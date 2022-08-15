ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Marion continues to build culture in 2022

MARION, Iowa — Coming off of a 1-and-8 season, the Marion football team is in the process of building a new culture within the program. The Wolves haven't enjoyed a winning record since 2017, and look for further success with star Alex Mota moving from QB to wide receiver.
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Luka Garza returns to eastern Iowa to host Skills Camp

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Hawkeye legend Luka Garza returned to eastern Iowa on Wednesday, hosting a skills camp for young basketball players in the area. Garza is hosting three camps this week; the others being in Urbandale and Davenport.
URBANDALE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Linn-Mar implements new system to keep pace with 5A talent

MARION, Iowa — Linn-Mar's football team is changing their format this year. The Lions are moving to a platoon system, where most players will only play on one side of the football: either offense or defense. Coach Tim Lovell hopes this will help the Lions keep up with some...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Mount Mercy and Linn-Mar launch new teacher & paraeducator program

Marion — Orientation for Mount Mercy University (MMU) and Linn-Mar High School's (LMHS) new program took place Thursday evening at LMHS. MMU and LMHS' partnership will provide opportunities for current high school students and adults, allowing them to earn a paraeducator certificate and associates degree. The program also allows...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Midwest company launches UIowa kids shoes

Chicago based retailer Bobbi-Toads is now an official licensee of the University of Iowa. The kids shoe company is now marketing light-up shoes with the UI logo. The company is also releasing a small plushie of Iowa's mascot, Herky the Hawk, that can snap on to shoes, backpacks and necklaces.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Redmond Park Splash Pad closing, making ADA improvements

Cedar Rapids — Tuesday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec announced they will be closing the splash pad at Redmond Park for approximately one week. The splash pad, located in Redmond Park, will be closed for ADA improvements. Patrons are urged to use one of the City’s other splash...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Servolution serves kids with screenings and school supplies

Coralville — Five days until the first day of school for a lot of kids in eastern Iowa, and more than 100 got a pre-first day dental screening Wednesday evening at the Coralville LIFEchurch. The dental screenings were just part of the back to school event. The event, Servolution,...
CORALVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Second village planning for Windham will be held August 29

Johnson County, Iowa – The second meeting to help create a village plan and set a village boundary for Windham will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at Renee’s Roadhouse, 1747 Black Diamond Road SW. Area residents, property owners and any interested persons are welcome to attend the meeting to share ideas and ask questions.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: New I-380 SB to I-80 EB flyover ramp set to open

The new I-380 southbound to I-80 eastbound flyover ramp is set to open Friday morning. The existing I-380 southbound to I-80 eastbound loop will be closing permanently. Drivers on I-380 southbound will be utilizing a new, elevated bridge as they head to I-80 eastbound. With the opening of the new...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Advance Auto announces date for Fifth Annual Car Show

Johnson County — Wednesday afternoon, United Way of Johnson & Washington Counties and Advance Auto Parts announced they will host the Fifth Annual Advance Auto Parts Car Show. The auto show's proceeds will benefit United Way of Johnson & Washington Counties. The event will include:. Food, plus free donuts...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

8-year-old Linn County boy is hospitalized after dual dog attack

An eight-year-old Linn County boy is recovering in the hospital after he was attacked by two dogs on Friday afternoon at a home in Springville. Authorities say the boy was bit "multiple times," by two 3-year-old pitbull/mastiff mixed breed male canines. The child was taken to the hospital immediately and...
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

North Liberty launches new program

On Tuesday, The City of North Liberty launched a new initiative inviting local high school students to connect North Liberty and it's younger population. High school students are given the following opportunities under the program: Engage with community leaders. Develop leadership skills. Support the community through service projects. Advocate for...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Independence man facing child endangerment charges

An Independence man is facing a dozen counts of child endangerment after alleging choking and attacking two kids on a number of occasions, and even threatening to hit them so hard, they'd die. Adam Nichols is being held on $50,000 bond. New court records show most of the alleged attacks...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Linn County Property Tax Statements Being Mailed; Payments Due September 30

LINN COUNTY, IA – August 18, 2022 – The semiannual installment of property and mobile home tax statements are being mailed today and will be arriving in mailboxes soon. The deadline to pay the first half of property taxes without penalty is September 30, 2022. A penalty of one and one half percent will attach to late payments beginning October 1, 2022.
LINN COUNTY, IA

