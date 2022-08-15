Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FBI probes Atlanta Black extremist group allegedly arming homeless men, infiltrating protests
Federal prosecutors are investigating an Atlanta-based Black extremist group preaching violence against the U.S. government as part of a wide-ranging criminal probe, according to a report. The Black Hammer Party, allegedly involved in arming and recruiting homeless men, is under joint investigation by the FBI and the Fayetteville, Georgia Police...
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Colorado boy, 13, dead after apparent fentanyl poisoning: family
The family of a 13-year-old boy from Aurora, Colorado, who died suddenly last week believes he may have accidentally overdosed on fentanyl, according to his family and local reports. Jose Hernandez's grandmother, Margaret Hernandez, described her grandson as "an energetic 13-year-old who loved life" in the description of a GoFundMe...
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas murder suspect was previously arrested, released on personal bonds due to Austin policies
A man accused of shooting two people, killing one and paralyzing the other, in Austin, Texas, earlier this month was out on bond in two different felony charges, according to records Fox News Digital has obtained. Nathan Nevah Ramirez, 18, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in an Aug....
Pennsylvania man arrested for allegedly buying body parts from Arkansas woman accused of stealing them
A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Thursday after police found multiple 5-gallon buckets of human remains in his basement and an investigation revealed that he was allegedly buying stolen body parts over Facebook, the East Pennsboro Township Police Department announced. Jeremy Pauley, 40, is facing charges of receiving stolen property,...
CBS' Norah O'Donnell sets off uproar with tweet about FBI not having Trump passports
CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell took heat for a tweet that stated the FBI did not have former President Trump’s passports, with critics blasting her for leaving up a tweet after it was seemingly debunked. Trump alleged the FBI "stole" three of his passports on Monday, calling it an...
Woman in Tennessee charged with murder for slipping inmate meth 'during prison visit kiss'
A prison visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) facility finds herself behind bars for a fatal kiss that led to an inmate’s death. Rachel Dollard, 33, visited inmate Joshua Brown, who was serving an 11-year sentence on drug-related charges, at the Turney Center...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkland shooting trial: Nikolas Cruz's jailed sister to testify Monday
Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s jailed sister is scheduled to testify Wednesday when the gunman’s penalty trial for killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School more than four years ago resumes. An order to transport his half-sister, Danielle Woodard, 35, from the Turner Guild Knight Correctional...
Border Patrol opens gate locked by Texas National Guard to allow illegal immigrants to enter
Border Patrol agents on Wednesday opened a gate that had previously been locked by members of the Texas National Guard, in order to allow a number of illegal immigrants deeper into the United States. Fox News witnessed members of the guard close and lock the gate, which is situated on...
Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police
Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father. Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas man charged for headbutting father-in-law to death in bar
A Texas man is facing charges for allegedly killing his father-in-law by headbutting him at a local bar. According to the incident report, the Fort Worth Police Department was called to Woody's Tavern at approximately midnight after a fight broke out between John Birdwell, 38, and Robert Bearden, 66. Birdwell...
JoJo Aragon death: Denver police looking for suspect in 14-year-old's brutal murder
Denver police are asking for the public's help in locating any suspects involved in the brutal murder of 14-year-old JoJo Aragon. Authorities found Aragon deceased near a baseball field at the Southwest Recreation Center on Aug. 8 just after 1 p.m. MT. "This is still is under investigation, and we...
NYC notorious Rikers Island lock-up sees corrections captain stabbed in neck by alleged gangbanger gunman
An accused gangbanger jailed at Rikers Island for the deadly shooting of an innocent bystander allegedly stabbed a corrections captain in the neck at the notorious New York City lock-up. During a melee that erupted at approximately 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, inmate Malik Facey is accused of stabbing a Rikers Island...
NYPD officer accused of spying for China to stand federal trial next month after release on $2M bond
A New York City police officer and U.S. Army reservist granted secret-level security clearance by the Department of Defense will stand federal trial in Brooklyn next month on charges alleging that he had been spying on behalf of the Chinese government for years after coming to the U.S. as a refugee.
Putin critic living in exile found dead outside upscale DC apartment after police respond to 'jumper' call
A businessman and fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who once lived in the Soviet Union, was found dead outside an upscale Washington, D.C., apartment on Sunday. Dan Rapoport, 52, was found in front of 2400 M Apartments in the Georgetown neighborhood on Sunday just before 9 p.m., according...
Arkansas authorities hunt for escaped inmate sentenced to life for raping minor
Arkansas authorities are searching for an escaped inmate convicted of raping a minor and tampering with physical evidence in 2013, according to county records. Samuel Hartman, a 38-year-old inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit, was sentenced to life in 2013 but escaped on a work detail in a field near the detention facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
NY leaders blasted after county sees 2,600 arrests end with zero bail: 'A pandemic of lawlessness'
Nassau County, New York legislator Steve Rhoads ripped county and state leadership over soft-on-crime bail reform laws on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday, calling out the nearly 2,600 arrests that ended with zero bail. "Some of the same issues that we're dealing with in New York City we're dealing with...
Houston man accused of ditching ankle monitor wanted for murder
An 18-year-old Houston man accused of murder reportedly ditched his ankle monitor and remains at large, police said. Anthony Bevel, along Quantavious Duncan, 22, and Jkory Hall, 24, are charged in the murder of 22-year-old Zytarian Franklin. Houston Police Department patrol officers responded to a shooting at an apartment at...
Fox News
779K+
Followers
176K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0