Somerville, MA

Body pulled from Charles River (updated)

Body pulled from Charles River (updated) A body was pulled from the Charles River late Wednesday, state police said after a massive recovery operation on the Anderson Memorial Bridge that lasted for around three hours. Despite questions to officials on the scene and messages and emails sent Wednesday night and Thursday, state police waited more than 15 hours since the situation was resolved to respond.
Posh pescatarian small plates at Moëca

Home | Arts + Culture | Food + Drink | What We're Having. Quietly, Moëca, the sister eatery to Giulia around the corner, has opened on Shepard Street in the locale that was formerly Luce and Chez Henri. The dark, cozy interior echoes Paul O’Connell’s long-standing French-Cuban bistro and the Venetian seaside its cuisine is fashioned after. It’s a worthy entry – something new, something upscale but not too pricy, and with an inviting ambiance.
The Cambridge Chronicle posting no local news; Next step unknown for giant, debt-riddled owner

The Cambridge Chronicle posting no local news; Next step unknown for giant, debt-riddled owner. The lack of recent local news in the Cambridge Chronicle was explained Wednesday by media critic and Northeastern professor Dan Kennedy, whose Media Nation blog revealed that the legacy paper’s sole staffer left to work at an independent site called the Marblehead News.
Security company had ‘run amok’ at Manning, leaving housing authority in search of solution

Security company had ‘run amok’ at Manning, leaving housing authority in search of solution. The Cambridge Housing Authority is hiring a new company to provide security at Central Square’s Manning Apartments, a public housing complex serving seniors and disabled residents, after announcing the termination of a contract with 1st Armor Protection Services.
State law overrides effort on LGBTQ kids’ privacy as committee votes on nondiscrimination policy

State law overrides effort on LGBTQ kids’ privacy as committee votes on nondiscrimination policy. A change to Cambridge Public Schools’ nondiscrimination policy that would have protected LGBTQ students against being outed to potentially unknowing or hostile parents was taken out of a draft before approval by the School Committee during a meeting Aug. 8.
