North Branch, MN

Stanghelle joins M Health in North Branch

County News Review
County News Review
 4 days ago

Dr. Ben Stanghelle, MD, joined the M Health Fairview team at North Branch Clinic on Monday, Aug. 8 as the facility’s first dedicated pediatrician.

With experience in inpatient and outpatient pediatric medicine, Dr. Stanghelle is thrilled to serve his community through his passion of keeping kids healthy.

“Watching kids grow and develop over many years is a privilege, and helping parents navigate these crazy, fun and emotional times in their kids’ lives is so rewarding,” he said.

Dr. Stanghelle received his undergraduate degree at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and his medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School.

He served his residency at the University of Minnesota in Pediatrics and completed the Rural Physicians Associates Program (RPAP), which included time spent at Fairview Lakes Hospital and the Fairview Pine City clinic.

Growing up in nearby Lindstrom helped inspire Dr. Stanghelle to serve in rural communities throughout his career. He’s passionate about giving back to the area through patient care and helping make it a great place to live and raise a family.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Stanghelle, contact the M Health Fairview clinics in North Branch by calling 651-674-8353.

Comments / 0

