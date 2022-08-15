ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
grmag.com

Roller-skating event celebrates Black joy

A free skating event will give families a “last hurrah” before heading back to school. Black Impact Collaborative (BIC) is hosting Roll.Bounce.GR, a free outdoor roller-skating event series scheduled for 1-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19 and 20, in the north parking lot of New Hope Baptist Church, 130 Delaware St. SW in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

ArtRat hosts hip-hop artist for Third Thursdays

A new performing art series will debut at a downtown Grand Rapids art gallery. ArtRat Gallery will host “The Hai-Cuu Experience,” a performing arts series featuring hip-hop musician and poet Cuu JoSama from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at 46 N. Division Ave. in Grand Rapids. This free...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

In the home of Olga

Sometimes all it takes is once to make something feel like home. That’s truly how a dining experience at Chez Olga, 1441 Wealthy St. SE, can make a customer feel. Whether the dining room is full or there’s just a lone table of visitors watching as the to-go orders cycle through the door while Olga stops to chat them up, the welcoming atmosphere is palpable.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Dante’s Bakery fires up authentic focaccia

Two brothers introduced an authentic Italian experience to West Michigan through a passion for baking. Michele and Raffaele Minghetti launched Dante’s Bakery in May with a focus on focaccia. The bakery’s goods can be found at Bridge Street Market in Grand Rapids and at various farmers markets around the West Michigan and Lansing areas.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
grmag.com

Salvation Army celebrates 100th year of service

A faith-based nonprofit is celebrating its years of community work since its establishment in 1922. The Grand Haven Salvation Army will celebrate its 100-year anniversary with a weekend event kicking off at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the expanded facility, 310 N. Despelder St. in Grand Haven. The celebration...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
grmag.com

Grand Rapids ranks among cities with best residential views

A new list highlighted Grand Rapids as a place to be for homes with the best views. LawnLove’s recent study of 2022’s Cities with the Best Residential Views ranked Grand Rapids as No. 101 among cities across the nation. Grand Rapids achieved an overall score of 11.7 based...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy