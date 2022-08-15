Read full article on original website
Related
16 Country Music Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol
We all know country music and alcohol go hand in hand… it’s like peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, cocaine and waffles…. Ol’ David Allan Coe said it best on the famous last verse of “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” when he said:
Luke Bryan Brings Two Brothers Onstage After Their Dad Died, Mom Says ‘Thank You for Giving Me My Boy Back’
Luke Bryan was performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Ct., on Saturday (July 30), a stop on his Raised Up Right Tour, when a neon yellow shirt in the crowd caught his attention. In the pit, he spotted two boys holding up a shirt that read, "Our Dad Died....
Noah Thompson Feels a Bit Guilty About Winning ‘American Idol’
Noah Thompson is enjoying his American Idol success after winning Season 20 in May. But he is also busy learning the ropes of the music industry, plus the hard work that comes with taking home the top prize. Fans will recall that Thompson entered the popular televised competition with little...
Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl”
Miranda Lambert knows how to sing a country classic. And a few years back, she paid tribute to Loretta Lynn with a fantastic cover of “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” at the Grand Ole Opry. A solo write by Loretta, the song was released as her debut single back in 1960, and she penned it while living in Washington state and occasionally singing in a club band. She met a woman during her time performing in the club and the pair […] The post Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Is ‘In Tears’ in New Post Following Frank Fritz Hospitalization
Mike Wolfe was in tears as he spent precious time with his daughter following the news that Frank Fritz had suffered a stroke. The “American Pickers'” star gushed about his daughter’s painting skills in a recent Instagram post. The 58-year-old cheered on his daughter Charlie, writing, “That’s...
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'
Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]
Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cause of Death Revealed for Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife, Mary Jane Thomas
Several months ago, country music legend Hank Williams Jr.‘s wife, Mary Jane Thomas, passed away at just 58 years old. Now, following her death on March 22nd of this year, it has been revealed that the musician’s partner passed away due to complications from surgery. According to TMZ,...
Vince Gill emotionally honors injured wife Amy Grant in performance with daughter Corrina
Vince Gill honored his wife Amy Grant, who is recovering from a bicycling accident, in a teary duet with their daughter Corrina in Nashville.
See Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey Show Her Vocal Skills
Watch: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Shows Off Her Vocal Skills. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey has inherited mom and dad's love of music. Need proof? The 20-year-old shared a video of her playing the piano and singing along to Pat Benatar's hit "Fire and Ice" to Instagram Aug. 1.
Why Nicole Kidman Reportedly Banned Keith Urban From Partying On Tour
Although various media outlets have reported that Nicole Kidman allegedly banned her husband and country music star Keith Urban from partying on tour, here is exactly what happened. According to Popculture, InTouch Weekly reported that Kidman was in Las Vegas during the majority of Keith Urban’s eight-month residency. An alleged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alan Jackson Speaks Out After Revealing He’ll Become a Grandfather in December
Country star Alan Jackson took to Twitter on Monday to reflect on his daughter and future grandson. “Our baby is having a baby,” the star wrote in his caption. “Denise and I can’t wait to meet our first grandson in December.” He also included the hashtag “#YoullAlwaysBeMyBaby.”
Popculture
Why Miranda Lambert's Latest Big Festival Concert Was Canceled
Miranda Lambert was scheduled to perform at the WE Fest Country Music Festival in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on Friday, but poor weather forced organizers to call off the show. Lambert apologized to her Minnesota fans and said she hoped to see them soon. Lee Brice and Clay Walker were among the other acts scheduled to perform in Detroit Lakes on Friday.
‘American Idol’ Alum Kelly Clarkson Makes Hilarious Confession About Her Karaoke Preferences
Although she kills it during every single karaoke segment on her daytime talk show, “American Idol” alum Kelly Clarkson makes a hilarious confession about her song preferences. While chatting with “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliff, Kelly Clarkson discussed his karaoke preference, which is usually Eminem. “You love doing...
Shania Twain Posts Pics With Avril Lavigne From Boots & Hearts Festival, Instagram Lights Up
Country music icon Shania Twain headlined the Boots & Hearts Music Festival near Toronto in… The post Shania Twain Posts Pics With Avril Lavigne From Boots & Hearts Festival, Instagram Lights Up appeared first on Outsider.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
talentrecap.com
Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?
Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
TODAY.com
Kathie Lee Gifford says her grandson is like son Cody ‘all over again’
Kathie Lee Gifford sees a lot of her son, Cody, in her grandson, Frankie. During an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, Hoda Kotb asked Kathie Lee if Frankie already has a personality at 2 months old. Kathie Lee said yes because he reminds her a lot of his father, Cody.
People
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
On This Day: Elvis Presley Died in 1977
On this day 45 years ago, the entertainment world was dealt a huge blow when the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, was found dead in his home of Graceland. He was 42 years old. Even at such an early age, Elvis had already left behind a music career...
Taste of Country
40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 1