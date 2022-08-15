ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat dies in structure fire at Goleta home

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 4 days ago
GOLETA, Calif. – A family cat died in a residential structure fire that broke out in a single-story Goleta home on Monday morning, but no other injuries were reported, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire was reported just after 10:50 a.m. on the 5700 block of Gato Avenue, according to the fire department. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building.

The home was occupied by a family of five, but none of them were home at the time of the fire, said county fire spokesman Mike Eliason. The family, however, did lose their cat to the flames.

Crews were able to knock down the fire within 10 minutes and check for extension in the attic, he added. The home was left with smoke damage throughout, and fire crews considered the home unlivable due to the damage, according to the department.

Capt. Scott Safechuck advised residents to check the batteries on their smoke alarms and to keep the bedroom doors closed. If the bedroom doors are closed, it will prevent the smoke from entering the bedroom, he added.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

