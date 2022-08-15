ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy, UT

Comments / 1

Pam Beesly
4d ago

I don't like Utah's policy of not showing us the mug shots anymore, but with the names... we have all the information we need

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Mother shot and killed in Tooele, husband arrested for her murder

TOOELE, Utah — A Utah woman is dead from a gunshot wound to her head, apparently inflicted by her husband, who called police to report the killing after they were already at the crime scene. Michael Leroy Patterson, 36, was arrested on the suspicion of murder of his wife....
TOOELE, UT
ABC4

Tooele mother shot to death as children were present in home

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death in Tooele on Thursday night.  The Tooele City Police Department says the 35-year-old woman’s body was found inside her home. The woman’s husband was arrested in connection to the homicide. Officers first responded to a residence near the […]
TOOELE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Roy, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
State
California State
City
Portage, UT
City
Roy, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ksl.com

Drug deal gone bad ended in fatal shooting in Draper, police say

DRAPER — Draper police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting during an apparent drug deal at an apartment complex last week. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of murder. On Aug. 11, 33-year-old Remey Rowland,...
DRAPER, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Fugitive#Violent Crime#Winco
ksl.com

Probation ordered for woman who sold fake COVID-19 tests at Salt Lake airport

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman convicted of selling fake negative COVID-19 tests in the Salt Lake City International Airport will face no jail time. Linda Tufui Toli, 28, was charged with knowingly selling counterfeit COVID-19 tests to travelers between July and September 2021. She pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced earlier this month to 36 months of probation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Police seeking woman they say stole over $2K worth of cigarettes in front of employee

MILLCREEK — Police are searching for a suspect who they say walked into a Millcreek Walgreens and filled a bag with over $2,000 worth of cigarettes in front of an employee. The woman entered the Walgreens at 3291 S. Highland Drive on Aug. 9 just before 9 a.m., police say. Security video footage shows her pulling a garbage bag from her pocket, walking behind a counter and filling the bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling $2,275.60 in price.
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

Man wanted for murder of Heber City mother found dead

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man suspected of murdering a Heber City mother in July has been found dead in Oregon on Monday. Heber City Police confirm the suspect, Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found dead on Hurricane Creek Road at Wallowa State Park near Joseph, Oregon.  An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was […]
HEBER CITY, UT
elkhornmediagroup.com

Deceased Individual Believed to be Homicide Suspect from Utah

WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. Previously posted to the Elkhorn Media Group Facebook page.) On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned white, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado parked on the shoulder of Hurricane Creek Road near the trailhead. The registration plate came back to a felony vehicle belonging to Michael Grant Asman, age 35. Asman was a fugitive from Wasatch County, Utah where he was wanted for the murder of Julie Ann Burns on July 14, 2022. A warrant had been issued by the Fourth District Court in and for Wasatch County, Utah charging Michael Asman with Homicide on July 14, 2022, and his whereabouts were unknown.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

SLCPD gang unit arrests man with drugs, stolen truck

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was taken into custody after he was allegedly found with a gun, drugs and a stolen truck. Detectives spotted 24-year-old Martin Olmedo around 2:23 a.m. Thursday morning while driving a stolen truck into a motel parking lot near 800 West North Temple Street. When detectives walked up to […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Several churches vandalized in Sandy and Orem

SANDY — Police are searching for vandals who hit a number of buildings that belong to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Most of the vandalism happened between Monday night and Tuesday morning along the east side of Sandy. The vandals spray-painted messages on the outside of six buildings.
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Man facing hate-crime charges after friend accused of punching gay teen

SANDY, Utah — A 19-year-old connected with the juvenile suspect accused of punching teenager who is gay is also facing hate crime charges and retaliation against the victim’s family. Hayden Stowell, 19, of Sandy, was caught on the victim’s family home surveillance cameras vandalizing their pride flags on...
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Two people found dead in Taylorsville shooting

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Two people were found dead after a shooting in Taylorsville on Wednesday morning. Taylorsville Police say the two victims are a 27-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman. They were both found with gunshot wounds at the scene. Their identities have not been released at this time. Police responded to calls of […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy