The Associated Press

Falcons' quest: Air Force chases MW title, stadium turns 60

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — The blue-and-white sign leading into Falcon Stadium certainly grabs an opposing team’s attention: “Warning: Lack of oxygen.” Set at 6,621 feet above sea level, the stadium celebrating its 60th anniversary this season has provided quite a home-field advantage for the Air Force Falcons. That’s especially true in the 15 seasons under coach Troy Calhoun, whose teams have gone 66-23 at the venue located at the base of the Rampart Range of the Rocky Mountains. Another warning: The Falcons and their version of the option offense boast a strong returning nucleus. The list of returning starters includes fullback Brad Roberts, outside linebacker Vince Sanford and offensive lineman Isaac Cochran, who each earned a spot on the preseason All-Mountain West team. Air Force is predicted to finish second behind Boise State in the Mountain Division of the conference. Not that Calhoun is buying into the hype.
