Tucker Crawford spent last season at Mountain Brook as a sophomore wide receiver playing scout team for then-coordinator Robert Evans. On Thursday, he ended any hopes of Evans’ Vestavia Hills team getting a victory over the visiting Spartans. Crawford, who moved from receiver to cornerback in the offseason, intercepted passes on Vestavia’s last two drives to seal a 24-14 win for Class 6A No. 2 Mountain Brook in the first game for Evans as Vestavia’s head coach. He spent the last four seasons as Mountain Brook’s defensive coordinator.

MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO