a woman that entered the Walmart dressed like a store employee and stole several items.
Crash involving pedestrian on Memorial Ave in West Springfield
Members of the West Springfield fire were called to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Memorial Avenue Friday morning.
Stephen Baker and Timothy McDonald of Connecticut face charges related to attempting to steal car parts in Springfield
Two Salisbury, Connecticut, men were arrested on Thursday afternoon after they reportedly attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle near Eastern Avenue, according to the Springfield Police Department. On Thursday at 4:45 p.m., Stephen Baker, 32, and Timothy McDonald, 33, both from Simsbury, Conn., were arrested and both...
DA looking for public’s help with murder investigation on Center Street in Chicopee
A homicide that took place nearly a year ago has yet to be solved and the Hampden District Attorney's Office is looking for the public's help in the investigation. Anyone with information on the driver of a Lexus 400H is asked to contact the police.
PD: Two women wanted for West Springfield theft
West Springfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying two women allegedly involved in a theft Monday afternoon.
No arrests yet in ‘unusual’ string of Springfield car break-ins over the weekend, police say
Many residents in the Springfield neighborhood of Liberty Heights woke up Sunday morning to find the windows of their cars smashed and items stolen from them, police reported. The Springfield Police detective’s unit is investigating the incident where 20 cars were broken into by having the windows smashed in and valuable items stolen.
Suspect arrested in connection with stealing brass railings from the Symphony Hall
A Springfield man was arrested in connection with stealing parts from the railings at Symphony Hall in Springfield.
Police: Driver hits sign, parked car, and building in Great Barrington
The Great Barrington Police Department investigated a crash on Wednesday. They say a 2006 Subaru Forester, hit a sign, then a parked car, before rolling over and hitting the front of a Dollar Store. The driver was hurt in the crash and had to be taken to the hospital.
19-year-old shot at Cumberland Farms in Pittsfield Tuesday; police arrest juvenile suspect
Pittsfield police placed a juvenile suspect in custody after a 19-year-old was found shot at a Cumberland Farms on Tuesday afternoon. At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the Pittsfield Police Department said officers responded to a report of a victim who was shot at the Cumberland Farms on First Street. Once officers arrived at the gas station, a 19-year-old Pittsfield resident who lives on Adam Street was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
One person injured in Pittsfield shooting, suspected juvenile arrested
A suspected juvenile has been arrested in Pittsfield after one person was shot Tuesday afternoon.
Man accused of falsely blaming boy for fatal East Hartford shooting
A Windsor man is facing accusations that he falsely implicated a 15-year-old Hartford boy in a fatal shooting that took place during a marijuana deal in East Hartford in January and joined with others to pressure the boy into confessing falsely to the shooting. DEFENDANT: Brainsley M. Beckford Jr., 19,...
Hadley police, DA and sheriff step up outreach efforts to protect older adults from scams
HADLEY — Police, the Northwestern District Attorney’s office and Hampshire County sheriff are expanding efforts to prevent financial crimes and scams targeting older adults. The three law enforcement organizations, working together as TRIAD in this initiative, will open an office at Hampshire Mall, which will be located near...
Police: Suspect stole wallet inside Springfield store
Springfield police are looking to identify a person that allegedly stole a wallet found inside a store.
Body matching description of Jamaican man that jumped off “Jaws Bridge” found
A body matching the description of one of the two brothers from Jamaica who went missing last weekend after jumping from a Martha’s Vineyard bridge featured in the movie “Jaws” has been found, state police said Thursday.
Sinkhole reported on Main Street in Three Rivers
The town of Palmer is informing residents of a sinkhole discovered on Main Street in Three Rivers Thursday afternoon.
Vandalism reported at Bethlehem House in Easthampton
The Diocese of Springfield has released a statement following an act of vandalism Thursday at the Bethlehem House in Easthampton.
2 Massachusetts residents charged in Bristol 'street takeover'
Bristol police have charged two people in connection with a "street takeover" that happened in June. A "street takeover" is described by police as a new fad where illegal street racers block off an intersection or portions of the roadway. Then, individuals perform illegal stunts with their cars that endanger themselves and spectators.
Getting Answers: Overgrowth on Montgomery Street in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is Getting Answers. Viewers in Chicopee have expressed concern about a section of the sidewalk on Montgomery Street blocked by overgrown weeds and branches. We stopped by Montgomery Street Thursday afternoon to check out the sidewalk for ourselves. The tall weeds and shrubbery have...
Devin Bryden, suspect in Northampton killing of Jana Abromowitz, indicted on murder charge
The suspect in Northampton’s only homicide this year has been indicted by a Hampshire County grand jury on a murder charge and will appear in court Friday, prosecutors said. Devin R. Bryden, 24, is accused of stabbing to death his 21-year-old roommate, Jana M. Abromowitz, in July. According to...
