Rock & Roll Torchbearers Daughtry to Perform at Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500
Daughtry, the multi-platinum Rock & Roll torchbearers of the 21st Century, will perform a pre-race concert for the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Texas Motor Speedway. Daughtry will perform a sixty (60) minute set beginning at 1 p.m. CT on the pre-race stage...
Speedway Motorsports Reinforces Commitment To The Community
Speedway Motorsports employees put their commitment to the community on full display Wednesday, with more than 75 people lending more than 300 hours of labor to four Cabarrus County nonprofits as part of the company’s fifth Day of Service. Volunteers from Charlotte Motor Speedway, U.S. Legend Cars, zMAX Dragway...
