Damaged pipe that led to water main break to be removed Saturday
The Great Lakes Water Authority is preparing to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to a water main break in several metro Detroit counties.
Shelby Township expands water distribution hours during GLWA boil advisory
Shelby Township has expanded weekend hours of operations at its three emergency water distribution sites to support residents amid the Great Lakes Water Authority's boil water advisory.
Great Lakes Water Authority gives repair update on massive water main break in Metro Detroit
Progress is being made to repair the massive water main break that continues to affect several Metro Detroit communities. GLWA announced that they are planning on Saturday to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to the break in Port Huron.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities
A boil water advisory that initially impacted 23 communities has been lifted for the last seven cities affected. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, and an industrial park in Romeo will no longer need to boil water in order to use it. According to the latest update, the business in Greenwood still remains under a boil water advisory.
1 Man Died In A Single-Car Rollover Crash On Lakeshore Road (St. Clair County, MI)
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-car rollover crash that killed a man. The crash occurred on the 5100 block of Lakeshore road in Fort Gratiot Township on Thursday morning at about [..]
St. Clair County resident dies in rollover crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A St. Clair County resident died Thursday morning when their vehicle rolled over several times, authorities said in a news release. St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, responded to the 5100 block of Lakeshore Road in Fort Gratiot Township following reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Some Utica residents should continue to boil water: Here’s why
A boil water alert has been issued for some residents in Utica. Although the Great Lakes Water Authority has removed the City of Utica from the boil water advisory, a portion of Utica still receives its water from Shelby Township, which is still under the boil water advisory. If you...
1 Clay Township Man Died Following A Traffic Crash In China Township (China Township, MI)
Officials are investigating a traffic crash in China Township that killed a man. The accident occurred when an eastbound 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee ran a red light at the intersection of Wadhams and Puttygut roads [..]
candgnews.com
Controversy on Middle Straits Lake
WEST BLOOMFIELD — On July 18, a letter was submitted to the West Bloomfield Township Board of Trustees on behalf of the Westacres Community Association. The letter requests that the board “inform itself about and take appropriate actions to resolve the controversy and allegations from the Township targeting the Westacres community. The controversy was created by a few lakefront property owners that want to reduce the overall number of boats on Middle Straits Lake for their personal benefit at the expense of the rights of Westacres and its 281 households.”
Police look for hit-and-run driver after man killed near northern Michigan campground
CUSTER TOWNSHIP, MI – Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in northern Michigan. Michigan State Police responded to a call shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 of a man lying in the road on M-88 near the Chain O’Lakes Campground in Custer Township.
fox2detroit.com
Gas leak in Bloomfield Township closes intersection Wednesday
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich (FOX 2) - A gas leak has closed an intersection in Bloomfield Township, Consumers Energy said late Wednesday morning. The Oakland County Road Commission shut down Lone Pine Road at Franklin Road while Consumers Energy investigated the leak. There was no known time when access would resume.
Detroit News
Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it
Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
Oakland Twp. said 'discrepancy' led to massive water bills for some residents
Oakland Township is making an apology to residents after a miscalculation that sent some water bills through the roof this week.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne County Medical Examiner replaced after investigation reveals wide range of mistakes at morgue
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Wayne County Medical Examiner Dr. Carl Schmidt is being replaced after an audit revealed a wide range of mistakes and mismanagement at the Wayne County morgue. Schmidt served Wayne County for more than 28 years. He was replaced after a 65-page review of the Wayne...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn Heights Police Department urging residents to protect their vehicles during overnight hours
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Dearborn Heights Police Department is urging residents to protect their vehicles during overnight hours. Officials say they have been receiving growing complaints from residents who have reported break-ins of their vehicles during the overnight hours and the theft of the belongings that were left in them.
Task force to operate OVI checkpoints in Harrison Twp. tomorrow
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will operate sobriety checkpoints in Harrison Township tomorrow. The checkpoints will be held on state Route 48 between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. >>1 taken to hospital after OVI crash in Harrison Twp. State law requires OVI...
Oakland County Clerk sounding alarm on scam mailings impersonating county offices
Residents in Oakland County reported receiving strange notices in the mail pretending to come from the clerk’s office as part of a scam and marketing ploy, authorities said.
Cops: Investigation underway after gunshot victim shows up at Metro Detroit hotel
Investigators in Detroit are piecing together what caused a victim to sustain gunshot wounds early Friday morning on the outskirts of the city.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies repeatedly punching 48-year-old woman during arrest
PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac family is considering legal action against the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office after a rough arrest was caught on camera. The video shows officers repeatedly punching a 48-year-old woman in front of her home as officers tried to arrest her during what appeared to be a mental health crisis.
Detroit News
Detroit cops evict drug dealers from vacant house; dealers move nearby, neighbors say
Detroit — Residents have long complained that when police shut down one drug operation, another opens in its place — a phenomenon that was on display Thursday during a protest outside a reported crack house, the site of a recent mass shooting. Another recurring lament by Detroiters —...
