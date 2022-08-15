ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Train Collides Into Vehicle On Baltimore Street

By Annie DeVoe
 4 days ago
The collision occurred around 1:30 p.m. Photo Credit: Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (Twitter)

A Baltimore roadway is shut down after a train and vehicle collision, authorities say.

Westbound Eastern Avenue at Kane Street has been shut down after the collision occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15, according to Baltimore Fire officials.

Details surrounding the cause of the crash have yet to be released.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story will continue to be updated as it develops.

