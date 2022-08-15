Nothing managed to create quite a stir with their first smartphone, the Phone 1. It may not be among the best Android phones in the market, but it is a compelling mid-ranger that manages to set itself apart with its unique design and Glyph interface. We found the phone quite buggy in our initial review and the camera performance subpar. Since then, the company has rapidly rolled out a few software updates to address many of these issues. Nothing is now rolling out another new update for the Phone 1 with camera improvements and bug fixes. And while at it, the young startup is hiking the price of its phone in India.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 HOURS AGO