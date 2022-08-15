ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is sounding the alarm on the ongoing border crisis, warning President Biden's policies are to blame amid a migrant influx. Blackburn joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss how the crisis at the southern border has spiraled out of control as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send busloads of illegal immigrants to cities nationwide.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
New York City, NY
Government
Daily Mail

First Texas bus of 50 mostly male illegal migrants arrives in NYC: Gov. Abbott says Big Apple is the 'ideal destination' and challenges liberal Mayor Adams to welcome them - as arrivals say city has 'best opportunities' in nation

The first bus of migrants sent from Texas by Governor Greg Abbott arrived in New York City on Friday morning. The group was dropped off at Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan after making the almost 2,000-mile trip from the border that lasted days. A group of charity workers and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Hemmer
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Joe Biden
CBS DFW

Cruz: After Uvalde shooting, law enforcement didn't tell Texas leaders the truth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz told CBS 11 on Friday that law enforcement officers in Uvalde didn't tell him and other Texas leaders the truth about how they responded to the deadly mass shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers."They did not tell us the truth the day after the shooting," Cruz said. "In fact, almost everything they described happened turned out to be fake."When asked if the law enforcement officers lied to him Cruz said, "I was sitting at the table, sitting there with Greg Abbott and John Cornyn and everything they said...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#Busing#The Texas Tribune#Democratic#Fox News
Fox News

Another busload of migrants from Texas arrives in New York City

Another busload of migrants from Texas arrived in New York City Monday morning. A bus with Texas plates arrived at Port Authority in Manhattan, and NYC Commissioner of Immigrant Affairs, Manuel Castro, shook the hands of migrants as an estimated 52 people disembarked. Fox News estimated that about 46 men...
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Rapper Arrested in Texas for Second Time This Year

Rapper Hotboy Wes was arrested last Saturday night for the second time in 2022 according to KWTX. The up-and-coming artist was charged with possession of marijuana on the night of Saturday, July 23 and paid $3,000 in bond to be released the following day. This came after a much more serious arrest back in January, when Hotboy Wes was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Tom Handy

Preacher with Semiautomatic Rifle Challenges O'Rourke

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in June, this has caused numerous debates and protests, as well as people and companies changing their stance on abortion. Abortion clinics also stopped providing abortions and some moving out of state. The state of Texas declared its stance last year when Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 8. The bill provides citizens the right to sue abortion providers if a baby's heartbeat is detected.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy