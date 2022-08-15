ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

Large metal tube falls from semi, blocking Sapulpa Main Street

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Police blocked Main Street in Sapulpa for about an hour Monday morning, after a large piece of equipment fell from a semi and blocked the street.

Sapulpa Captain Troy Foreman says this happened near Dewey Ave. around 7:45 a.m. Northbound traffic on Main was shut down until just before 9 a.m.

Foreman said the truck was owned by Vintage Leasing but they did not have a name for the company that owned the equipment on board.

The hauling company brought in a forklift to get the load back on the semi trailer. Sapulpa Police say it was an industrial burner.

No one was hurt and nothing was damaged, however people nearby say they definitely heard it as the metal tube fell to the street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vRgop_0hI1QpYL00
Equipment falls from semi and blocks Sapulpa Main Street (Sapulpa Times)

