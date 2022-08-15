ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police say suspect's son might be linked to murders of New Mexico Muslim men

By Harold Maass
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dd2aT_0hI1Mkfk00
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Investigators suspect the son of the man accused in two of the four recent murders of Muslim men in New Mexico could have been involved in the crimes, according to documents filed by prosecutors last week and reported on by NBC News.

Prosecutors said cellphone tower data indicated that suspect Muhammad Syed and one of his sons, Shaheen Syed (also known as Maiwand), were in the area where Naeem Hussain was killed on Aug. 5, and had "short and frequent communications" before and after that murder. Authorities are still investigating that case and the Nov. 7 slaying of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62.

Nobody has been charged in those cases — Muhammad Syed has been charged in the murders of two other men, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and Aftab Hussein.

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

Florida woman allegedly caught on video trying to smother boyfriend’s son with pillow

KEY WEST, Fla. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old woman was reportedly caught on camera trying to fatally smother her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son with a pillow and blanket. According to a news release from the Key West Police Department, officers responded to a report of child abuse allegations on Aug. 7. The child’s father reportedly told authorities that he noticed behavioral changes with his child, and he also said his son would wake up with swollen, irritated eyes.
KEY WEST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
truecrimedaily

Ohio woman arrested after allegedly raping 12-year-old boy found sleeping in her home

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (TCD) -- A 30-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly raping a 12-year-old child who was found sleeping in her home. According to a news release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, July 24, the Portsmouth Police Department alerted deputies about a possible sexual assault of a juvenile. Following the allegations, an investigation was reportedly launched.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#The Murders#Violent Crime#Muslim#Nbc News
The Independent

Man and woman arrested after four-week-old baby dies in Somerset

A man and a woman have been arrested after a newborn baby died in Somerset.Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called an address in Chard just before 11.30pm on Saturday 16 July, after reports a baby had fallen ill. The baby, which was around one month old, was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died a week later on the evening of Saturday July 23, the force said on Tuesday.Following a medical assessment of the baby’s injuries, officers arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was interviewed and released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

San Antonio family accused of putting missing woman’s body in plastic bin and leaving it in driveway

SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A father, his daughter, and his son are accused of putting a dead 19-year-old woman’s body in a plastic bin and leaving it in a vacant driveway. Court records show Frank Rangel, 42, Alysson Paredes, 25, and Adam Rangel, 18, were all booked into the Bexar County Jail on Aug. 1 on a charge of altering/destruction/concealing a human corpse relating to an incident that allegedly occurred July 19. All three are being held on $100,000 bond.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KYW News Radio

Philadelphia woman receives maximum sentence for brutal death of 4-year-old in her care

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A Philadelphia woman received the maximum sentence Tuesday in the child abuse death of a 4-year-old girl in 2019. Samiya Brown had pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of an instrument in a crime. Her sentencing hearing detailed a litany of injuries on every part of Zya Singleton’s body.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say

An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
HOLDENVILLE, OK
Vice

Mexico Tried to Arrest a Cartel YouTuber and All Hell Broke Loose

The Mexican city of Guadalajara was under siege for at least 10 hours Tuesday night as a shootout between alleged members of the ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel and official forces took over the streets. The gunfights started Tuesday night simultaneously in several parts of the city, including the posh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Oklahoma couple arrested after toddler's remains found burned in vacant lot

SEMINOLE, Okla. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man and his 31-year-old girlfriend were taken into custody after investigators discovered the burned remains of a toddler. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, on July 26, Seminole Police received a call around 11 p.m. regarding a possible child death. Officers obtained a search warrant for a residence at 148 Old Highway 99 South and found the remains.
SEMINOLE, OK
TheDailyBeast

Killer Who Stuffed Bodies in Suitcases Could Be Overseas: Ex-Cop Negotiator

A former police negotiator in New Zealand has said he is confident that the case of the bodies stuffed in suitcases will be solved, though there is a chance that the killer or killers could now be overseas. Ex-police crisis negotiator Lance Burdett told the New Zealand Herald that despite many unknowns in the Auckland case, “somebody will brag” about the grisly killings and eventually do themselves in. “You leave a trail,” he said. It comes as police reveal it will take some time to identify the victims, of which authorities believe there are multiple. Police have not disclosed further...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Kansas City Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor After 10-Year-Long Lawn Mowing Feud

A Kansas City man is in police custody after fatally shooting the neighbor he spent the last 10 years fighting with over his lawn mower usage. On Monday, Samuel Avery, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, KSHB reported. The charges came one day after Avery called the police and told them he had shot his neighbor Warner Trotter, 41, after he allegedly saw Trotter pull out his gun.
KANSAS CITY, MO
truecrimedaily

2 people charged after missing woman’s mummified remains found in Alabama storage shed

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (TCD) -- Two people were charged after the mummified remains of a missing 36-year-old woman were discovered in a storage shed. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, on June 15, Britta Lashley’s mother, Tammy Lashley of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, called authorities and reported her daughter missing. She had reportedly not spoken with her daughter since February 2021 and told the Sheriff’s Office she believed "something bad" happened to her. Britta’s mother told the Sheriff’s Office that her daughter was last known to be with James "Michael" Barrett.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Daily Mail

Washington homeowner, 59, fatally shoots neighbor, 36, who attempted to break into his home after his girlfriend stayed there following a fight

A Washington homeowner fatally shot his next-door neighbor as he attempted to break into his home after the man's girlfriend spent the night there following a fight. The shooter, 59, who wasn't identified, was arrested and released by police after he shot his unidentified neighbor, 36, on his back porch on Friday.
GIG HARBOR, WA
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy