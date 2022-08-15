Read full article on original website
Pam Beesly
4d ago
I don't like Utah's policy of not showing us the mug shots anymore, but with the names... we have all the information we need
KSLTV
Mother shot and killed in Tooele, husband arrested for her murder
TOOELE, Utah — A Utah woman is dead from a gunshot wound to her head, apparently inflicted by her husband, who called police to report the killing after they were already at the crime scene. Michael Leroy Patterson, 36, was arrested on the suspicion of murder of his wife....
Tooele mother shot to death as children were present in home
TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death in Tooele on Thursday night. The Tooele City Police Department says the 35-year-old woman’s body was found inside her home. The woman’s husband was arrested in connection to the homicide. Officers first responded to a residence near the […]
Police search for missing Utah grandmother believed to be murdered
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for the body of a missing 99-year-old woman who is suspected of being murdered in Nov. 2021. West Valley City Police says Maren Carlson is suspected of being murdered by her grandson, Garman Shaun Cunningham, 51. Authorities believe Carlson’s […]
KSLTV
Police release identities of Utah couple dead in possible murder-suicide
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police have identified the man and woman who were found dead with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning and say they are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide. Officials with the Taylorsville Police Department said they received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of 3600 West and...
Utah Lt. Gov. Henderson’s cousin killed in alleged Taylorsville murder-suicide shooting
FRIDAY 8/19/22 9:30 a.m. TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman who was shot and killed in an alleged murder-suicide in Taylorsville this week has been confirmed as the cousin of Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson. The woman, 34-year-old Amanda Mayne, was identified by Taylorsville Police on Wednesday. Henderson Tweeted about her cousin’s death saying: “Our […]
ksl.com
Drug deal gone bad ended in fatal shooting in Draper, police say
DRAPER — Draper police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting during an apparent drug deal at an apartment complex last week. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of murder. On Aug. 11, 33-year-old Remey Rowland,...
KSLTV
Teen arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into SLC police car, damaging another
SALT LAKE CITY — A 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of DUI after officers said she crashed into two Salt Lake City police vehicles. Police responded to an unrelated call for service near 751 S. 300 East at 1:03 a.m. Friday and turned their emergency lights on after parking their marked patrol vehicles.
KSLTV
Jury finds man guilty of murder in 2019 stabbing of his ‘best friend’
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who killed his landlord in 2019 was found guilty of first-degree felony murder Tuesday by a jury. Jesse Joel Bruce, 44, stabbed his housemate Cory Haney, who was 40, to death in 2019 in a house in Salt Lake City’s Avenues neighborhood at 797 E. Northcliffe Drive.
ksl.com
Probation ordered for woman who sold fake COVID-19 tests at Salt Lake airport
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman convicted of selling fake negative COVID-19 tests in the Salt Lake City International Airport will face no jail time. Linda Tufui Toli, 28, was charged with knowingly selling counterfeit COVID-19 tests to travelers between July and September 2021. She pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced earlier this month to 36 months of probation.
ksl.com
Police seeking woman they say stole over $2K worth of cigarettes in front of employee
MILLCREEK — Police are searching for a suspect who they say walked into a Millcreek Walgreens and filled a bag with over $2,000 worth of cigarettes in front of an employee. The woman entered the Walgreens at 3291 S. Highland Drive on Aug. 9 just before 9 a.m., police say. Security video footage shows her pulling a garbage bag from her pocket, walking behind a counter and filling the bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling $2,275.60 in price.
Man wanted for murder of Heber City mother found dead
HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man suspected of murdering a Heber City mother in July has been found dead in Oregon on Monday. Heber City Police confirm the suspect, Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found dead on Hurricane Creek Road at Wallowa State Park near Joseph, Oregon. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was […]
elkhornmediagroup.com
Deceased Individual Believed to be Homicide Suspect from Utah
WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. Previously posted to the Elkhorn Media Group Facebook page.) On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned white, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado parked on the shoulder of Hurricane Creek Road near the trailhead. The registration plate came back to a felony vehicle belonging to Michael Grant Asman, age 35. Asman was a fugitive from Wasatch County, Utah where he was wanted for the murder of Julie Ann Burns on July 14, 2022. A warrant had been issued by the Fourth District Court in and for Wasatch County, Utah charging Michael Asman with Homicide on July 14, 2022, and his whereabouts were unknown.
ksl.com
West Valley airport worker charged with stealing gift cards being mailed to others
SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man who worked at the Salt Lake City International Airport is facing criminal charges accusing him of stealing gift cards being mailed to other people. The 36-year-old man was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with mail theft, theft by receiving stolen...
kjzz.com
Family member of Heber murder victim speaks out after suspect's body found
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A family member of a Heber murder victim is speaking out after the suspect's body was discovered. Heber police said the body of suspected killer, Michael Asman, was found with a gunshot wound to the head and a handgun nearby in Oregon on Monday.
SLCPD gang unit arrests man with drugs, stolen truck
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was taken into custody after he was allegedly found with a gun, drugs and a stolen truck. Detectives spotted 24-year-old Martin Olmedo around 2:23 a.m. Thursday morning while driving a stolen truck into a motel parking lot near 800 West North Temple Street. When detectives walked up to […]
ksl.com
Several churches vandalized in Sandy and Orem
SANDY — Police are searching for vandals who hit a number of buildings that belong to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Most of the vandalism happened between Monday night and Tuesday morning along the east side of Sandy. The vandals spray-painted messages on the outside of six buildings.
KSLTV
Man facing hate-crime charges after friend accused of punching gay teen
SANDY, Utah — A 19-year-old connected with the juvenile suspect accused of punching teenager who is gay is also facing hate crime charges and retaliation against the victim’s family. Hayden Stowell, 19, of Sandy, was caught on the victim’s family home surveillance cameras vandalizing their pride flags on...
ksl.com
West Bountiful man had 4 drugs in his system when he hit, killed bicyclist, charges say
FARMINGTON — There were four different drugs in Sean Douglas Mikesell's system when he hit two bikers with his pickup truck, killing one and injuring the other, according to charges filed Monday in 2nd District Court. The 29-year-old West Bountiful man is also a self-reported member of the criminal...
Two people found dead in Taylorsville shooting
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Two people were found dead after a shooting in Taylorsville on Wednesday morning. Taylorsville Police say the two victims are a 27-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman. They were both found with gunshot wounds at the scene. Their identities have not been released at this time. Police responded to calls of […]
Herriman woman wanted after threatening child, ex-boyfriend
The Utah County Sheriff's Department is looking for a woman who allegedly threatened her own child and ex-boyfriend.
