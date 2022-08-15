Read full article on original website
College football recruiting rankings for 2023 updated
We saw another shake-up in the college football recruiting rankings for 2023 after a whirlwind few weeks that saw a series of bombshell commitments. Not least the pledge of No. 1 overall player Arch Manning, who ended his long and high-profile recruiting process by announcing he'll attend Texas. ...
Venables' decision, which surprised Swinney, paying off for Tigers
When former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables left that post to become the new head coach at Oklahoma last December, Dabo Swinney initially assumed that Venables’ son Tyler would be heading (...)
Dabo Swinney names DJ Uiagalelei as Clemson football starting QB over Cade Klubnik, but there’s a catch
Clemson football and Dabo Swinney endured a disappointing- by their lofty standards- season in 2021, winning 10 games while falling short of the College Football Playoff, a destination they’ve become familiar with in recent years. Last year’s starting quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, contributed to the underachieving squad, as the former 5-star recruit had a very uneven […] The post Dabo Swinney names DJ Uiagalelei as Clemson football starting QB over Cade Klubnik, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaytradition.com
Conference realignment rumors: B1G 'not done expanding' after historic media rights announcement
Conference realignment rumors are still flowing in the world of college football. 1 of the newest rumors is that the B1G is not done expanding according to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. Sources tell McMurphy that even after the B1G media right deal with NBC, FOX, and CBS the conference...
Jim Harbaugh Hints At Surprising Decision At Quarterback
Jim Harbaugh recently acknowledged that the Michigan quarterback competition could bleed into the 2022 college football season. On Wednesday, the Wolverines head coach said the ongoing battle between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy may not be settled by the time Week 1 rolls around. "It’s possible there’s a starter by...
Oregon football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Expectations are sky high for Dan Lanning in his first year leading the Oregon football team. Fresh off winning a national championship at Georgia, Dan Lanning is tasked with keeping a strong Oregon football program afloat amid murky waters in the Pac-12. Ducks will fly together alright, as Oregon is...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 11 Buford vs. No. 14 Thompson headlines this week's games
The 2022 high school football season is kicking off in more states each week and for the first time teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 get underway. Eight nationally ranked teams play this week, including the first Top 25 matchup of the year pitting No. 11 Buford (Ga.) vs. No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School (Ga.).
Ranking 10 real College Football Playoff national title contenders
With 12 of the last 16 national championships going to SEC teams, you'd be forgiven for thinking no other conference has a chance at college football's ultimate prize. But is that really the case? Sure, defending champion Georgia will be among those favored to go all the way, as will perennial ...
NFL・
2022 Miami Hurricanes Football Schedule
The Miami Hurricanes' football schedule includes games against the Texas A&M Aggies, Clemson Tigers and Florida State Seminoles.
thecomeback.com
Minnesota Gophers announce embarrassing promotion to draw fans
It appears the Minnesota Golden Gophers are having trouble selling tickets to their first two home games of the season, so they’re turning to a rather embarrassing promotion in order to fill the stands. The Gophers open the 2022 college football season with two home games against the New...
College Football Coordinator Taking Leave For Personal Reasons
With the college football season roughly a week away, UConn has announced that defensive coordinator Lou Spanos is taking a leave of absence. Spanos is taking a leave of absence due to personal reasons, per the school. The timing of this announcement is unfortunate for UConn. The program is just...
UW Offers QB Turned Edge Rusher from Kansas
BJ Canady lists himself as the No. 1 player in the state for 2024.
Study reveals college football's biggest fan bases, and everyone's upset
It's always been hard to count just how many fans each big-time college football team has, but one recent study may have given us a hint of which fan bases are the biggest. A new study by strategy consultant TJ Altimore revealed some data on the subject. Among their findings was that around ...
Mike Gundy Addresses Multiple Interviews With Tennessee Football
The Oklahoma State coach explored the opportunity a few times over the past 15 years.
Jaeden Moore commits to Oregon Ducks football; Central Valley Christian DE had huge junior season
Moore ended his junior season with 155 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks.
saturdaytradition.com
Report estimates financial impact of USC, UCLA departures had on new Pac-12 media deal
Everyone knows that losing USC and UCLA was going to have a huge impact on the Pac-12 media deal. Now, there is a numerical value to it per Stewart Mandel of The Athletic. A report was presented by the UC Board of Regents on Tuesday detailing the impact that the departure is going to have on the deal. The new deal was estimated at $500 million per year, and will now be estimated at $350 million per year. UCLA is losing $10 million a year alone.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt reveals preseason top 10 heading into 2022 CFB season
Joel Klatt is excited and ready for the 2022 college football season. On Tuesday, the broadcaster for FOX’s college football coverage entered the fray of people releasing preseason polls. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban’s Alabama squad led Klatt’s top 10. On essentially every publication, the Tide check in at No. 1...
College Football Playoff considering extreme move, per report
Members of the College Football Playoff board of managers are talking about what could be a radical move in the sport's history, according to a report from ESPN. The board began discussions on changing the way college football is governed and are considering breaking away from the NCAA entirely. ...
UConn football's defensive coordinator takes leave of absence
UConn football defensive coordinator Lou Spanos has taken a leave of absence for personal reasons, the school announced Thursday. The school provided no further details and did not say whether Spanos is expected to return this season. The 51-year-old served as UConn’s defensive coordinator from 2019-21 and became the Huskies'...
The transfer portal and the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth
Both preseason polls are out, and using the eight-year history of the College Football Playoff as a guide, no team outside the top six of the preseason AP poll will win the national title. While just one preseason No. 1 has ended up winning the CFP title (Alabama in 2017),...
The Game Haus
