ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

What are some of the best medications for nerve pain?

Nerve pain, also known as neuropathic pain or neuropathy, refers to painful sensations around the nerves. Various treatment options are available, including anticonvulsants, certain antidepressants, mild opioids, and some topical treatments. Scientists define nerve pain or neuropathy as any condition in which an individual has sustained damage to their nerves.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What are some medications for Barrett’s esophagus?

Barrett’s esophagus is a condition in which acid reflux damages the lining of the esophagus, or food pipe. Medications and other treatments can help prevent further damage. Medications for Barrett’s esophagus aim to prevent and heal damage to the esophagus by reducing stomach acid or increasing movement in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Why are doctors waiting before performing surgery on my husband’s thoracic aortic aneurysm?

DEAR DR ROACH: My husband will be 83 in September and was recently diagnosed with an ascending thoracic aortic aneurysm measuring 4.8 cm. Five centimeters is when they do something. After hearing about the survival rate based on your recent column, along with your comment that “most people do not survive a rupture of the aorta,” I’m scared. Why do they wait until 5.0 or rupture? Doctor says to test again in six months and just keep his blood pressure down. Shouldn’t he be careful about strenuous activities until repair? We can only wait at this point, it seems. -- C.G.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxygen Therapy#Amputation#Linus Diabetes#Wound Healing#Diseases#General Health#Americans
Harvard Health

Hand pain from arthritis? This may help

Occupational therapy eases pain and improves function when osteoarthritis occurs in the joint connecting thumb and wrist. When it comes to arthritis, some joints seem to get all the attention. We talk about knees and hips an awful lot. Our knees and hips must work well for walking, and a third or more of adults over age 65 develop osteoarthritis in these joints, resulting in over a million joint replacements in the US each year.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Cancer Health

Hearing Loss and Tinnitus Are Common in Cancer Survivors

While children receiving chemotherapy routinely undergo hearing tests, adults don’t, and a new study by UC San Francisco reports for the first time that significant hearing issues often occur among adult survivors of the most common forms of cancer. The researchers found that more than half the survivors in...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medical News Today

Some of the top medications for muscle pain

Sore and aching muscles are common. They can occur from injury, overexertion, or an underlying illness. While muscle aches typically resolve on their own, people can take medications to help reduce symptoms. Muscle aches, also known as myalgia, can occur in any part of the body that has muscles. Discomfort...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Ulcerative Colitis and Blood Clots: Can Anticoagulant Medications Help?

Ulcerative colitis is mostly a disease that causes inflammation in the large intestine, but some people can also experience health effects beyond the intestine. Some patients with ulcerative colitis also experience hypercoagulability, which means their risks for blood clots is increased. Keep reading to find out more about the connection...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LiveScience

GERD (acid reflux): Causes, symptoms & treatment

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is a condition where stomach contents passes backwards into the esophagus (throat), causing symptoms such as belching, bloating and nausea after eating. Usually, the lower esophageal sphincter prevents this from happening, but when this sphincter is put under pressure and partially digested food and stomach acid floods into your throat, it causes a burning sensation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What is a bladder stimulator?

A bladder stimulator is a device that may suit people who have an overactive bladder or those who cannot control their urge to urinate. Bladder stimulation can help with uncomfortable symptoms such as the inability to control urination. People can choose between two procedures if they opt for bladder stimulation....
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Patellofemoral arthritis symptoms and treatment

Patellofemoral arthritis is a form of knee arthritis. It affects the joint where the kneecap meets the thighbone. People with patellofemoral arthritis may experience pain and stiffness in the knee, difficulty walking, and other symptoms that impact their quality of life. Although there is no cure for patellofemoral arthritis, medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Best pain medications for stroke patients

Some people experience pain after stroke (PAS). This is a challenging complication for doctors to treat because some pain medications are no longer safe to take after a person has a stroke. Some stroke medications can also interact with certain pain medications. The medications a doctor will suggest for PAS...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
boldsky.com

Winged Scapula - A Body Builder's Woe: Causes, Signs And Treatment

The scapula is a triangular bone on both sides of the upper back region. It is a part of the shoulder girdle and is stabilized by 2 muscles, the trapezius and the serratus anterior. The winged scapula is a pathological condition where the scapula's vertebral border (the part of the...
WORKOUTS
infomeddnews.com

Understanding The Different Treatment Options For Arthritis

Arthritis is a term that covers a wide range of disorders and diseases that are associated with joint inflammation. Inflammation is a natural reaction to an injury. Arthritis is characterized by the inflammation of joints and surrounding areas that cause pain, swelling, and stiffness. It can affect other parts of the body such as skin and internal organs. Arthritis has many modes of treatment that have different levels of impact on recovery. The course of treatment is determined on the basis of the type of arthritis. Here is a comprehensive guide on the different treatment options for arthritis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Recognizing and treating a high ankle sprain

A high ankle sprain is an injury that damages the ligaments connecting the leg bones to the talus or ankle bone and calcaneus or heel bone. It may also involve damage to the tendons and muscles that provide stability to the ankle. Ankle sprain is one of the most common...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy