One Defendant Sentenced, Another To Be Retried In Hudson County Killing

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
James Crawford and Alexander Harris. Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A 24-year-old Jersey City man was sentenced to prison while his co-defendant will be retried in a 2018 killing of a Bayonne man, authorities announced.

James Crawford, 24, was sentenced by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio to 30 years in New Jersey State Prison without parole, for his role in the Sept. 4, 2018 killing of Eric Crocker, 23, in Jersey City, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The jury was hung on the Conspiracy to Commit Murder charge against Crawford and could not reach a unanimous decision on the Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder charges brought against codefendant Alexander Harris, 33, of Jersey City.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office intends to have Harris retried on the charges. A third codefendant, Jahmir Thomas, pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault.

Crocker was found suffering gunshot wounds near Lembeck Avenue and Ocean Avenue in Jersey City. He was rushed to the hospital where he died at 6:30 p.m. The Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined the Cause of Death to be multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and the Manner of Death to be Homicide.

Comments / 8

Tribe of Judah
3d ago

These are two nice out standing citizens why are they locked up this can’t be true this is what they’re mothers are saying

Reply
4
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#New Jersey State Prison#Violent Crime#The Cause Of Death#The Manner Of Death
