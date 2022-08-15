ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

ClutchPoints

Dabo Swinney names DJ Uiagalelei as Clemson football starting QB over Cade Klubnik, but there’s a catch

Clemson football and Dabo Swinney endured a disappointing- by their lofty standards- season in 2021, winning 10 games while falling short of the College Football Playoff, a destination they’ve become familiar with in recent years. Last year’s starting quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, contributed to the underachieving squad, as the former 5-star recruit had a very uneven […] The post Dabo Swinney names DJ Uiagalelei as Clemson football starting QB over Cade Klubnik, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Hints At Surprising Decision At Quarterback

Jim Harbaugh recently acknowledged that the Michigan quarterback competition could bleed into the 2022 college football season. On Wednesday, the Wolverines head coach said the ongoing battle between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy may not be settled by the time Week 1 rolls around. "It’s possible there’s a starter by...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Minnesota Gophers announce embarrassing promotion to draw fans

It appears the Minnesota Golden Gophers are having trouble selling tickets to their first two home games of the season, so they’re turning to a rather embarrassing promotion in order to fill the stands. The Gophers open the 2022 college football season with two home games against the New...
saturdaytradition.com

Report estimates financial impact of USC, UCLA departures had on new Pac-12 media deal

Everyone knows that losing USC and UCLA was going to have a huge impact on the Pac-12 media deal. Now, there is a numerical value to it per Stewart Mandel of The Athletic. A report was presented by the UC Board of Regents on Tuesday detailing the impact that the departure is going to have on the deal. The new deal was estimated at $500 million per year, and will now be estimated at $350 million per year. UCLA is losing $10 million a year alone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt reveals preseason top 10 heading into 2022 CFB season

Joel Klatt is excited and ready for the 2022 college football season. On Tuesday, the broadcaster for FOX’s college football coverage entered the fray of people releasing preseason polls. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban’s Alabama squad led Klatt’s top 10. On essentially every publication, the Tide check in at No. 1...
Fox News

UConn football's defensive coordinator takes leave of absence

UConn football defensive coordinator Lou Spanos has taken a leave of absence for personal reasons, the school announced Thursday. The school provided no further details and did not say whether Spanos is expected to return this season. The 51-year-old served as UConn’s defensive coordinator from 2019-21 and became the Huskies'...
