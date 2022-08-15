Read full article on original website
76-year-old dealing with broken A/C for months at apartment
An elderly woman living in a Midwest City apartment community said her central air conditioning unit has been broken for about a month and a half, and the complex hasn’t fixed it.
“It can be something” : Heritage Park Mall sits empty during legal battle
Heritage Park Mall was once a thriving hub in Midwest City, but now it appears to be in a permanent state of disarray.
KOCO
Restoration work planned for Oklahoma Land Run Monument in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Land Run Monument in Oklahoma City could be getting restored. The OKC City Council wants to accept bids for the cleaning, waxing and repairing of the monument in Bricktown. It includes 45 bronze sculptures commemorating the Land Run of 1889. The monument is 1.5...
KOCO
Oklahoma City approves final plans for new arena on state fairgrounds
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City has approved the final plans for a new arena on the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds. The process to find a builder has already started. What is now a parking lot for the Jim Norick Arena will soon turn into the new coliseum and as bittersweet as it is, some said it’s time to let go.
KOCO
Second half of Scissortail Park to open in September after two years
OKLAHOMA CITY — The second half of Scissortail Park is set to open in September after two years. As part of the MAPS 3 project, the expansion of the park is two years in the making. In just over a month, the fences will come down and residents will have access to sports complexes and fields that haven’t been available to Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
Back-to-School social media posts a privacy concern? Oklahoma parents discuss
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As back-to-school pictures make a comeback around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, one security company called Lookout is asking folks to watch how much information you share online. Fox 25 spoke with some parents at Scissortail Park, who have the same mindset. They made sure...
Contractor charged with embezzling thousands from Oklahomans
Two Oklahomans are now out thousands of dollars after hiring a contractor who took their money and disappeared.
news9.com
Oklahoma Man Turns A Class Project Into A Popcorn Empire
Popcorn! It’s the perfect snack for a good movie or a sporting event, but DJ Boles has taken this popcorn thing to the extreme. The whole thing started when Boles took a retail management class at OSU, really just to graduate. “So, I got in it kind of on...
OSBI investigating Okla. Co. DA candidate Kevin Calvey
State law enforcement agents are investigating Oklahoma County District Attorney candidate Kevin Calvey for alleged impropriety with his campaign's finances.
KOCO
Help arrives for Norman newspaper icon
NORMAN, Okla. — Calvin Steves has sold papers in Norman for more than four decades. Time and time again, the community shows love and support for him. When his car broke down recently, it didn’t take long before there was a solution. “The chain of command in Norman...
Pay it 4ward: Beloved Midwest City grocery store greeter treats all with kindness
If you find yourself walking into the Crest Grocery Store in Midwest City, get ready. There is a big "Hellooooo!" waiting for you. Keonta King is the cart keeper and the greeter there, and he makes sure you're welcomed into the store like royalty.
Largest OSU freshman class, not enough dorm rooms
Oklahoma State University is welcoming 4,668-plus first-time freshmen and 1,300 non-freshmen students into campus housing, but there isn't enough space for everyone to have a room.
Oklahoma City Zoo selling NFT designed by resident orangutan
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Zoo is selling the world’s first digital-art NFT designed by a resident orangutan. Zoo officials said in a news release that they and the Oklahoma Zoological Society partnered with designers to create a unique animal enrichment that enables Elok, a 21-year-old male Sumatran orangutan at the zoo, to create digital artwork. The art is available to buy as an NFT via an international auction on Friday.
Oklahoma City street to temporarily close for repair work
An Oklahoma City street will soon close for repair work to be performed.
Algae-covered hummer pulled out of Edmond neighborhood pond
Edmond police are searching for answers after a Hummer was pulled out of a neighborhood pond this afternoon.
Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!
Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
Oklahoma parents and students face challenges amid lack of school bus drivers across the state
Many students across Oklahoma are now back in school as of today, and several school districts throughout the area are still seeing a school bus driver shortage.
EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Luxury neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
We have had 24 days of triple digit heat in Oklahoma and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use.
Oklahoma City activist facing allegations of neglect
A well-known Oklahoma City community activist is facing accusations of abuse by caretaker and exploitation of an elderly person.
Norman awarded nearly $900,000 in grant funding to purchase new buses
The City of Norman was awarded nearly $900,000 in grant funding that will enable city officials to replace old buses with new ones.
