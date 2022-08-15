ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 51

S...
2d ago

when they force you to take useless classes they create their own issues. there is absolutely zero reason a criminal justice major needs to take music appreciation or art for their degree.

Reply(19)
30
zfromtheoc
2d ago

They need to teach the students about the real world. That not everyone makes a million dollars. That you need to prove your worth. That getting to work on time is more than a requirement. That if you major in basket weaving you won’t ever be able to afford to retire. Etc etc etc.

Reply(1)
15
Duluth
2d ago

Make a better living,go to a trade school.I did and I still had to take an English class to get a welders certificate.Teach them what they need to know and they would be out in half the time.Its all about the money.

Reply(1)
7
The Conversation U.S.

College students are increasingly identifying beyond ‘she’ and ‘he’

When students today fill out their college applications, they are not just identifying as “she” or “he.” More than 3% of incoming college students use a different set of pronouns. That’s according to my analysis of the more than 1.2 million applications submitted for the 2022-23 school year through the Common App, an online application platform used by more than 900 colleges.
The Independent

Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
The Independent

Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school

A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
