Marion continues to build culture in 2022
MARION, Iowa — Coming off of a 1-and-8 season, the Marion football team is in the process of building a new culture within the program. The Wolves haven't enjoyed a winning record since 2017, and look for further success with star Alex Mota moving from QB to wide receiver.
Luka Garza returns to eastern Iowa to host Skills Camp
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Hawkeye legend Luka Garza returned to eastern Iowa on Wednesday, hosting a skills camp for young basketball players in the area. Garza is hosting three camps this week; the others being in Urbandale and Davenport.
Linn-Mar implements new system to keep pace with 5A talent
MARION, Iowa — Linn-Mar's football team is changing their format this year. The Lions are moving to a platoon system, where most players will only play on one side of the football: either offense or defense. Coach Tim Lovell hopes this will help the Lions keep up with some...
Two-A-Days: IC Liberty looks to charge up in year two under James Harris
The old adage goes: "It's not how you start, it's how your finish." For Iowa City Liberty, that was a positive in 2021 as the Lightning won three of their final four games after an 0-5 start in head coach James Harris' first season. Heading into year two of Harris'...
Mount Mercy and Linn-Mar launch new teacher & paraeducator program
Marion — Orientation for Mount Mercy University (MMU) and Linn-Mar High School's (LMHS) new program took place Thursday evening at LMHS. MMU and LMHS' partnership will provide opportunities for current high school students and adults, allowing them to earn a paraeducator certificate and associates degree. The program also allows...
Midwest company launches UIowa kids shoes
Chicago based retailer Bobbi-Toads is now an official licensee of the University of Iowa. The kids shoe company is now marketing light-up shoes with the UI logo. The company is also releasing a small plushie of Iowa's mascot, Herky the Hawk, that can snap on to shoes, backpacks and necklaces.
Traffic alert: New 'flyover ramp' to open Friday morning at 380/80 interchange
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — On Friday morning, a new 'flyover ramp' is scheduled to open at the Interstate 380/80 interchange and it could cause some confusion for drivers. The exit for drivers heading south on Interstate 380 and wanting to turn on to Interstate 80 eastbound, will now be a half mile earlier on the road.
Redmond Park Splash Pad closing, making ADA improvements
Cedar Rapids — Tuesday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec announced they will be closing the splash pad at Redmond Park for approximately one week. The splash pad, located in Redmond Park, will be closed for ADA improvements. Patrons are urged to use one of the City’s other splash...
Servolution serves kids with screenings and school supplies
Coralville — Five days until the first day of school for a lot of kids in eastern Iowa, and more than 100 got a pre-first day dental screening Wednesday evening at the Coralville LIFEchurch. The dental screenings were just part of the back to school event. The event, Servolution,...
Second village planning for Windham will be held August 29
Johnson County, Iowa – The second meeting to help create a village plan and set a village boundary for Windham will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at Renee’s Roadhouse, 1747 Black Diamond Road SW. Area residents, property owners and any interested persons are welcome to attend the meeting to share ideas and ask questions.
TRAFFIC ALERT: New I-380 SB to I-80 EB flyover ramp set to open
The new I-380 southbound to I-80 eastbound flyover ramp is set to open Friday morning. The existing I-380 southbound to I-80 eastbound loop will be closing permanently. Drivers on I-380 southbound will be utilizing a new, elevated bridge as they head to I-80 eastbound. With the opening of the new...
Cats, kittens up for adoption at Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA -Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control has cats and kittens waiting to play, learn and grow with your family!. August 22 through September 3, you can find the feline of your dreams and pay just a fraction of the normal adoption fee. Cat adoptions are just $25.
CRPD calls for witnesses, security cam footage after woman struck by bullet in her home
Cedar Rapids — Cedar Rapids police responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue SE late Thursday afternoon. According to a press release from CRPD Thursday evening, a female victim was hit by an errant bullet while inside her home. The woman was taken...
Coralville brewer says taps will continue to flow during national CO2 shortage
Backpocket Brewery has been locally brewing its beer in Coralville since 2012. The business weathered the storm through a pandemic, but now another roadblock is making things tough on small businesses - a CO2 shortage. The shortage of carbon dioxide that brings the bubbles to your beer is resulting in...
Advance Auto announces date for Fifth Annual Car Show
Johnson County — Wednesday afternoon, United Way of Johnson & Washington Counties and Advance Auto Parts announced they will host the Fifth Annual Advance Auto Parts Car Show. The auto show's proceeds will benefit United Way of Johnson & Washington Counties. The event will include:. Food, plus free donuts...
8-year-old Linn County boy is hospitalized after dual dog attack
An eight-year-old Linn County boy is recovering in the hospital after he was attacked by two dogs on Friday afternoon at a home in Springville. Authorities say the boy was bit "multiple times," by two 3-year-old pitbull/mastiff mixed breed male canines. The child was taken to the hospital immediately and...
North Liberty launches new program
On Tuesday, The City of North Liberty launched a new initiative inviting local high school students to connect North Liberty and it's younger population. High school students are given the following opportunities under the program: Engage with community leaders. Develop leadership skills. Support the community through service projects. Advocate for...
Independence man facing child endangerment charges
An Independence man is facing a dozen counts of child endangerment after alleging choking and attacking two kids on a number of occasions, and even threatening to hit them so hard, they'd die. Adam Nichols is being held on $50,000 bond. New court records show most of the alleged attacks...
Linn County Property Tax Statements Being Mailed; Payments Due September 30
LINN COUNTY, IA – August 18, 2022 – The semiannual installment of property and mobile home tax statements are being mailed today and will be arriving in mailboxes soon. The deadline to pay the first half of property taxes without penalty is September 30, 2022. A penalty of one and one half percent will attach to late payments beginning October 1, 2022.
