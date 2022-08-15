Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen Walters
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
Related
Fox 19
Police: Man dead in Covington shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Thursday night after a shooting in Covington, police say. Covington police officers found him near the 15th Street Bridge around 8:55 p.m. after responding to a report of two gunshots. The man, who is in his 60s, was suffering from a gunshot at...
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight
OXFORD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the city of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to a press release. >>1 taken into custody after driver flees from OVI checkpoint in Dayton, drives...
Suspect in Butler Twp. quadruple murder back in Ohio
Stephen Marlow was booked into the jail at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
WBKO
2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at a Wendy’s in Walnut Hills. The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. outside the restaurant. Two people were shot, according to police, both victims employees of the restaurant. EMS took them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Local 12 Investigates: Where teachers are leaving public schools the most in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Across the US, school districts are feeling the impact of a large-scale teacher shortage, and the Tri-State is no exception. West Chester native Rachel Immerman is entering her third year as a fourth grade teacher, but has seen a lot of her friends leave the profession in recent years.
linknky.com
One shot, killed near Covington bridge
This story has been updated. A man was shot and killed near the 15th Street Bridge in Covington on Thursday evening. Covington Police responded to the first block (0-100) of West 15th at just before 9 p.m. after receiving a report of two shots fired. Officers found a male on...
Richmond PD shares update on officer critically injured in shooting
RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton, who was critically injured in a shooting during a traffic stop, continues to cling to life in a Dayton, Ohio hospital, a letter penned Wednesday by the Richmond Police Department's top brass said. The letter, signed by Richmond's chief of police...
Fox 19
Driver fleeing Villa Hills police falls 35 feet
VILLA HILLS, Ky (WXIX) - Villa Hills police say a man who caused a crash Wednesday night ran from the scene and fell 35 feet over a wall behind a shopping mall. Police say Nicholas Seissiger, 24, of Cincinnati, was driving westbound on Buttermilk Pike around 9:40 p.m. when he tried to make a right turn onto Grandview Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCPO
Family of 18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash has message for drivers
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Family members and friends gathered Thursday night in honor of an 18-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Colerain Township. At a makeshift memorial near the crash site, grieving loved ones remembered Gary Humpert III as a loving brother, friend and son. "He...
Man found dead in Harrison Township road identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man found dead on the side of a road in Harrison Township Monday was identified. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Mark Danley, of Dayton. The sheriff’s office said deputies were sent to the 3200 block of Philadelphia Drive on the report of an unresponsive […]
Former Window Planet principal officer jailed on theft charges
Following consumer complaints, former Window Planet principal officer Tara Curles is facing theft charges in three Tri-state counties. On Thursday, she was in the Hamilton County Justice Center.
WLWT 5
Woman leads Mason police on more than 40-minute pursuit before arrest
MASON, Ohio — On Saturday morning, Mason police responded to a call of a woman asleep at the wheel on East Main at Mason Montgomery Road. Once police attempted to make a traffic stop she fled, leading them on a wild goose chase. Police identified the woman was 40-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
peakofohio.com
Drunk driver arrested near Indian Lake Schools
A drunk driver was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday night just before 9 o'clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were notified about a reckless driver in the area of State Routes 274 and 235. Authorities spotted and followed behind the vehicle for a short distance and noticed...
Fox 19
Family remembers 18-year-old motorcyclist killed on Coleraine Avenue
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An 18-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash with a truck in Colerain Township Wednesday night, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Gary Humpert III was pronounced dead at the scene at the intersection of Colerain Avenue near Harry Lee Lane at about 9...
Skylar Richardson seeks to have conviction sealed
An attorney for Brooke Skylar Richardson, who is now 23 years old has requested a hearing to expunge the abuse of a corpse charge she was convicted of in 2019.
Woman arrested after child seen drinking alcohol at Butler Co. gas station
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested after a child was seen drinking alcohol in a Butler County gas station. Police arrested 26-year-old Victoria Hampton on Friday, August 5 on an endangering children charge and contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child charge in connection to the incident. Video shows a 6-year-old walking […]
dayton247now.com
Police searching for man after shots fired, high speed chase
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police continue looking for a man who is accused of firing gunshots and leading authorities on a chase through two counties on Monday. Middletown Police officers saw a red Pontiac firing gunshots from the driver’s window at the 1500 block of Jacoby Avenue just after 5 p.m., according to a social media post by the department. As the vehicle pulled over, officers began giving commands to the driver who then fled in the vehicle.
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 84 pounds of marijuana, $86k seized during investigation in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Three people were arrested after an investigation led police to find 84 pounds of marijuana and $86,000 in Butler County. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said it was part of an investigation by the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce, Drug Abuse Reduction Taskforce and the Hamilton Police Department.
eaglecountryonline.com
Vehicle Break-In Suspects Facing Charges in Two SEI Counties
The Columbus, Indiana pair are currently lodged in Dearborn County Jail. Dustin Hurley and Amanda Zeigler. (Brookville, Ind.) – A Columbus, Indiana pair has been charged for their alleged involvement in series of vehicle break-ins in Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Dustin A. Hurley and...
Fugitive arrested by U.S. Marshals for April fentanyl bust
In April, three pounds of fentanyl and other drugs were seized in Middletown and Sharonville; On Tuesday, federal officials tracked down and arrested a man in connection with the bust.
Fox News
779K+
Followers
176K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0