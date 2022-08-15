Temperatures to climb to near 90 midweek

Puget Sound warm weather Temperatures will near 90 in the Seattle area midweek. (KIRO 7 News)

After a gorgeous weekend, the mild temperatures continued on Monday. Tuesday is expected to see the same, so take advantage of it while it lasts. By midweek, we are expected to see a major warmup.

Monday’s high reached 82, with lots of sunshine.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s by Tuesday morning, and we could have some clouds toward the coast. Most of the region, however, will be mostly sunny. There could be some overnight sprinkles along the Strait of Juan de Fuca, but the wet weather on the radar Monday night ought to stay north of the border.

Expect high temperatures on Tuesday again to be in the lower 80s in Seattle – very similar to Monday – with lots of sunshine.

Strengthening high pressure aloft and weakening onshore flow will mean warming temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.

It looks like the next “heat wave” will really just be a two-day affair in Seattle, with highs in the upper 80s on Wednesday and about 90 degrees on Thursday. The Thursday daily record high temperature is 88 degrees for Seattle, so we’ll probably break that. If we get to 90 degrees, that’ll be the 11th time this year, just one shy of the record 12 days of 90 degrees or hotter from 2015.

Highs will fall back to the 70s to lower 80s by the end of the week, with a few more clouds. There could be some pockets of drizzle or sprinkles around over the weekend, but right now it looks like the chance of measurable precipitation in the next seven days is pretty low.

As far as temperatures go, it looks like we’ll stay a little on the warm side beyond the weekend in Seattle, with many days around 80 degrees or a little warmer over the next week, too.

