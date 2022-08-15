Read full article on original website
Marvel has just revealed its biggest ‘crossover’ project since Avengers: Endgame
Marvel Studios seems to have revealed which forthcoming title will be its biggest since Avengers: Endgame.Interestingly, the identity of the project is a TV series. Since 2021, the film studio has released several shows that have tracked the journey of certain characters in between films, while also introducing brand new arrivals that aren’t likely to appear on the big screen.For example, WandaVision was a vital watch ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to the inclusion of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, while the forthcoming Captain America film, led by Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, might not make...
Digital Trends
The best Marvel shows not on Disney+
The history of Marvel on TV is a lot messier than their work in theaters. Before Marvel TV was integrated into the MCU and landed on Disney+, there was a wide array of other stuff going on that was either loosely or closely connected to the movies that were regularly premiering in theaters. In general, though, TV has only become more important for Marvel’s overall stories.
ComicBook
She-Hulk May Have Dropped an Easter Egg for Marvel's Rumored World War Hulk Project
We're one week away from the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the Marvel show's latest clip suggests the rumored World War Hulk project is still a possibility. Marvel Studios released a new She-Hulk clip featuring cousins Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) during a casual car ride. While the majority of their conversation centered around Captain America's love life, the video does reveal the accident that led to Bruce's blood transforming Jen into a Hulk. The cause of the accident has a connection to Thor: Ragnarok, which adapted the Planet Hulk comic event. So with a version of Planet Hulk out of the way, could She-Hulk be preparing viewers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of World War Hulk?
How to watch the Marvel movies in order (release and chronological)
Wondering how to watch the Marvel movies in order? You've come to the right place
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
John Boyega Rejects Marvel for Now: I Want ‘Fresh Ideas’ and You Can’t Top ‘Iron Man’ Anyway
Click here to read the full article. It’s hard to go two or three months without an internet rumor claiming John Boyega is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One unconfirmed report from May said Boyega had already filmed a secret Marvel role, while another rumor dating back to 2021 claimed Boyega was involved in the “Captain Marvel” sequel “The Marvels.” However, Boyega has now shut down those rumors in an interview with Men’s Health, saying he is not interested in the MCU at this time. “That’s not in the vision for me now,” Boyega said about Marvel movies. “I want to...
digitalspy.com
Is Marvel's She-Hulk worth watching?
She-Hulk spoilers won't be found in this review of the first four episodes. She-Hulk has quite the challenge on her hands, and no, we don't just mean a legal battle — or even a supervillain battle for that matter. Aside from the usual dullard troll brigade who will likely...
CNBC
'Avatar,' Spider-Man and Star Wars return to the big screen as summer box office winds down
Disney and Sony are rereleasing "Rogue One," "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Avatar" in domestic theaters in the coming weeks. The rereleases come as the box office ticket sales are down 30% compared to 2019 and there is 30% less product in movie theaters. Not only is there space on...
Digital Trends
In the MCU, Marvel’s most important stories are in its Disney+ shows
At this point, just about everyone is familiar with the entertainment juggernaut that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become. The premiere of a new MCU movie is now a global event, with a long list of box-office records metaphorically incinerated by the ticket-buying crowds that turn out for each installment of the biggest film franchise in Hollywood’s history.
‘She-Hulk’ Just Set Up a Major Marvel Movie
It’s been almost 15 years since the Hulk got his own solo movie. Since then, he’s appeared in a bunch of Avengers sequels, and he played a key supporting role in Thor: Ragnarok. And now he’s back as a special guest star on the new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series on Disney+, where he inadvertently gives his cousin Jennifer Walters Hulk powers like his own. But we’re still waiting for another solo Hulk movie.
ComicBook
Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Story Spoilers Revealed by Australia
The MonsterVerse is set to continue not just thanks to Apple TV+'s untitled television series, but a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is currently being filmed. Bringing back director Adam Wingard and featuring a new leading man in Dan Stevens, cameras have begun rolling the country of Australia, with the government revealing some story spoilers when it comes to round two of the colossal fight between Godzilla and Kong. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 is set to be released in March 2024.
Gamespot
Avatar Removed From Disney Plus With No Warning
James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi film Avatar has been quietly removed from Disney Plus ahead of the movie's re-release in theaters next month. Via Collider, Disney's choice to remove the film from the streaming service is most likely a purposeful tactic to encourage people to head back to the theater. Disney...
Ghost Rider In Disney+'s She-Hulk? The EP Addresses Rumors After Marvel Fans Spot Character Detail
With Ghost Rider surrounding Disney+'s She-Hulk sprawling, series creator and EP Jessica Gao addressed them after Marvel fans spotted a character detail.
CNET
'Thor: Love and Thunder' May Hit Disney Plus Next Week
Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters July 8. But with middling reviews ("disappointingly shallow" was the CNET reviewer's reaction), you may be holding out until the film leaves cinemas and moves onto Disney Plus. Disney's streaming strategy for its theatrical releases has been all over the map. Encanto spent a...
digitalspy.com
Margot Robbie teaming up with Disney for movie based on Disneyland ride
Margot Robbie is teaming up with Disney for a film based on one of the company's most iconic theme park properties. The Harley Quinn actress is signed up to produce a movie based on Disneyland's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, a mine train-style coaster that takes riders through the base of a canyon during an earthquake.
Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About Tatiana Maslany’s New MCU Series
See what people thought about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law after the screening of Disney+'s new Marvel series.
She-Hulk reactions say the Marvel show is "genuinely hilarious" and "unabashedly weird"
She-Hulk reactions are in, and they praise a weird, fun, and hilarious new Marvel show. The series follows Tatiana Maslany's titular Jennifer Walters, who develops the same powers as her cousin Bruce Banner after an accidental blood transfusion. "#SheHulk rules incredibly hard. Feels like the most 'TV show' of Marvel...
Diablo 2 player completes pacifist Hell run previously only theorized to be possible
The feat took 50 hours.
ComicBook
Marvel's Spider-Man PC Mod Adds No Way Home's Final Suit
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC now has a mod that lets you don the suit featured at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered has open the flood gates for mods thanks to its new PC release. On day one, a player added in a black symbiote variant of the game's "Advanced Suit", giving players a taste of what the suit may look like in the sequel. Earlier this week, another player made Spider-Man co-creator Stan Lee a playable character in the game as well. It's been a treasure trove of content and it's only getting better.
