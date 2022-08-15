Read full article on original website
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
27east.com
Recognizing Community Creatives
After a successful inaugural fundraiser supporting local artists and authors last year, a local collective of women art enthusiasts will once again host an annual fundraising outdoor event showcasing about 15 local creative artists and authors from the Sag Harbor area. The 2nd annual “Celebrating Community Creatives” event will be...
longisland.com
Horseback Riding on Long Island For the Novice and the Professional
Ever want to go horseback riding? Thinking about saddling up but don’t know where to start? Don’t worry. We wrangled up a bunch of the best equestrian centers on Long Island that serve everyone from beginners to advanced riders and children to adults. Get back in touch with nature on scenic trails, or to challenge yourself by taking riding lessons and competing in equestrian competitions.
27east.com
Annual Box Art Auction Returns To Benefit East End Hospice
Back in 2000, notable artist David Porter, a founding board member of East End Hospice, wanted to create a unique fundraiser for the then-nascent charity by giving local creatives wine boxes or cigar boxes as canvases for their work. The idea was that artists would then donate their finished works to the hospice for inclusion in an auction to raise the money needed to provide care for terminally ill patients on the East End.
27east.com
Three Artists At Kramoris Gallery
Romany Kramoris Gallery in Sag Harbor opens a show of works by three local artists — Thomas Condon, Richard Denning and Barbara Groot. The artists’ works will be featured from August 18 through September 8, and a reception for the artists will be held on Saturday, August 20, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
27east.com
Warren McHugh Is A Bit Of Carved History
Local residents who were here back in the day will tell you: The 1960s, 1970s and 1980s were a decidedly different time in Sag Harbor. In the days before luxury... more. When Tony Melillo first laid his eyes on the modern, box-like beach house at 31 ... by Michelle Trauring.
islipbulletin.net
St. Mark’s to hold annual craft fair
On Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., shoppers will be able to find toys, holiday decorations, clothes, shoes, books, and other items at the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Islip, ECW Craft Fair. It will be held in the church yard at 754 Montauk Highway. The decades-old ECW Craft Fair has become an annual tradition for shoppers throughout both Suffolk and Nassau counties, while Long Island vendors get to display and sell their wares.
27east.com
From Bach To Bluegrass With Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival
As part of its 39th season, the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival will present its annual Wm. Brian Little Concert on Friday, August 19, at 6 p.m. in the Sculpture Garden of Channing Daughter’s Winery. Titled “Bach to Bluegrass,” the concert will be a melding of two very distinct genres. Recently, festival founder and flutist Marya Martin sat down to talk a bit about the unusual combination of Baroque and bluegrass.
27east.com
Azurest Celebrates Diamond Jubilee, Talks About What Makes Sag Harbor Neighborhood So Special
Although residents of Azurest packed the Bridgehampton Community House on Saturday night to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the first historically Black resort in Sag Harbor, they... more. The editors discuss the “Summer of the Shark.” Shark sightings and bites have caused beach ... 18 Aug 2022...
Herald Community Newspapers
There once was an author from East Meadow
Michael Croland loves limericks so much that in 2016 he proposed to his wife Tamara with one. Now, six years later, the East Meadow resident is publishing a book full of them. “There Once Was a Limerick Anthology” was published on Aug. 17 by Dover Publications of Garden City. The book is filled with 350 selected limericks, five- line rhyming poems with a bouncy rhythm.
27east.com
Woltz Presents ‘Dynamic Preservation Through Landscape Design’
If one has ever wondered what landscape architects consider when approaching a renovation/restoration or even the repurposing of sites both historically and culturally significant, then this year’s presenter, internationally renowned landscape architect Thomas L. Woltz of the firm Nelson Byrd Woltz, provided the audience of the East Hampton Historical Society’s “Lecture Luncheon Benefit” with much food for thought at the Maidstone Club last week.
Here Comes the Fun Police: Hamptons Officials Are Cracking Down on Restaurants Over Outdoor Dining
Just as wealthy New Yorkers flock to the Hamptons during the summer, the city’s outdoor-dining wars have headed for the beach as well. Restaurateurs from Southampton to Montauk are complaining that local officials are trying to ruin their business by requesting that outdoor-dining structures be taken down, according to a new report from the New York Post. In some cases, the restaurants are facing inspections and fines for not adhering to pre-pandemic rules. “We just want to survive. We pay rent year-round and just have this three-month window to make money in this little village,” Zach Erdem, the owner of 75 Main...
Historic Nunley's carousel reopens after being closed since 2020
Nunley's Carousel reopened Tuesday morning after it was forced to close in 2020 due to the pandemic.
27east.com
SAG HARBOR VILLAGE
SAG HARBOR VILLAGE-- Rental from September-June 15. Farmhouse on Main Street with big backyard, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $4,000/monthly plus utilities. Contact Carol, 917-579-6038.
Spend the entire day with activities, relaxation and great food at Bay Shore Marina
It's a spot in Suffolk County where you can spend the entire day with activities, relaxation and great food.
northforker.com
Hidden North Fork: A haven for bookworms in a historic barn
Local historians believe that the yellow barn was built between 1873 and 1888. (Credit: David Benthal) There’s a certain magic about a used book store: the scent of old pages, getting lost between the shelves of well-loved books or enthralled by a unique cover. Unless you frequent Riverhead Free...
cottagesgardens.com
The Hamptons Hot-Spot You Need to Visit Before Summer is Out
The Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack has long been a summer staple in the Hamptons, and the yards received an upgrade this season thanks to Brown Jordan. The brands combined forces to create The Garden & The Hilltop at The Wine Stand—two refreshed, exclusive spaces where guests can sit back and enjoy music while sipping on their favorite varietal or even host a corporate event.
27east.com
Azurest Celebrates Diamond Jubilee
Although residents of Azurest packed the Bridgehampton Community House on Saturday night to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the first historically Black resort in Sag Harbor, they... more. Blue skies with fluffy cumulus clouds on the horizon and a northerly 8-12 knot breeze ... by Michael Mella.
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
Herald Community Newspapers
New access point on South Shore Blueway Trail
Residents of Wantagh and Seaford can say hello to a new kayak launch point on the south shore of Long Island. Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin and Councilman Chris Carini unveiled a new kayak launch point at Seamans Neck Park in Seaford. The launch, which is part of the “South Shore Blueway Trail,” allows kayakers, paddleboarders, and other small boat users easy access to the south shore estuary area.
Herald Community Newspapers
Sharks galore on Long Island's South Shore
The number of sharks seen at Long Island’s South Shore beaches this summer has been a concern for many beachgoers and swimmers, who spend their days and weekends at the beach. While some residents may be hesitant to jump in the water, others are testing their strength with rods...
