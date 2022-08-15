Effective: 2022-08-20 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Live Oak The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Nueces River Near Three Rivers affecting Live Oak County. For the Nueces River...including Three Rivers...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nueces River Near Three Rivers. * WHEN...From Saturday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.3 feet, Widespread lowland flooding occurs. Minor roads are closed. Airport Road boat ramp near Live Oak County Airport is flooded and closed. Major flooding occurs in the River Creek Acres Subdivision, with several feet of water and several homes flooded. Residents in the J.I. Hailey Subdivision at Jones River bend have trouble getting out as water covers much of Antelope Lane. At 38.0 feet, Water approaches the base of homes in Kellner Camp along County Road 336. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 7.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday evening and continue rising to a crest between 38.0 and 39.0 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Nueces River Three Rivers 25.0 7.4 Fri 8 am 14.0 35.2 38.3 36.9 33.7

LIVE OAK COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO