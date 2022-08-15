Read full article on original website
WALB 10
City of Valdosta proposes small property tax increase
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - People in Valdosta are getting a chance to voice their concerns about a property tax increase that’s likely to happen next year. A millage rate is the tax rate used to determine local property taxes. And instead of using the rollback rate from previous years, the City of Valdosta is proposing a rate of 7.796 mills from last year.
tallahasseereports.com
County Commissioner Brian Welch Refutes “Say No 2 Doak” Claim About Increase in Killearn Estates Traffic
In a statement requested by Tallahassee Reports, Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch – who represents voters living in Killearn Estates – refuted claims made in a campaign mailer recently sent to Killearn Estates residents stating that the Northeast Gateway project will “dump thousands of cars into Killearn” and threaten the safety of “our children.”
wfxl.com
Southwest Georgia Area Health Education Center awarded $1.3 million grant
The Southwest Georgia Area Health Education Center (SOWEGA-AHEC) has been awarded $1.3 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). Nearly $46 million was awarded to 31 organizations to support the Rural Public Health Workforce Training Network...
WCTV
Leon Co. elections office receiving ‘problematic’ requests for voter information
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office said they are being inundated with requests for protected voter information ahead of the August primary. Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said the requests appear to be coming from “outside groups” and have been phrased in an “intimidating fashion.”...
wfxl.com
Flint River Entertainment Complex invites employment seekers to participate in job fair
The Flint River Entertainment Complex invites employment seekers to participate in its on-site job fair. "If you have ever wanted a front row seat to the live entertainment industry and understanding behind the scenes, this is the job fair for you," says the the Flint River Entertainment Complex. The entertainment...
Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers
Why conspire with your competitors when you can just merge? Over the last two years, giant corporate meat companies have been settling lawsuits to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars that allege they conspired with each other to fix prices, lower workers’ and farmers’ pay and raise the price of meat for both […] The post Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Lakeland Mayor Trying to Change Council Meeting Days and Time
LAKELAND, Georgia – Last week’s Tuesday August 9th Lakeland City Council meeting seemed ordinary, except for a mayor request just before the Lakeland City Council meeting went into Executive Session and immediately following that same session. Once out of Executive Session, citizens learned that City Attorney Tim Tanner is leaving his position as Lakeland City Attorney. In his place, Major Bill Darsey has again tendered the name of Tommy Coleman, an attorney whose office is in Albany, Georgia for the position.
New social house, art gallery, park to drive Valdosta economy forward
From a new amphitheater to a family friendly social house, entrepreneurs and city leaders are hoping to revamp what the Azalea City has to offer for decades to come.
wfxl.com
Thomas County Public Works to replace pipes in area starting next week
Thomas County Public Works crews are working to replace pipes in the area. "Monday morning, August 22nd, plans are to close Airline Road between SR 188 and Daniels Road," says Thomas County Public Works in a Facebook post. If the weather allows for work, detour routes will be State Route...
WALB 10
A year in, Valdosta On-Demand seeing great success
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - After a year in business, Valdosta On-Demand has been helpful and convenient to many in the Azalea City. Valdosta On-Demand is the city’s first-ever transit system. City officials said it has already been a great success. A success that has led to extended hours and an expanded fleet.
WCTV
City Commission candidate files cease and desist over campaign ads
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The tension between city commission candidates, Jeremy Matlow and David Bellamy continues to heat up after Bellamy files a cease and desist letter against one of Matlow’s campaign ads. The letter claims that at least one of Matlow’s radio ads includes false statements, according to...
wfxl.com
Southwest Georgia Showcase: UnitedHealthcare
UnitedHealthcare donates $500,000 to nonprofits in Georgia, including $25,000 to the Sherwood Hope Center in Albany. Funding aims to improve key social determinants of health, including among older adults. Visit www.uhc.com for more information about Empowering Health and www.sherwoodbaptist.net for more information about the Sherwood Hope Center.
WALB 10
Southwell experiencing ‘system-wide’ technical problems
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Southwell health system is experiencing system-wide technical problems with its network. Southwell officials said the problems “may affect phones, e-mail and other forms of electronic communication at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical in Adel and all of (its) clinics and departments throughout the region.”
ecbpublishing.com
Victim Advocacy in Jefferson County
With every crime that is reported in the United States, a case is opened. Some crime cases are closed swiftly, while others may remain open for months or even years without resolution. With every case that is opened, there are innocent lives that have been impacted, sometimes irreparably. Victims or survivors of crimes often are thrown into unfamiliar legal territory, or may be unaware of their rights, and may be uncertain as to how to navigate criminal or court processes. They may be unaware of how to seek emergency services or who they can call during a critical situation in order to receive assistance. Marie Rigdon, the Victim Services Practitioner with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, has been helping victims to find the help they need since June of 2016.
wfxl.com
Fraudulent checks prompt warning from Bainbridge Public Safety
Bainbridge Public Safety is warning the community of a scam floating around. According to BPS, the scam is a check and letter of instructions to deposit the check. "If the check is deposited, ultimately the person is responsible for paying back the entire amount," says the agency.
wfxl.com
Turner County rest area scheduled to close Wednesday
A Turner County rest area is scheduled to close this week for paving work. Interstate 75 South rest area #9 is scheduled to be closed Wednesday, August 17 for interstate paving in the area. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the rest area is expected to close at 7:30 am.
valdostatoday.com
Modern IT facility opens in Hahira Business Park
HAHIRA – Virtual World Technologies has opened a new modern information technology services facility in Hahira Business Park. Virtual World Technologies (VWT) is celebrating its new home in the Hahira Business Park. The 9,000-square-foot building, located on four acres, provides VWT with plenty of room to accelerate growth and...
wfxl.com
Albany Housing Authority renames community center after civil rights activist
The Albany Housing Authority has renamed their Holley Homes community center after a civil rights activist. Miss Mimi Jones grew up in Albany and was involved in the integration of a swimming pool in St. Augustine. The event made national headlines after a man poured acid in the pool filled...
allongeorgia.com
Several Georgia State Park and Historic Site Managers Receive Accolades During Recent Conference
Desmond Timmons, Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain. Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park’s popularity has skyrocketed under Desmond Timmon’s leadership. Desmond worked to reintroduce prescribed burning on Pine Mountain, which had not been done in more than 12 years. He has been directly involved in the park’s campground renovations, Lake Franklin Dam renovations and the addition of 10 acres of interpretive trails, plus he sits on Harris County’s tourism committee. Having served more than 10 years at Georgia’s largest state park, Desmond is a well-respected senior manager within Georgia’s State Park System.
Trial for Andrew Gillum, former mayor and governor candidate accused of wire fraud, moved to April
A trial that could determine whether former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is convicted of federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges has been delayed until April, according to an order issued by a federal judge on Thursday. Pushing the trial back to April 17 from its initially scheduled August 16 date...
