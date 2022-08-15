ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities

A boil water advisory that initially impacted 23 communities has been lifted for the last seven cities affected. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, and an industrial park in Romeo will no longer need to boil water in order to use it. According to the latest update, the business in Greenwood still remains under a boil water advisory.
ROCHESTER, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Clair County, MI
Government
City
Washington Township, MI
City
Shelby Charter Township, MI
County
Saint Clair County, MI
City
New Haven, MI
State
Washington State
City
Lenox Township, MI
City
Bruce Township, MI
City
Romeo, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Macomb Township, MI
City
Chesterfield Township, MI
City
Richmond, MI
The Flint Journal

St. Clair County resident dies in rollover crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A St. Clair County resident died Thursday morning when their vehicle rolled over several times, authorities said in a news release. St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, responded to the 5100 block of Lakeshore Road in Fort Gratiot Township following reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Some Utica residents should continue to boil water: Here’s why

A boil water alert has been issued for some residents in Utica. Although the Great Lakes Water Authority has removed the City of Utica from the boil water advisory, a portion of Utica still receives its water from Shelby Township, which is still under the boil water advisory. If you...
UTICA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems
candgnews.com

Controversy on Middle Straits Lake

WEST BLOOMFIELD — On July 18, a letter was submitted to the West Bloomfield Township Board of Trustees on behalf of the Westacres Community Association. The letter requests that the board “inform itself about and take appropriate actions to resolve the controversy and allegations from the Township targeting the Westacres community. The controversy was created by a few lakefront property owners that want to reduce the overall number of boats on Middle Straits Lake for their personal benefit at the expense of the rights of Westacres and its 281 households.”
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Gas leak in Bloomfield Township closes intersection Wednesday

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich (FOX 2) - A gas leak has closed an intersection in Bloomfield Township, Consumers Energy said late Wednesday morning. The Oakland County Road Commission shut down Lone Pine Road at Franklin Road while Consumers Energy investigated the leak. There was no known time when access would resume.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it

Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy