ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

UAB fall practice report: Light day ahead of second scrimmage

The UAB football team wrapped up its 16th practice of fall camp Friday, ahead of its season opener against Alabama A&M, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. A mild day with cloudy skies was on hand as the Blazers went through a light day of practice before their second scrimmage tomorrow.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Longtime Alabama softball assistant leaves for head coaching job

Alabama softball is in the market for a new pitching coach after a longtime member of the program took a new job. Former Crimson Tide star player and 12-year assistant Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro was named the head coach at Memphis on Thursday. It ends a run of continuity within the Alabama coaching staff with Patrick Murphy leading for 24 years. Associate head coach Alyson Habetz has been with the program since 1998, the same year Murphy was named head coach.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Helena beats rival Chelsea to earn 4th straight season-opening win

Helena’s Jordan Washington scored two first-half touchdowns, including returning the opening kickoff 86 yards for the season’s first score, to lead the Huskies to a 28-6 victory over rival Chelsea in the season-opening AHSAA Kickoff Classic at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. Quarterback Dalton Lewellyn accounted for two second-half...
HELENA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Birmingham, AL
Football
City
Mountain Brook, AL
Birmingham, AL
College Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
AL.com

Late interceptions seal Mountain Brook 24-14 win over Vestavia Hills

Tucker Crawford spent last season at Mountain Brook as a sophomore wide receiver playing scout team for then-coordinator Robert Evans. On Thursday, he ended any hopes of Evans’ Vestavia Hills team getting a victory over the visiting Spartans. Crawford, who moved from receiver to cornerback in the offseason, intercepted passes on Vestavia’s last two drives to seal a 24-14 win for Class 6A No. 2 Mountain Brook in the first game for Evans as Vestavia’s head coach. He spent the last four seasons as Mountain Brook’s defensive coordinator.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s first aerospace and aviation high school opens in Bessemer

Tia Wilson didn’t want to waste any time getting her 14-year-old into a school to help him fulfill his dream of becoming an astronaut, so she did research to find a good fit for her son, Daniel. She found two schools: One was in Dallas, Texas, and the other was in Bessemer, Alabama—the Alabama Aerospace & Aviation High School (AAHS).
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

If the ‘Drake Curse’ is a thing, could be a long year for Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide

That would be the social media account of Drake, who took to Instagram recently, sporting Crimson Tide gear. The post conjured conversations of the “Drake Curse.”. For the uninitiated, the perception has been that every time the Canadian artist rocks your team’s gear or poses for a picture with a player from your squad, bad things seem to happen to your team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uab#American Football#College Football#Uab Fall#Alabama A M#Blazers
AL.com

Chris Owens makes quick return to the NFL

The New York Giants signed former Alabama offensive lineman Chris Owens on Friday, the NFL team announced. The Pittsburgh Steelers waived Owens on Tuesday as they reduced their 90-player training-camp roster to 85 to meet an NFL deadline. · FORMER PREP QB GETTING MORE COMFORTABLE AS NFL CORNERBACK. ·...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Birmingham World Games 2022 debt: Who’s owed what

The World Games has outstanding invoices totaling $15,656,173 owed to more than 100 companies or individuals, according to a list obtained by AL.com. Fifty-seven of the companies are identified on the list as either local to the Birmingham area or diverse (minority- or women-owned). World Games CEO Nick Sellers would...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Could a hospital be in the Riverchase Galleria’s future?

The Riverchase Galleria could be on the verge of the biggest change in its 36-year history - the addition of a hospital. Hoover city officials are investigating the possibility of transforming the old Sears location into some kind of health care facility. Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said the city’s health...
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
189K+
Followers
55K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy