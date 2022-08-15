ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
The Tiniest of Worms is Causing Serious Havoc On Trees in Massachusetts

Ever since I moved to the Berkshires a few weeks ago, I can't stop telling my friends that aren't here how absolutely beautiful it is here. There are trees everywhere! And that's amazing when you come from somewhere that seems to have absolutely no trees (Cheyenne, WY). But now, there happens to be a tiny worm that is doing its best to destroy all that beauty and it's a real problem in the Bay State.
Petition opposing recent driver’s license law reaches 38K signatures

In June, the driver's license legislation for undocumented immigrants became law in Massachusetts. Shortly after the bill became law, a committee called Fair and Secure Massachusetts formed to repeal the law. Their goal is to collect enough signatures to get the question on the November ballot so voters can decide if the law should stay in place or be repealed.
Massachusetts legislature passes bill supporting veterans and military families

“The Massachusetts Legislature today passed comprehensive legislation, An Act relative to military spouse-licensure portability, education and enrollment of dependents, addressing the Commonwealth’s most immediate needs in the veteran community and making necessary updates to service member quality-of-life issues and acknowledgements of our military branches and individual service, including supporting military families who relocate to the Commonwealth with expedited licensure and school enrollment, creating education awareness programs, and establishing the Massachusetts Medal of Fidelity.
Animal tranquilizer xylazine discovered in other drugs, raising overdose concerns

WORCESTER, Mass. — Officials say a sedative that's not approved for human use and is linked to overdose deaths has been found in several kinds of illegal drugs in Massachusetts. The animal tranquilizer, xylazine, has been found mixed with cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in Worcester County, according to District...
‘Severe’ drought conditions impacting area landscapers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With western Massachusetts now experiencing ‘severe’ drought conditions, we wanted to know how this is impacting local landscapers and their customers. “It’s horrible. Everything is brown and looks not good at all,” said Isabel Ayala of Chicopee. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor...
Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer

Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
Why is Massachusetts a commonwealth, not a state?

You’ve heard it in speeches and seen it on government documents: Massachusetts is not a state. It’s a commonwealth. Practically speaking, it’s a distinction without a difference. It makes no legal difference and changes nothing about government structures or its relationship with the federal government. Massachusetts is one of four commonwealths in the nation, the others being Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.
Marshfield fair returns for 154th year on Friday

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - One of Massachusetts’ oldest state fairs will return for a 154th year when festivities kick-off on Friday. Once the Marshfield Fair begins at noon, patrons will be able to enjoy rides, fresh food and partake in educational programs. The South Shore’s hallmark state fair is one of the few remaining in the commonwealth that still focuses on agriculture.
Gov. Baker brings in National Guard firefighters to battle brush fire in Rockport

ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker has activated 30 specially trained firefighters with the Massachusetts National Guard to assist in putting out the Briarwood brush fire, which has been burning for a month. “It’s a very intensive manual labor, so, you know, we have a perimeter of fire that...
Woman drives SUV onto second floor of Massachusetts mall

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Shoppers in Massachusetts were left scratching their heads after a woman drove her SUV onto the second floor of the South Shore Plaza on Thursday. Braintree police told WFXT that they were called to the mall around 11:45 a.m. for a report that a vehicle had driven inside the building. When officers arrived, they found a white Lincoln MKX stopped in a hallway on the second floor.
A Red Wave in Massachusetts?

If a ballot initiative succeeds, Democrats are vulnerable. It may be one of the biggest political stories of the year. The predicted red wave election this November may even touch deep-blue Massachusetts. Is this a joke? No. The reason is a petition drive that is gathering steam among conservative activists...
