Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors double down on massive megapixel move
This year, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra arrived as a premium-priced hulk of a phone, and despite some issues along the way, got a decent reception from reviewers and users alike. While the Ultra features an incredibly high-res 108MP primary camera, this is the year we began seeing Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 200MP sensor start making its way into phones, starting with the Motorola X30 Pro. When will Samsung do a 200MP phone for itself? We're still probably six months away from Galaxy S23 models, but more and more rumors suggest this series could include Samsung’s first smartphone with a 200MP camera.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Futurephone
There's no such thing as one-size-fits-all — It's true in clothing, it's true in cars, and it's true in phones. What you need isn't going to be the same as what the next person needs, and that's half the reason Android has all the extra customization options that other platforms like iOS don't offer. The Galaxy Fold 4 isn't for everyone and might not be for you. But, even with its sky-high price tag, magnitudinous chonk, and still mediocre camera, carrying around a screen this big is absolutely worth the cost for lots of people, including me.
Clearance season for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro kicks off massive discounts
The Google Pixel 6 series is ten months old now. While it is no longer among the fastest phones out there, the excellent camera and usability experience mean it is still among the best Android smartphones on the market. With its successor—the Pixel 7—due to launch in a couple of months, retailers have been heavily discounting the big G's 2021 flagship in recent weeks. This time around, both Google Store and Amazon have discounted the Pixel 6 series by as much as $250. This makes it a great time to pick big G's 2021 flagship for a while, especially now that Android 13 is out.
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 accessories in 2022
Samsung’s latest and greatest foldable—the Galaxy Z Fold 4—is here. Whether you are upgrading from a previous Fold-series phone or buying your first foldable in the form of Z Fold 4, you can greatly enhance your overall experience by complementing the phone with the best available accessories — that is, if you nailed down the color you want. Fortunately for you, there is a wide range of accessories available for the new Samsung foldable. You can grab everything from a case or a wireless charger to a stylus or a Bluetooth keyboard.
Samsung Bespoke Edition foldables should look to Moto Maker for inspiration
When Samsung released the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in 2020, one of the event's standout parts was the revelation that you could customize the Fold 2 if you bought it from Samsung. You could choose between four colors for the hinge and two colors for the rest of the device. That might not be Moto Maker levels of options, but it was exciting to see, and we hoped it would continue with future foldables. Sadly, it didn't.
Google may have finally fixed Samsung Galaxy S22 series Android Auto glitches
You'd think that sticking with a wired Android Auto connection would be more reliable than going wireless, but it seems like ever since their phones debuted, Samsung Galaxy S22 users have been having trouble with cables in their cars. Problems with black screens on AA units have plagued the phone for months, though it started to look like a solution was within reach when a beta fix rolled out in May. It sounds like that's finally making its way to everyone, as Google reports the S22 AA black-screen issue resolved.
Google Pixel Watch may be the first smartwatch to have Google Fi support
Google Fi is an MVNO carrier from Google that uses T-Mobile's and US Cellular's LTE and 5G networks. The service does not support the best Android smartwatches on the market today, despite many of them sporting the required hardware for cellular connectivity. It looks like this precedent could soon change, though, with the launch of the upcoming Pixel Watch.
Does Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 come with an S Pen?
Quick answer: No. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 does not come with an S Pen — although a Standing Cover with S Pen is being included with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorders at Samsung and several other retailers. With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 officially unpacked,...
Latest Nothing Phone 1 update further improves camera performance, squashes a few bugs
Nothing managed to create quite a stir with their first smartphone, the Phone 1. It may not be among the best Android phones in the market, but it is a compelling mid-ranger that manages to set itself apart with its unique design and Glyph interface. We found the phone quite buggy in our initial review and the camera performance subpar. Since then, the company has rapidly rolled out a few software updates to address many of these issues. Nothing is now rolling out another new update for the Phone 1 with camera improvements and bug fixes. And while at it, the young startup is hiking the price of its phone in India.
Nine simple ways to transfer files from your Android to your PC or Mac
You may need to transfer files from your Android phone to your PC or Mac for several reasons. Perhaps you'd like to back up photos to free up storage space or move music to your desktop that you downloaded on your phone. Because of Android's open and transparent nature, there are many ways to do it. You can use a USB cable, Bluetooth, a third-party app, or a local wireless connection.
OnePlus 10 Pro’s second Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 beta packs a ton of new features
In early August, alongside the OnePlus 10T unveiling, OnePlus showcased Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 for its devices. Hot on the heels of the announcement, the company released the first OxygenOS 13 open beta for the OnePlus 10 Pro. The next version of OxygenOS blends the best of Android 13 with OnePlus' "Aquamorphic Design" and packs several new features, though most of them were not functional in the first beta. Now, less than a week after the first beta dropped, the company has seeded the second beta with a lot more working features.
Google is accidentally pushing Android 12 instead of Android 13 to some Pixel users
After months of beta testing, Google released Android 13 to AOSP and started rolling out the update for all compatible Pixel phones from August 15. If you are a Pixel owner, you are first in line to receive the OTA update on your device. However, if a new software shows up on your Google-branded phone, don't get too excited thinking it's the latest version of Android. Many Pixel users report that instead of Android 13, Android 12 is showing up for download on their device.
Android 13's QR code scanner is on this phone even though it runs Android 12L
Android 13 is a relatively light upgrade to the mobile operating system, but there are new features, including introducing a QR code scanner you can access from the lock screen or your phone's quick settings. Oddly, that QR code scanner feature has made its way early to one phone that doesn't even have Android 13 yet. According to Mishaal Rahman, the JioPhone Next has the new feature early as part of its Android 12L update.
Nokia says Oppo can avoid sales ban by renewing its license on fair terms
In early August, the Munich 1 Regional Court imposed a sales ban on Oppo and OnePlus in Germany following a patent dispute with Nokia. This was after the BBK-owned companies failed to negotiate and renew their 4G cross-licensing agreement with the Finnish giant, which, according to Oppo, was asking for an unreasonably high renewal licensing fee. Back then, Oppo confirmed to us that it had no intention of exiting the German market and was working with all the parties involved to resolve the issue. Nokia has now reached out to us with its side of the story.
What is Samsung Care Plus?
Samsung Care Plus is an extended warranty provided by Samsung. It's an optional addition to your Samsung phone, and most people might skip it to avoid paying the extra fees. After all, if you have a case and a screen protector, you're safe from everyday mishaps. It might seem an...
OnePlus 10T gets its first software update ahead of OxygenOS 13
The OnePlus 10T won't reach US shores until late September, while it will be available in the UK and several other markets on August 25. By contrast, OnePlus' new T-branded flagship went up for sale on August 6 in India, a key market for the manufacturer. Well, OnePlus 10T users in the region can now download the device's first software update, featuring the customary bug fixes and some minor improvements.
Android 13 hits AOSP — get ready for the custom ROMs to drop
Today is Android 13 day, and in addition to Pixels picking up their first stable release, Google is also pushing out Android 13 today to AOSP (the Android Open Source Project, or Android's source code). That means all the code that constitutes Android 13 is now available for other people and companies to play with, and we'll likely see ROMs announce their plans to release Android 13-based versions very soon.
Samsung's 25W fast charging is now too slow to be competitive
Samsung finally announced its latest foldables at Galaxy Unpacked, and by all accounts, they seem like promising upgrades to last year's hardware. Although the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are by no means revolutionary, they both continue the company's move towards incremental changes generation by generation. Improved displays, polished hardware, and faster processors. Little by little, Samsung's foldables have matured into devices mainstream audiences can buy, assuming those prices don't scare them away.
The Pixel Watch may be exciting, but its battery life may not be
At Google I/O 2022, Google showcased its hardware launches for the rest of the year and even one for the next year. While some of them, the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Buds Pro namely, are already out and in the hands of customers, other launches are still pending. Among them, we have the Pixel Watch, which is expected to be launched alongside the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro this fall. Pending a full unveiling, details keep dripping in about what the Pixel Watch will be like once it's out. We now have some info about the watch and it comes from nothing other than a Google app teardown.
