ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 1

Related
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl”

Miranda Lambert knows how to sing a country classic. And a few years back, she paid tribute to Loretta Lynn with a fantastic cover of “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” at the Grand Ole Opry. A solo write by Loretta, the song was released as her debut single back in 1960, and she penned it while living in Washington state and occasionally singing in a club band. She met a woman during her time performing in the club and the pair […] The post Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'

Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]

Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Haywood
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Cole Swindell
Person
Hillary Scott
Person
Kane Brown
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
Kris Kristofferson
Person
Charles Kelley
Person
Jo Dee Messina
Person
Greg Kurstin
Person
Walker Hayes
Person
Maren Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Country Radio#Hot Country Songs#Lady A
Popculture

Why Miranda Lambert's Latest Big Festival Concert Was Canceled

Miranda Lambert was scheduled to perform at the WE Fest Country Music Festival in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on Friday, but poor weather forced organizers to call off the show. Lambert apologized to her Minnesota fans and said she hoped to see them soon. Lee Brice and Clay Walker were among the other acts scheduled to perform in Detroit Lakes on Friday.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
CELEBRITIES
People

Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville

From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

On This Day: Elvis Presley Died in 1977

On this day 45 years ago, the entertainment world was dealt a huge blow when the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, was found dead in his home of Graceland. He was 42 years old. Even at such an early age, Elvis had already left behind a music career...
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy