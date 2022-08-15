Report: Tom Brady's 10-day absence was 'preplanned, cleared' by Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Though Tom Brady's extended number of excused absences from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practices in August has garnered loads of headlines, plus some concerns from fans, the team has apparently known about the situation for a while now.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the 10-day absence was "preplanned" and "cleared" by the Bucs and his family is "fine, despite speculation."

Last Thursday, head coach Todd Bowles told media members that "TB12" was expected to miss multiple days of training camp due to a personal matter. Bowles also said that Brady wouldn't be returning to the club until after their second preseason game, which take place on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Breer's report echoes what the head coach said last week, indicating "this is something we talked about before training camp started" and that "it was scheduled way before training camp." However, linebacker Devin White created some additional buzz when talking with reporters when he said "we’re praying for whatever (Brady) got going on as a human being."

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio criticized Tampa Bay recently, saying he believed that the team "bungled" the situation.

"The way it was handled invites curiosity," he said. "Which results in speculation. As the situation has been explained by the team, it can be anything from a scheduled family surgical procedure to a mid-camp vacation."

The Buccaneers final preseason game will be on Aug. 27 against the Indianapolis Colts. Brady and company open up the regular season on "Sunday Night Football" on Sept. 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.