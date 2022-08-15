ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Corner, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Police: Man dead in Covington shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Thursday night after a shooting in Covington, police say. Covington police officers found him near the 15th Street Bridge around 8:55 p.m. after responding to a report of two gunshots. The man, who is in his 60s, was suffering from a gunshot at...
COVINGTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight

OXFORD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the city of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to a press release. >>1 taken into custody after driver flees from OVI checkpoint in Dayton, drives...
OXFORD, OH
WBKO

2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at a Wendy’s in Walnut Hills. The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. outside the restaurant. Two people were shot, according to police, both victims employees of the restaurant. EMS took them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butler County, OH
Butler County, OH
Accidents
City
College Corner, OH
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Union County, IN
Crime & Safety
Butler County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Preble County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
County
Union County, IN
Preble County, OH
Crime & Safety
Union County, IN
Accidents
County
Preble County, OH
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
linknky.com

One shot, killed near Covington bridge

This story has been updated. A man was shot and killed near the 15th Street Bridge in Covington on Thursday evening. Covington Police responded to the first block (0-100) of West 15th at just before 9 p.m. after receiving a report of two shots fired. Officers found a male on...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Driver fleeing Villa Hills police falls 35 feet

VILLA HILLS, Ky (WXIX) - Villa Hills police say a man who caused a crash Wednesday night ran from the scene and fell 35 feet over a wall behind a shopping mall. Police say Nicholas Seissiger, 24, of Cincinnati, was driving westbound on Buttermilk Pike around 9:40 p.m. when he tried to make a right turn onto Grandview Drive.
VILLA HILLS, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State Police#Bus Driver#High School#Traffic Accident
WDTN

Man found dead in Harrison Township road identified

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man found dead on the side of a road in Harrison Township Monday was identified. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Mark Danley, of Dayton. The sheriff’s office said deputies were sent to the 3200 block of Philadelphia Drive on the report of an unresponsive […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
peakofohio.com

Drunk driver arrested near Indian Lake Schools

A drunk driver was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday night just before 9 o'clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were notified about a reckless driver in the area of State Routes 274 and 235. Authorities spotted and followed behind the vehicle for a short distance and noticed...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
dayton247now.com

Police searching for man after shots fired, high speed chase

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police continue looking for a man who is accused of firing gunshots and leading authorities on a chase through two counties on Monday. Middletown Police officers saw a red Pontiac firing gunshots from the driver’s window at the 1500 block of Jacoby Avenue just after 5 p.m., according to a social media post by the department. As the vehicle pulled over, officers began giving commands to the driver who then fled in the vehicle.
eaglecountryonline.com

Vehicle Break-In Suspects Facing Charges in Two SEI Counties

The Columbus, Indiana pair are currently lodged in Dearborn County Jail. Dustin Hurley and Amanda Zeigler. (Brookville, Ind.) – A Columbus, Indiana pair has been charged for their alleged involvement in series of vehicle break-ins in Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Dustin A. Hurley and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
Fox News

Fox News

779K+
Followers
176K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy