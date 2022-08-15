ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU QB Myles Brennan stepping away from football

By Michael Scheidt
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to stop playing football.

The announcement came from the LSU Athletic Department on Monday morning.

“We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU Football.,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU.

In December of 2021, Brennan announced he was staying in Baton Rouge for a sixth season.

Fast-forward eight months and Myles Brennan was not seen at practice on Monday.

Soon after that, the news that Brennan was stepping away became public.

Brennan signed with the Tigers in 2017 and remained on the roster from 2017-2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BGMks_0hI1OKzO00

During his time as an LSU Tiger, the Long Beach, Mississippi native completed over 60% of his passes, threw for 13 touchdowns and more than 1700 yards.

Brennan’s last game as a starter for the Tigers was against Missouri in 2020.

#15 threw for 430 yards and four touchdowns in that game.

Brennan leaves LSU having played in 20 games and earning a degree in sports administration.

Coach Kelly said, “Myles has always embodied the traits required to fulfill our mission to graduate champions, and we have full confidence those traits will help him succeed at every step in his journey as he moves forward.”

