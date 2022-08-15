ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Arena-packing metal band to team with country star for ‘massive’ Boise show? Makes sense

By Michael Deeds
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

If you’re a casual music fan, this morning’s tour announcement seemed strange: “Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert join forces for massive U.S. fall arena tour.”

Huh?

One is an arena-packing heavy metal band that Rolling Stone once described as “professional ‘roid ragers.”

The other is a country singer who’s had multiple No. 1 hits.

Why would they team up for a tour that will make a stop in the Boise market at the Ford Idaho Center on Dec. 15?

Simple: Fans already have proved they like it.

“This epic run is not the first time Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert have joined forces,” the press release explains. “The two artists brought the worlds of hard rock and country rock together when they partnered on their global #1 hit, “ Blue On Black ” in 2019. The track also featured Brian May, the song’s original performer, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and was in support of The Gary Sinise Foundation , to benefit first responders. To date, the collaboration has garnered a staggering 110 million YouTube views and 62 million Spotify streams, proving that this very special tour should not be missed by fans of either artist!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vaYCQ_0hI1Qhjl00
Five Finger Death Punch will return to the Treasure Valley in December. Travis Shinn

Both acts have scored multiple radio hits in their respective formats. As the release notes, they are “multiplatinum powerhouses.”

Five Finger Death Punch last played Boise when it co-headlined ExtraMile Arena in July 2018 with Breaking Benjamin.

Brantley Gilbert headlined the Ford Idaho Center in December 2021.

Tickets to the upcoming show at the Ford Idaho Center go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at fordidahocenter.com for $29.50 to $129.50. Cory Marks will be the opening act.

“Fan club pre-sales for both artists start at 10 a.m. local on Tuesday, Aug. 16,” according to the release. “All other pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. local on Thursday, Aug. 18. Download the official Five Finger Death Punch Fan Club app here .

More information: fivefinderdeathpunch.com and brantleygilbert.com .

