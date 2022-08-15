Read full article on original website
How to Prevent Blood Clots in Legs and Lungs
Medical News Today
What are some of the best medications for nerve pain?
Nerve pain, also known as neuropathic pain or neuropathy, refers to painful sensations around the nerves. Various treatment options are available, including anticonvulsants, certain antidepressants, mild opioids, and some topical treatments. Scientists define nerve pain or neuropathy as any condition in which an individual has sustained damage to their nerves.
Medical News Today
What are some medications for Barrett’s esophagus?
Barrett’s esophagus is a condition in which acid reflux damages the lining of the esophagus, or food pipe. Medications and other treatments can help prevent further damage. Medications for Barrett’s esophagus aim to prevent and heal damage to the esophagus by reducing stomach acid or increasing movement in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.
Dear Doctor: Why are doctors waiting before performing surgery on my husband’s thoracic aortic aneurysm?
DEAR DR ROACH: My husband will be 83 in September and was recently diagnosed with an ascending thoracic aortic aneurysm measuring 4.8 cm. Five centimeters is when they do something. After hearing about the survival rate based on your recent column, along with your comment that “most people do not survive a rupture of the aorta,” I’m scared. Why do they wait until 5.0 or rupture? Doctor says to test again in six months and just keep his blood pressure down. Shouldn’t he be careful about strenuous activities until repair? We can only wait at this point, it seems. -- C.G.
Healthline
Diabetic Amyotrophy: How to Treat This Rare Disorder of Diabetes Nerve Damage
If you live with diabetes, you may be familiar with the more commonly mentioned diabetes complications, such as heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney disease, and lower limb amputations (to name a few), but you may not be as familiar with a disorder of diabetes nerve damage called diabetic amyotrophy. This...
Healthline
What Anne Heche's Death Teaches Us About Traumatic Brain Injuries and Organ Donation
Actor Anne Heche was taken off life support and died this past weekend at the age of 53. Medical experts said she developed an anoxic brain injury after her car crashed into a home. This type of brain injury is caused by a sudden lack of oxygen and can be...
Harvard Health
Hand pain from arthritis? This may help
Occupational therapy eases pain and improves function when osteoarthritis occurs in the joint connecting thumb and wrist. When it comes to arthritis, some joints seem to get all the attention. We talk about knees and hips an awful lot. Our knees and hips must work well for walking, and a third or more of adults over age 65 develop osteoarthritis in these joints, resulting in over a million joint replacements in the US each year.
Hearing Loss and Tinnitus Are Common in Cancer Survivors
While children receiving chemotherapy routinely undergo hearing tests, adults don’t, and a new study by UC San Francisco reports for the first time that significant hearing issues often occur among adult survivors of the most common forms of cancer. The researchers found that more than half the survivors in...
Medical News Today
Some of the top medications for muscle pain
Sore and aching muscles are common. They can occur from injury, overexertion, or an underlying illness. While muscle aches typically resolve on their own, people can take medications to help reduce symptoms. Muscle aches, also known as myalgia, can occur in any part of the body that has muscles. Discomfort...
Healthline
Ulcerative Colitis and Blood Clots: Can Anticoagulant Medications Help?
Ulcerative colitis is mostly a disease that causes inflammation in the large intestine, but some people can also experience health effects beyond the intestine. Some patients with ulcerative colitis also experience hypercoagulability, which means their risks for blood clots is increased. Keep reading to find out more about the connection...
GERD (acid reflux): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is a condition where stomach contents passes backwards into the esophagus (throat), causing symptoms such as belching, bloating and nausea after eating. Usually, the lower esophageal sphincter prevents this from happening, but when this sphincter is put under pressure and partially digested food and stomach acid floods into your throat, it causes a burning sensation.
Medical News Today
What is a bladder stimulator?
A bladder stimulator is a device that may suit people who have an overactive bladder or those who cannot control their urge to urinate. Bladder stimulation can help with uncomfortable symptoms such as the inability to control urination. People can choose between two procedures if they opt for bladder stimulation....
Medical News Today
Patellofemoral arthritis symptoms and treatment
Patellofemoral arthritis is a form of knee arthritis. It affects the joint where the kneecap meets the thighbone. People with patellofemoral arthritis may experience pain and stiffness in the knee, difficulty walking, and other symptoms that impact their quality of life. Although there is no cure for patellofemoral arthritis, medications...
Medical News Today
Best pain medications for stroke patients
Some people experience pain after stroke (PAS). This is a challenging complication for doctors to treat because some pain medications are no longer safe to take after a person has a stroke. Some stroke medications can also interact with certain pain medications. The medications a doctor will suggest for PAS...
boldsky.com
Winged Scapula - A Body Builder's Woe: Causes, Signs And Treatment
The scapula is a triangular bone on both sides of the upper back region. It is a part of the shoulder girdle and is stabilized by 2 muscles, the trapezius and the serratus anterior. The winged scapula is a pathological condition where the scapula's vertebral border (the part of the...
infomeddnews.com
Understanding The Different Treatment Options For Arthritis
Arthritis is a term that covers a wide range of disorders and diseases that are associated with joint inflammation. Inflammation is a natural reaction to an injury. Arthritis is characterized by the inflammation of joints and surrounding areas that cause pain, swelling, and stiffness. It can affect other parts of the body such as skin and internal organs. Arthritis has many modes of treatment that have different levels of impact on recovery. The course of treatment is determined on the basis of the type of arthritis. Here is a comprehensive guide on the different treatment options for arthritis.
Medical News Today
Recognizing and treating a high ankle sprain
A high ankle sprain is an injury that damages the ligaments connecting the leg bones to the talus or ankle bone and calcaneus or heel bone. It may also involve damage to the tendons and muscles that provide stability to the ankle. Ankle sprain is one of the most common...
What Happens If You Don't Repair A Torn Meniscus
The meniscus consists of two wedge-shaped pieces of cartilage that lie between the two bones that make up the leg — the femur and the tibia.
