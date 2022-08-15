Better Than Ezra, Multi-Platinum Rock Band, to Perform Pre-Race Concert at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 – the Final Race Before Heading into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Read full article on original website
NASCAR World Reacts To The Rusty Wallace Announcement
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen, New York for the 90 lap Go Bowling at The Glen race on dirt. And a NASCAR legend is going to be giving the starting command. According to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace will be giving the start engines command this Sunday. It's been a long time since Wallace raced at Watkins Glen, and he made the most of his time on the track.
NASCAR's most controversial driver has been turned into a verb, and it is clear other drivers are tired of the carnage
No matter where Ross Chastain goes, trouble is not too far behind, and it is clear other drivers are tired of it.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Rule Change News
NASCAR announced on Wednesday afternoon some updated rule changes for the remainder of the 2022 Cup Series season. FOX reporter Bob Pockrass tweeted out the updated official rule changes for the Cup Series championship push. "NASCAR updated rules for the wrap, quarter windows and the windshield tearoffs as part of...
Dale Earnhardt Once Taught Michael Waltrip a Lesson That He Still Remembers Nearly 40 Year Later
Michael Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt Jr. may be happily retired from the full-time NASCAR life these days, but don’t think that just because they’re not hitting the track every weekend that they’re chilling on some beach in Florida, sipping fancy umbrella drinks. Among other business ventures, both ex-racers are NASCAR broadcasters, with Waltrip working for FOX Sports and Junior for NBC Sports.
NASCAR: How Chase Elliott can clinch the regular season title
Just two races remain until the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin. But Chase Elliott could clinch the regular season championship a week early. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has been one of unrivaled parity, producing 15 different winners through 24 races. But amid the parity and chaos, Chase Elliott...
Kevin Harvick On Being Right Behind Dale Earnhardt Sr. In Career Wins: “Brings It All Full Circle”
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick is on a bit of a hot streak right now, winning back to back races at Michigan International Speedway, and Richmond Raceway. However, prior to those two wins, the #4 car was on a massive cold streak, going winless in 65 straight races. That being said,...
Kurt Busch Medical Update: NASCAR driver issues statement
Kurt Busch will miss races at Watkins Glen and Daytona. In late July, Kurt Busch crashed off turn three at Pocono Raceway. He backed his No. 45 car into the fence and he’s been absent from the machine ever since due to a concussion. Hear from Kurt Busch below.
NBC Sports
NASCAR weekend schedule at Watkins Glen International
On a weekend in which the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture remains unsettled, there will be a second focus at Watkins Glen International. And “international” is the appropriate word. For the first time in Cup history, seven countries will be represented on the starting grid. The biggest name...
Watkins Glen Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Watkins Glen International. This weekend, NASCAR goes road course racing in Watkins Glen, New York. Watkins Glen International is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Watkins Glen International below. The metric for the...
NBC Sports
NASCAR at Watkins Glen schedule: How to watch, odds, favorites
It’s time to go road racing in New York. Watkins Glen International will play host to the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend. An 11-turn road course in Western New York, Watkins Glen has hosted a summer race every year since 1986 (except for 2020 due to the pandemic). This...
Noah Gragson’s Road Rage Pays off for Underfunded Driver Josh Bilicki Chasing His First NASCAR Win
Josh Bilicki can thank Noah Gragson's irresponsible behavior for landing him a sponsor this weekend. The post Noah Gragson’s Road Rage Pays off for Underfunded Driver Josh Bilicki Chasing His First NASCAR Win appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Watkins Glen TV Schedule: August 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR goes road course racing in New York. Watkins Glen International is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Watkins Glen tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. NASCAR Cup Series. Purse: $6,664,145. NASCAR Xfinity Series. Purse: $1,159,436. Watkins Glen. TV...
John Hunter Nemechek, Joe Nemechek set to race at teammates
Sam Hunt Racing will field the car at Daytona International Speedway. Joe Nemechek and son John Hunter Nemechek are set to roll to the grid as teammates. They’ll both drive for Sam Hunt Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway. Hear from the family below. John...
NASCAR: These One-Win Drivers Should Be Sweating Out the End of the Regular Season
When the season began, we all knew the deal with the NASCAR Cup Series. Win and you’re in. However, there’s more to it than that. In fact, it’s really the top driver in the points standings and then the next 15 drivers with a win. So, if...
Kimi Raikkonen comments on NASCAR test; Set for Watkins Glen
The F1 star is set to run his first NASCAR Cup Series race. Back in 2011, Kimi Raikkonen ventured into NASCAR with 1 race in NASCAR Xfinity Series and another in the Truck Series. This weekend, he makes his NASCAR Cup Series debut. View the Kimi Raikkonen paint scheme below.
NBC Sports
Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen
Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International is the next-to-last event on the regular season schedule. The 220-mile race will offer one of the last two opportunities for drivers to win and earn a spot on the playoff grid. Fifteen drivers have won races, leaving one position open.
