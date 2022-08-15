Read full article on original website
Related
Texas judge issues stark warning to US cities, says local efforts to prosecute migrants making 'no difference'
Kinney County Judge Tully Shahan warned Democratic mayors in D.C. and New York City that the immigration crisis is coming to their neighborhoods. Shahan said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday the federal government has the ability to intervene and curb the flow of migrants as local communities are attempting to help by processing cases.
'They were just leaving them on the street': Texas Gov. Abbott has sent over 6,100 immigrants to DC as he expands to NYC
Volunteers who met the immigrants in Washington, DC, described how "shell-shocked these people were coming out of the buses."
Texas Gov. Abbott sent more than 5,100 migrants to Washington. Now, DC mayor says her city is at a 'tipping point'
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking for aid from the DC National Guard to help with migrants being sent by bus from Texas, according to a letter obtained by CNN affiliate WUSA.
Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is sounding the alarm on the ongoing border crisis, warning President Biden's policies are to blame amid a migrant influx. Blackburn joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss how the crisis at the southern border has spiraled out of control as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send busloads of illegal immigrants to cities nationwide.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First Texas bus of 50 mostly male illegal migrants arrives in NYC: Gov. Abbott says Big Apple is the 'ideal destination' and challenges liberal Mayor Adams to welcome them - as arrivals say city has 'best opportunities' in nation
The first bus of migrants sent from Texas by Governor Greg Abbott arrived in New York City on Friday morning. The group was dropped off at Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan after making the almost 2,000-mile trip from the border that lasted days. A group of charity workers and...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Beating Abbott With Under 3 Months to Election
Despite the Democrat breaking Texas' fundraising records, the incumbent Republican still appears to have a significant advantage.
Beto O’Rourke Calls Out “Motherfucker” Who Laughed Over Uvalde Mass Shooting
Beto O’ Rourke isn’t just calling out Texas’s loose gun restrictions. He’s calling out hecklers too. During a Wednesday campaign event at a town hall in Mineral Falls, Texas, the Democratic candidate for governor erupted when someone in the audience laughed during remarks about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jones rips lawmakers over border crisis: They were all about compassion until they were on their lawns
Fox News’ Lawrence Jones gives his take on the crisis at the southern border on "The Five." LAWRENCE JONES: Well, it's the reality of what's been happening in Texas for a very long time and, by the way, there are more people that come across the border in Texas in a day than what were dropped off in New York today, but how did we get to this point?
This One Area that Makes Governor Abbott’s Campaign Worry
After raising a record amount for a Texas politician, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke still leaves some doubters about his run for Texas Governor. O’Rourke is challenging Governor Greg Abbott for the seat in Austin.
Cruz: After Uvalde shooting, law enforcement didn't tell Texas leaders the truth
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz told CBS 11 on Friday that law enforcement officers in Uvalde didn't tell him and other Texas leaders the truth about how they responded to the deadly mass shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers."They did not tell us the truth the day after the shooting," Cruz said. "In fact, almost everything they described happened turned out to be fake."When asked if the law enforcement officers lied to him Cruz said, "I was sitting at the table, sitting there with Greg Abbott and John Cornyn and everything they said...
Washington, D.C. Mayor is Furious at Governor Abbott Because of Migrants
Texas Governor Greg Abbott started sending captured migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. Now, this has caused some backlash, and this time it’s not from President Joe Biden, but the Mayor of Washington, D.C.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
What’s it like leaving California for Texas? Mom shares her insights on TikTok
Former California mom Sam Speiller is turning Texan — and sharing her transformation on TikTok. Seat belt burns, co-existing with spiders and incessant sweating are some of the highlights on Speiller’s now-viral TikTok series that has reached millions. “I moved from California to Texas one year ago and...
Another busload of migrants from Texas arrives in New York City
Another busload of migrants from Texas arrived in New York City Monday morning. A bus with Texas plates arrived at Port Authority in Manhattan, and NYC Commissioner of Immigrant Affairs, Manuel Castro, shook the hands of migrants as an estimated 52 people disembarked. Fox News estimated that about 46 men...
Former NY ICE official slams Mayor Adams' 'odd' criticism of Texas sending busses of migrants
Texas Governor Greg Abbott continues to send busses of illegal immigrants to New York City in an effort to lessen the burden on his state and show Democrat-run states the consequences of the migrant influx under the Biden administration. Retired New York ICE Field Office Director Tom Feeley joined "Fox...
Popculture
Rapper Arrested in Texas for Second Time This Year
Rapper Hotboy Wes was arrested last Saturday night for the second time in 2022 according to KWTX. The up-and-coming artist was charged with possession of marijuana on the night of Saturday, July 23 and paid $3,000 in bond to be released the following day. This came after a much more serious arrest back in January, when Hotboy Wes was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Grass Fire Engulfs At Least 20 Homes in the Suburban Dallas Area; Other Wildfires Reported in North Texas
A grass fire has torched the suburban Dallas area in the drought-stricken North Texas, engulfing at least 20 homes but with no immediate reports of casualties. The flames were likely caused by a lawnmower in the neighborhood, according to local authorities. Since then, the fire has spread, but was put...
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the border
Immigrants transported from Texas to Manhattan -Jan Faolwarczny/Unsplash. To help relieve Texas border towns from the overwhelming influx of illegal crossings, Governor Greg Abbott sent a busload of immigrants to New York.
Preacher with Semiautomatic Rifle Challenges O'Rourke
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in June, this has caused numerous debates and protests, as well as people and companies changing their stance on abortion. Abortion clinics also stopped providing abortions and some moving out of state. The state of Texas declared its stance last year when Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 8. The bill provides citizens the right to sue abortion providers if a baby's heartbeat is detected.
White House dodges on ramping up federal aid for migrants bused to NYC and DC
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre deflected questions about Democratic lawmakers' complaints surrounding Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's continued busing of migrants apprehended at the southern border to cities along the East Coast.
Comments / 0