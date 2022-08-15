Read full article on original website
Related
Back to School: What are the COVID-19 guidelines in Massachusetts?
Are COVID-19 booster shots required this year? Will your child need to wear a mask? What about testing?
Water restrictions issued for Mass. cities, towns
With much of Southern New England in an extreme (level 4 or 5) drought and the conditions continuing to worsen, many cities and towns in Massachusetts are putting mandatory water restrictions in place.
Mental Health ABC Act signed into law in Massachusetts
Governor Baker has acted on the bills the legislature sent to him by the July 31st deadline. On Tuesday, he held a ceremonial bill signing for a sweeping mental health bill.
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Tiniest of Worms is Causing Serious Havoc On Trees in Massachusetts
Ever since I moved to the Berkshires a few weeks ago, I can't stop telling my friends that aren't here how absolutely beautiful it is here. There are trees everywhere! And that's amazing when you come from somewhere that seems to have absolutely no trees (Cheyenne, WY). But now, there happens to be a tiny worm that is doing its best to destroy all that beauty and it's a real problem in the Bay State.
Petition opposing recent driver’s license law reaches 38K signatures
In June, the driver's license legislation for undocumented immigrants became law in Massachusetts. Shortly after the bill became law, a committee called Fair and Secure Massachusetts formed to repeal the law. Their goal is to collect enough signatures to get the question on the November ballot so voters can decide if the law should stay in place or be repealed.
Local school districts still looking to fill teacher positions
There is a need for highly qualified licensed teachers and in Springfield, the second biggest school district in New England, there are new positions to fill as well.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts legislature passes bill supporting veterans and military families
“The Massachusetts Legislature today passed comprehensive legislation, An Act relative to military spouse-licensure portability, education and enrollment of dependents, addressing the Commonwealth’s most immediate needs in the veteran community and making necessary updates to service member quality-of-life issues and acknowledgements of our military branches and individual service, including supporting military families who relocate to the Commonwealth with expedited licensure and school enrollment, creating education awareness programs, and establishing the Massachusetts Medal of Fidelity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Inspectors determine cause of Massachusetts highway sign collapse as inspections of others continue
WORCESTER, Mass. — Massachusetts highway engineers believe they know what caused an overhead sign to come crashing down onto an interstate last week and inspections of other signs have so far uncovered one other that needs to be torn down. An exit sign collapsed onto Interstate 190 southbound, just...
nbcboston.com
New Massachusetts COVID Quarantine Guidelines: What to Do If You Test Positive
New guidelines surrounding COVID protocols have been put into place, with the changes being driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, according to federal health officials. The revised recommendations, announced last week by the Centers for Disease Control...
WCVB
Animal tranquilizer xylazine discovered in other drugs, raising overdose concerns
WORCESTER, Mass. — Officials say a sedative that's not approved for human use and is linked to overdose deaths has been found in several kinds of illegal drugs in Massachusetts. The animal tranquilizer, xylazine, has been found mixed with cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in Worcester County, according to District...
westernmassnews.com
‘Severe’ drought conditions impacting area landscapers
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With western Massachusetts now experiencing ‘severe’ drought conditions, we wanted to know how this is impacting local landscapers and their customers. “It’s horrible. Everything is brown and looks not good at all,” said Isabel Ayala of Chicopee. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer
Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
The Beagles are here! Beagles rescued from research facility arrive at Mass. shelter
GROVELAND, Mass. — A Massachusetts animal shelter is partaking in the rescue efforts of nearly 4,000 Beagles from Virginia after being saved from the Envigo mass-breeding facility. Five of the beagle puppies, Barkley, Ridgley, Easton, Laurel, and Cloverly, arrived at Sweet Paws Rescue in Groveland, MA on Tuesday, according...
wgbh.org
Why is Massachusetts a commonwealth, not a state?
You’ve heard it in speeches and seen it on government documents: Massachusetts is not a state. It’s a commonwealth. Practically speaking, it’s a distinction without a difference. It makes no legal difference and changes nothing about government structures or its relationship with the federal government. Massachusetts is one of four commonwealths in the nation, the others being Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.
whdh.com
Marshfield fair returns for 154th year on Friday
MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - One of Massachusetts’ oldest state fairs will return for a 154th year when festivities kick-off on Friday. Once the Marshfield Fair begins at noon, patrons will be able to enjoy rides, fresh food and partake in educational programs. The South Shore’s hallmark state fair is one of the few remaining in the commonwealth that still focuses on agriculture.
whdh.com
Gov. Baker brings in National Guard firefighters to battle brush fire in Rockport
ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker has activated 30 specially trained firefighters with the Massachusetts National Guard to assist in putting out the Briarwood brush fire, which has been burning for a month. “It’s a very intensive manual labor, so, you know, we have a perimeter of fire that...
Woman drives SUV onto second floor of Massachusetts mall
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Shoppers in Massachusetts were left scratching their heads after a woman drove her SUV onto the second floor of the South Shore Plaza on Thursday. Braintree police told WFXT that they were called to the mall around 11:45 a.m. for a report that a vehicle had driven inside the building. When officers arrived, they found a white Lincoln MKX stopped in a hallway on the second floor.
New disease threatening historic trees across Massachusetts
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A grove of majestic beech trees graces a neighborhood in Brookline, much like it has for almost 200 years. These trees are facing a new threat, however. It’s called Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) and it can be fatal. The Longwood Mall in Brookline is considered...
iheart.com
A Red Wave in Massachusetts?
If a ballot initiative succeeds, Democrats are vulnerable. It may be one of the biggest political stories of the year. The predicted red wave election this November may even touch deep-blue Massachusetts. Is this a joke? No. The reason is a petition drive that is gathering steam among conservative activists...
Comments / 1