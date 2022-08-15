Read full article on original website
The City of Hobart Lakefront Festival Brings the Summer to a Memorable End
The City of Hobart kicked off its 31st annual Lakefront Festival on Thursday, August 18. There was an endless amount of things for the Hobart community to enjoy— live music, a beer garden, plenty of delicious food, and a huge area packed with things to keep kids entertained. The summer may be ending, but the festival was the last summer hurrah that everyone needed.
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana is looking for bus drivers
Job Location: Valparaiso Club - Valparaiso, Indiana. Provide safe and orderly transportation of members to and from designated schools on assigned bus route(s) or other destinations in accordance with the traffic and safety rules of Federal, State and local government agencies, and the Boys & Girls Clubs rules, policies and procedures. Incumbent is responsible for communicating on condition of buses, vans and their equipment. Complying with a regular and preventive maintenance schedule is required. The position will also carry out responsibilities such as reporting, tracking, and maintaining routes. The driver is responsible for the enforcement of order and safety on the buses and vans, resulting in a safe and positive environment for youth.Qualifications.
Two LaPorte County students are first recipients of Franciscan Health Michigan City Medical Staff Memorial Scholarship
Two recent high school graduates are the first recipients of the Franciscan Health Michigan City Medical Staff Memorial Scholarship for students interested in pursuing healthcare careers. Zayda Messer, a LaPorte High School graduate attending Indiana University in Bloomington, and Emma Heffron, a La Lumiere graduate attending St. Mary’s College in...
CyberKnife System at St. Catherine Hospital upgrades to more advanced version, cancer patients continue to have latest treatment technology close to home
Known for high quality cancer care, the hospitals of Community Healthcare System have provided patients with some of the newest and most advanced non-surgical treatment options available in the country. To continue to provide the latest treatment technology in a setting that is convenient and close to home, the CyberKnife® system at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago is undergoing a major upgrade. The CyberKnife S7® version combines speed and precision to plan and deliver treatments faster than before and provide care for a wider range of patients.
FREE ART EVENT FOR WOMEN VETERANS AT SOUTH SHORE ARTS
In partnership with Teena’s Legacy, South Shore Arts invites women Veterans, as well as the wives, mothers, and daughters of Veterans to learn how to “Reupholster with a Purpose.” Owner of Teena’s Legacy and artist Jamika Smith believes in the power of women learning, sharing, and working together, and this afternoon event aims to boost self-esteem, sharpen imagination, and enhance the creative mind via learning a real-world skill.
Advanced Dental Concepts welcomes Dr. Shane Harmon, DDS to their team of talented, compassionate dentists
Earlier this year, Advanced Dental Concepts made a major addition to their team of talented, passionate dentists, when Dr. Shane Harmon, DDS joined the office. A 2010 graduate from Wabash College, and a 2014 doctorate recipient from the Indiana University School of Dentistry, is a constant learner who is always looking for ways to further his mastery in the art and science of dentistry.
THE POKAGON BAND AND ITS FOUR WINDS CASINOS HOST RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TO CELEBRATE THE EXPANDED GAMING FLOOR AT FOUR WINDS SOUTH BEND
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds® Casinos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony today to mark the opening of the expanded gaming floor at Four Winds South Bend, which now spans more than 98,000 square feet and includes 1,900 slot machines, 27 table games, a new high limit area, an additional cage and cashier area. The expanded gaming floor is part of a large-scale expansion at the property which will also feature a new 23-story hotel tower with 317 hotel rooms including 83 suites, a spa, convention area with a ballroom and meeting space, a cafe, an outdoor swimming pool, and terraces with spectacular views. The expansion will be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
Purdue Northwest hosts fall college fairs
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) invites prospective college students and their parents and guardians to visit two college fairs hosted at the university. Those interested in attending college, whether high school or transfer students, can attend from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Fitness & Recreation Center on the Hammond campus, 2320 173rd St., Hammond, Ind., and from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the Dworkin Student Services & Activities Complex at the Westville campus, 1401 South U.S. 421, Westville, Ind.
Franciscan Health specialist urges COVID-19 patients to seek antiviral medications upon diagnosis
A Franciscan Health infectious disease physician is urging patients who test positive for COVID-19 to ask their healthcare providers if antiviral medications are right for them immediately upon diagnosis. “What we’re seeing is a lot of patients who test positive, then a week later are calling their physicians saying they...
Crown Point Mayor Pete Land Announces New Chief of Staff
Crown Point Mayor Pete Land announced his new appointment for chief of staff during the Wednesday, Aug. 17, Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter will be the new chief of staff for the city of Crown Point following the departure of current Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski.
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Robert Klemz
Passions lead people in all kinds of different directions, even ones you never see coming. Famous child actors will go to college to pursue medicine. People fall in love and move halfway around the world. For Robert Klemz, passion for his daughter and softball led him away from his dream of being a musician to something he’d never thought he’d do: coaching.
