UAB fall practice report: Light day ahead of second scrimmage
The UAB football team wrapped up its 16th practice of fall camp Friday, ahead of its season opener against Alabama A&M, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. A mild day with cloudy skies was on hand as the Blazers went through a light day of practice before their second scrimmage tomorrow.
What Nate Oats wants to be different about Alabama basketball this season
It has been exactly five months since Alabama ended a disjointed men’s basketball season with a first-round loss to Notre Dame in the NCAA tournament. Fading that March afternoon in San Diego seemed predictable for a team that also made a quick exit from the SEC tournament and bungled too many of its regular season games.
Longtime Alabama softball assistant leaves for head coaching job
Alabama softball is in the market for a new pitching coach after a longtime member of the program took a new job. Former Crimson Tide star player and 12-year assistant Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro was named the head coach at Memphis on Thursday. It ends a run of continuity within the Alabama coaching staff with Patrick Murphy leading for 24 years. Associate head coach Alyson Habetz has been with the program since 1998, the same year Murphy was named head coach.
Helena beats rival Chelsea to earn 4th straight season-opening win
Helena’s Jordan Washington scored two first-half touchdowns, including returning the opening kickoff 86 yards for the season’s first score, to lead the Huskies to a 28-6 victory over rival Chelsea in the season-opening AHSAA Kickoff Classic at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. Quarterback Dalton Lewellyn accounted for two second-half...
Late interceptions seal Mountain Brook 24-14 win over Vestavia Hills
Tucker Crawford spent last season at Mountain Brook as a sophomore wide receiver playing scout team for then-coordinator Robert Evans. On Thursday, he ended any hopes of Evans’ Vestavia Hills team getting a victory over the visiting Spartans. Crawford, who moved from receiver to cornerback in the offseason, intercepted passes on Vestavia’s last two drives to seal a 24-14 win for Class 6A No. 2 Mountain Brook in the first game for Evans as Vestavia’s head coach. He spent the last four seasons as Mountain Brook’s defensive coordinator.
What’s the difference between Alabama and Auburn fans? Income, education and more
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
Alabama’s first aerospace and aviation high school opens in Bessemer
Tia Wilson didn’t want to waste any time getting her 14-year-old into a school to help him fulfill his dream of becoming an astronaut, so she did research to find a good fit for her son, Daniel. She found two schools: One was in Dallas, Texas, and the other was in Bessemer, Alabama—the Alabama Aerospace & Aviation High School (AAHS).
If the ‘Drake Curse’ is a thing, could be a long year for Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide
That would be the social media account of Drake, who took to Instagram recently, sporting Crimson Tide gear. The post conjured conversations of the “Drake Curse.”. For the uninitiated, the perception has been that every time the Canadian artist rocks your team’s gear or poses for a picture with a player from your squad, bad things seem to happen to your team.
Reward of up to $20,000 now offered in May shooting death of UAB researcher in Birmingham
It’s been nearly three months since a UAB researcher was killed just after he finished walking his dog, and his family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward. A reward of up to $20,000 is now being offered for information that leads police to the killer of...
Alabama researchers discover ‘gigantic’ 83 million-year-old turtle species
Fossilized turtle shell that sat unnoticed for decades in the collection at the University of Alabama actually belongs to a previously unknown species of ‘giant’ freshwater turtle that roamed the state during the time of the dinosaurs, according to research published today. Researchers now based at the Alabama...
Chris Owens makes quick return to the NFL
The New York Giants signed former Alabama offensive lineman Chris Owens on Friday, the NFL team announced. The Pittsburgh Steelers waived Owens on Tuesday as they reduced their 90-player training-camp roster to 85 to meet an NFL deadline. · FORMER PREP QB GETTING MORE COMFORTABLE AS NFL CORNERBACK. ·...
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
Alabama family of model Christy Giles, one of two women left dead at L.A. hospitals: ‘We’re just broken’
The past eight months have been hell for Dusty Giles and her family. In November, the Jefferson County couple’s youngest daughter, 24-year-old California model Christy Giles Cilliers, was fatally drugged while out with friends, her lifeless body dumped outside a California hospital the following day, according to news reports.
Civil Rights Trail Market to open at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
An airport store centering the U.S. Civil Rights Trail is set to open at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The Civil Rights Trail Market will be a collaboration between the collection of historic landmarks and Hudson, one of North America’s largest travel retailers. The market will be the first Hudson store to have a U.S. Civil Rights Trail brand.
Birmingham World Games 2022 debt: Who’s owed what
The World Games has outstanding invoices totaling $15,656,173 owed to more than 100 companies or individuals, according to a list obtained by AL.com. Fifty-seven of the companies are identified on the list as either local to the Birmingham area or diverse (minority- or women-owned). World Games CEO Nick Sellers would...
Moundville woman missing since Monday found safe in Birmingham
UPDATE: Mobile police said Ginger Holmes was found safe in northeast Birmingham. EARLIER: Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing for two days. Ginger Ann Holmes, 28, of Moundville, was last seen Monday, Aug. 15, in the area of Delchamps Drive...
‘Is it safe?’ Rising crime, perception could drive business away from Birmingham, experts warn
As Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and others sound the alarm about violence in the city, local experts say crime and the perception of crime may not only be affecting Birmingham’s present, but also its future. Karla Khodanian, chief Communications & Development officer for the Birmingham Business Alliance said most...
Could a hospital be in the Riverchase Galleria’s future?
The Riverchase Galleria could be on the verge of the biggest change in its 36-year history - the addition of a hospital. Hoover city officials are investigating the possibility of transforming the old Sears location into some kind of health care facility. Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said the city’s health...
Vehicle belonging to woman missing near Tuscaloosa found in Mobile, police say
A vehicle belonging to a woman who disappeared Sunday near Tuscaloosa was found Monday night in Mobile, authorities said. Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, suffers from several medical issues and is sometimes easily confused, Mobile police said Tuesday as the department asked for help locating the missing woman. Holmes disappeared from...
