ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland gambling revenue sets new record in fiscal year

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=008gDw_0hI1PqOr00

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland raised a record $1.5 billion for the state from gambling revenue in the last fiscal year, the lottery announced Monday.

The new all-time state record includes money raised by the lottery, the state’s six casinos, sports betting and fantasy sports wagering. The revenue for the last fiscal year beat the amount raised in the previous one by $120 million, the lottery said. Maryland’s fiscal runs from July 1 to June 30.

The lottery and casinos both contributed more than ever before to the state. Lottery profits totaled $673.7 million. Casinos contributed $832.3 million.

The lottery’s profits to the state in the last fiscal year beat the record set in the previous year by $6.3 million. Sales totaled almost $2.67 billion, an increase of $51.5 million, compared to the prior record set in fiscal year 2021. Scratch-off tickets have boosted the lottery’s growth in recent years.

John Martin, the Maryland lottery and gaming director, said the lottery, which will be 50 years old next year, has developed a variety of games to play over the years.

“We have a fairly equal product mix,” Martin said. “We’re not overly dependent on any one thing.”

The $832.3 million from casinos is an increase of $108.9 million, compared to last the fiscal year’s record total. The amount set aside for the Education Trust Fund was an all-time record of $611.6 million.

Total gaming revenue at the casinos was just over $2 billion, up about $242 million from the previous record set in fiscal year 2019.

The combined revenue of $1.5 billion from the lottery and casinos beat the $1.39 billion raised during the previous fiscal year.

The start of sports betting and wagering on fantasy competitions in Maryland raised another $5.6 million. Maryland’s first five retail sportsbooks opened in December. The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public schools, received a total of $3 million from the $174.8 million in wagers that were placed in the last fiscal year.

More retail sportsbooks and online sportsbooks are expected to open this fiscal year. It is estimated that when the sports wagering program is fully developed, it will contribute roughly $30 million per year to education funding.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming is the state’s fourth-largest source of revenue after income, sales and corporate taxes.

Lottery ticket profits go to the Maryland General Fund, which helps pay for schools, public health and safety services as well as environmental programs.

Money the state raises from casino revenue supports education. Some casino revenue also is allocated to the communities where the casinos are located, the state’s horse-racing industry and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Sports wagering and fantasy competition contributions also are directed to education programs.

Comments / 4

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland becomes Technology First State

Baltimore, MD—Maryland Department of Health’s (MDH) Developmental Disabilities Administration (DDA) today hosted a kickoff event highlighting Governor Larry Hogan’s August 15, 2022 proclamation making Maryland a Technology First State. Maryland becomes the eighth U.S. state to launch the initiative, which aims to benefit people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) by expanding access to technology […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
realtormarney.com

Maryland Real Estate Trends August 14 2022

Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending August 14, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
HARWOOD, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland Lottery#Fiscal Year#Health And Safety#The Education Trust Fund
UPI News

Man wins $250,000 lottery jackpot while on vacation

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a family vacation led him to the store where he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $250,000. The 58-year-old Reisterstown man told Maryland Lottery officials he and his wife were vacationing in Ocean City when he made a stop at Acme #0293 on Coastal Highway in Ocean City.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Associated Press

Judge declines to block ban on giving food, water to voters

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has declined to block a section of a Georgia election law that bans handing out food and water to voters waiting in line. The provision is part of a sweeping elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. Voting rights groups, who have filed a lawsuit challenging multiple parts of the law, argued that the provision infringes their free speech rights and should be immediately blocked while the case is pending.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Lottery
foxbaltimore.com

Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States, potentially including Maryland, may see the aurora borealis Wednesday and Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The beautiful sky show could be visible Wednesday...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland woman sentenced for role in fraudulent driver’s license scheme

A former worker at the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for her part in a scheme in which people bought fraudulent Maryland driver’s licenses. Marion Rose Payne, 55, of Harwood, Maryland, will also serve three years of supervised release, the Office...
HARWOOD, MD
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 18

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The summer days keep rolling along – be sure to enjoy what time we have now with kids before they are back to school. Soon it will be September, exciting times for anglers as water temperatures cool and fishing kicks into high gear. But until then, remember that hot weather creates tough conditions for undersized striped bass that are caught and released. Be sure to check the striped bass fishing advisory forecast to plan your trip and help save the smaller fish for future seasons.
MARYLAND STATE
whatsupmag.com

Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore

Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy