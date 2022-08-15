ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

Large metal tube falls from semi, blocking Sapulpa Main Street

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Police blocked Main Street in Sapulpa for about an hour Monday morning, after a large piece of equipment fell from a semi and blocked the street.

Sapulpa Captain Troy Foreman says this happened near Dewey Ave. around 7:45 a.m. Northbound traffic on Main was shut down until just before 9 a.m.

Foreman said the truck was owned by Vintage Leasing but they did not have a name for the company that owned the equipment on board.

The hauling company brought in a forklift to get the load back on the semi trailer. Sapulpa Police say it was an industrial burner.

No one was hurt and nothing was damaged, however people nearby say they definitely heard it as the metal tube fell to the street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h0q3D_0hI1RMQp00
Equipment falls from semi and blocks Sapulpa Main Street (Sapulpa Times)

KRMG

Tulsa couple accused of mishandling nonprofit continue to fight charges

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Legal battles continue for a couple who run a local non-profit. Oklahoma Heartland Heroes Foundation is an organization that provides food to at-risk communities. However, there have been multiple investigations into the organization. FOX23 received a tip last year claiming that hundreds of boxes of...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Sapulpa’s Heart of Route 66 prepares for major expansion

SAPULPA, Okla. — The Heart of Route 66 is getting ready for a major expansion. Sapulpa’s museum features automobiles and exhibits honoring the history and legacy of Route 66. Right now, the museum features a 12,000 square foot complex. The museum is getting ready for a 7,4000 square...
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

WALTZ on the Wild Side taking place Sept. 16

TULSA, Okla. — The 31st annual WALTZ on the Wild Side presented by the Hardesty Family Foundation will take place from 6-11 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2022, at the Tulsa Zoo, organizers announced. WALTZ, which stands for we all love Tulsa Zoo, has raised more than $5 million toward building a bigger, better Tulsa Zoo.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

