ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Viral video gives a sense of the jaw-dropping speed and power of NASCAR stock cars

By Cork Gaines
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D9suL_0hI1QFDX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YX8Lb_0hI1QFDX00

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

  • The only way to truly appreciate the speed and sound of NASCAR is to see it live.
  • Video shows fans literally being blown away as cars raced past them at Daytona 500.
  • It is still hard to appreciate the sound in a video, but this clip helps illustrate the speed and power.

The cars of NASCAR are 3,200-pound beasts that travel nearly 200 mph. However, despite their best efforts, it is almost impossible to appreciate how fast and powerful the cars truly are unless you are at the race.

One fan video that has gone viral gets non-NASCAR diehards a little closer to appreciating what the drivers are dealing with on one of their fastest tracks.

The video, taken at the Daytona 500 and shared by the Twitter account @How_Things_Work, shows fans up against the fence literally being blown away as the cars speed by. One lady even has her glasses knocked off her face.

NASCAR broadcasts get the fans a little closer during their "Crank it up!" segments — something I wish Formula One broadcasts would do more of — where the announcers shut up, and those watching at home can let their senses be flooded by nothing but the cars. However, it is still not representative of the in-person experience.

The viral video still doesn't give viewers a true sense of just how loud the race can be. When I attended my first NASCAR race, I had already been to F1 races and expected it to be loud. And yet, even F1 cars did not adequately prepare me for what came during the NASCAR race.

Let's just say, if somebody offers you earplugs at a NASCAR race, take them with gratitude. Don't do what I did and try to macho your way through it.

Another thing the video does help us appreciate more is the work of NASCAR photographers and how they can keep these cars in focus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZLABM_0hI1QFDX00

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Disappointing Kurt Busch News

Kurt Busch will remain sidelined through the remainder of the regular season. The NASCAR driver confirmed Thursday via a Twitter statement that he won't compete this weekend or next weekend in the season's final two races at Watkins Glen and Daytona in hopes of returning at full strength for the playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Stock Cars#The Cars#Non Nascar
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Dodge Challenger Convertible Returns After 50-Year Wait

Since the 1970 and 1971 Dodge Challenger Convertible, if you wanted to buy a drop-top four-seater muscle car from Detroit, you had to stick with Ford or Chevrolet. Both the Mustang and Camaro offer a convertible body style, but curiously the retro-modern Dodge Challenger has only been available as a coupe from the automaker... until now. Though Dodge was never convinced to build a modern Challenger Convertible from the factory, several aftermarket companies have emerged to offer them to eager customers since the car's debut. But for the 2023 model year, Dodge will streamline the process, making it easier than ever to purchase a drop-top Challenger.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Rule Change News

NASCAR announced on Wednesday afternoon some updated rule changes for the remainder of the 2022 Cup Series season. FOX reporter Bob Pockrass tweeted out the updated official rule changes for the Cup Series championship push. "NASCAR updated rules for the wrap, quarter windows and the windshield tearoffs as part of...
MOTORSPORTS
Road & Track

Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust

Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
CARS
Top Speed

This Green and Black Ford Mustang Boss 302 is Downright Mesmerizing

Few American automotive slogans carry the weight and heritage of "Boss". Indicative in the name, this was not any standard Mustang. The story goes that the original designer would reply "the boss’s car" when asked what he was working on. The result was an American icon with pedigree and...
CARS
racer.com

Racing on TV, August 19-21

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

Four Holy Grail Barn Find Mustangs Uncovered

It’s a sheer joy to watch someone who’s skilled at hunting down barn find cars, like Dennis Collins. The man has uncovered some amazing treasure troves of automotive history, however his latest score is something to truly behold. As Dennis says, the group of Mustangs he was able to locate in Mooresville, North Carolina is amazing, considering they’re sitting in the racing capital of the United States.
MOORESVILLE, NC
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Major Business Announcement

On Tuesday, veteran sports broadcasting personality Erin Andrews expanded her women's sports apparel brand into the MLB world. The Fox Sports sideline reporter announced a new partnership between Major League Baseball and her clothing line, "WEAR by Erin Andrews." "Hey @MLB fans!!!! We’ve got you covered! FINALLY!! @WEARbyEA," she wrote....
NFL
Racing News

Watkins Glen Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR qualifying order for Watkins Glen International. This weekend, NASCAR goes road course racing in Watkins Glen, New York. Watkins Glen International is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Watkins Glen International below. The metric for the...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR Rules Update: Wraps and Windshields (August 2022)

New NASCAR rules regarding the race car wrap and windows. In late July, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified after Pocono Raceway. Hamlin won the event while his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate finished 2nd. Details were released shortly after noting that a piece of tape was the reason for...
MOTORSPORTS
Insider

Insider

546K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy