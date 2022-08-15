ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Fox News

Colorado boy, 13, dead after apparent fentanyl poisoning: family

The family of a 13-year-old boy from Aurora, Colorado, who died suddenly last week believes he may have accidentally overdosed on fentanyl, according to his family and local reports. Jose Hernandez's grandmother, Margaret Hernandez, described her grandson as "an energetic 13-year-old who loved life" in the description of a GoFundMe...
AURORA, CO
Fox News

Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police

Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father. Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.
WORLD
Fox News

Arkansas authorities hunt for escaped inmate sentenced to life for raping minor

Arkansas authorities are searching for an escaped inmate convicted of raping a minor and tampering with physical evidence in 2013, according to county records. Samuel Hartman, a 38-year-old inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit, was sentenced to life in 2013 but escaped on a work detail in a field near the detention facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
ARKANSAS STATE
Fox News

Houston man accused of ditching ankle monitor wanted for murder

An 18-year-old Houston man accused of murder reportedly ditched his ankle monitor and remains at large, police said. Anthony Bevel, along Quantavious Duncan, 22, and Jkory Hall, 24, are charged in the murder of 22-year-old Zytarian Franklin. Houston Police Department patrol officers responded to a shooting at an apartment at...
