WSPY NEWS
Douglas J. Booth
Douglas J. Booth, age 75, of Aurora, IL, formerly of Hinckley, IL passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Grove of Fox Valley in Aurora, IL. He was born on December 14, 1946 in Aurora, IL the son of Wilbur T. “Boots” and Hallie (Caulk) Booth.
WSPY NEWS
David L. Erickson, 82
David L. Erickson, age 82, of Dixon, IL formerly of Yorkville, IL passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 at the Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon, IL. He was born on April 29, 1940 in Aurora, IL the son of LeRay and Jeanette (Noga) Erickson. David was united in...
positivelynaperville.com
Not everything is guaranteed to be true or accurate that is carved in stone
“Carved in stone” means that something is permanent or not able to be changed. However, in the case of Joseph Naper’s grave marker, this definition does not apply. About 15 years ago, when I was in the earliest stage of researching the members of Euclid Lodge No. 65, I traveled to the Warrenville Public Library to see what I could find about Hiram E. Leonard, a Warrenville merchant and one of the earliest members of the Lodge.
WSPY NEWS
Chalk with a Cop returns to Montgomery Fest
Chalk with a Cop is returning for the second year to Montgomery Fest on Saturday. It's happening from ten to noon near downtown Montgomery. The event features a science show, police vehicles for photos, tours, giveaways, and chalk art by the Montgomery Police Department's Deputy Chief Armando Sanders. Sanders thought up the event as way to engage the youngest community members through art.
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, the service is great and the atmosphere is even better. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out. Here are the three steakhouses in Illinois that have excellent online reviews and are considered to be a foodie's paradise.
Coroner: Lake Michigan body is that of missing Chicago man
The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park.
foxillinois.com
500 school supply kits go to elementary schools across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC Illinois) has donated over 500 back-to-school supply kits to assist low-income students in elementary schools across the state. Students in Chicago, Springfield, Joliet, Urbana, and East St. Louis are the towns getting the supplies. The beneficiary...
WSPY NEWS
St. Charles man dead after serious crash in Kane County
A St. Charles man is dead as a result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in unincorporated St. Charles Township in Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says that nineteen-year-old Kevin White passed away while at a hospital late Tuesday night. The sheriff's office says the crash happened at...
Eater
Home Run Inn Recalls More Than 13,000 Pounds of Frozen Sausage Pizza
Home Run Inn, one of Chicago’s longest running pizza chains, is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen Deluxe Sausage pizzas that may have been contaminated with “extraneous materials” — namely metal — after customers reported finding metal in their pies, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Sunday.
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
letsbeardown.com
THE CRAZY THINGS YOU SEE IN CHICAGO
Chicago is still, in my mind, one of the greatest cities in the world. I know that it has had its share of struggles lately, but so many great things are present in the Windy City. However, you still see some weird stuff on a daily basis... Here is an...
kanecountyconnects.com
Police Participate in 'Cop on a Rooftop' for Special Olympics Illinois
Police departments throughout Kane County will be taking part in the "Cop on a Rooftop" event, scheduled for August 19. This is a statewide effort by law enforcement to raise money for Illinois Special Olympics. Some of the police departments in Kane County that will participate at the following Dunkin...
You Won’t Believe Why This IL Man Was Arrested At Movie Theater
If you don't want to get arrested at a movie theater in Illinois, then avoid being like this guy. I believe most people have acted obnoxious in a movie theater at least once in their life. Probably when they were teenagers. I will admit that I definitely acted like an idiot during a film several times. That's a thing my friends and I did in our teens. I'm not proud of it but we were young and dumb.
Man dies after falling into Lake Michigan
CHICAGO — A 43-year-old Chicago man has died after being pulled from Lake Michigan. Police said the man was with a group of people in the 2600 block of North Cannon Drive around 5 a.m. Wednesday, when he fell into the water. The man did not resurface and was pulled from the water by the […]
wgnradio.com
Could a birthmark be a sign of a rare condition in children?
Dr. Robert Listernick, an academic general pediatrician with Lurie Children’s Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how distinctive markings on the skin that may have started in your childhood might be a sign of neurofibromatosis, and how there’s a new way to treat the problem.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man who went missing after boat accident in Lake Michigan found dead
WHITING, Ind. - A Chicago man who went missing after a boating accident in Lake Michigan last month has been found deceased. Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, the Lake County Coroner's Office was made aware of a drowning victim at Whihala Beach in Whiting, Indiana. During an investigation, it was...
fox32chicago.com
Lombard toddler born prematurely, spending 500+ days at Chicago hospital, beats the odds
CHICAGO - In her 17 months on this Earth, all a suburban toddler has ever known is Chicago hospital life. But on Wednesday, Autumn Robinson got to go home for the very first time. "I'm very excited, I'm ready, nervous, anxious but it's been long overdue," said Autumn's mother, Tyler...
E-biker who robbed bank in Shorewood captured at Joliet McDonald’s
The FBI and Shorewood police continue to investigate.
Northern Lights forecast Chicago: Aurora borealis may be visible Thursday due to geostorm
Geomagnetic storms also have the potential to disrupt the electric power grid, GPS and satellite operations.
WSPY NEWS
Minooka man sentenced in Grundy County aggravated DUI case
A 44-year-old Minooka man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case Monday. Ronald Rodriguez Jr. pled guilty to Aggravated DUI/Causing Great Bodily Harm, a class four felony and was sentenced to two years in prison. He must be on one parole once released from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
