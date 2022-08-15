ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Temperatures to climb to near 90 midweek

By Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dfMvw_0hI1IjeB00
Puget Sound warm weather Temperatures will near 90 in the Seattle area midweek. (KIRO 7 News)

After a gorgeous weekend, the mild temperatures continued on Monday. Tuesday is expected to see the same, so take advantage of it while it lasts. By midweek, we are expected to see a major warmup.

Monday’s high reached 82, with lots of sunshine.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s by Tuesday morning, and we could have some clouds toward the coast. Most of the region, however, will be mostly sunny. There could be some overnight sprinkles along the Strait of Juan de Fuca, but the wet weather on the radar Monday night ought to stay north of the border.

Expect high temperatures on Tuesday again to be in the lower 80s in Seattle – very similar to Monday – with lots of sunshine.

Strengthening high pressure aloft and weakening onshore flow will mean warming temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.

It looks like the next “heat wave” will really just be a two-day affair in Seattle, with highs in the upper 80s on Wednesday and about 90 degrees on Thursday. The Thursday daily record high temperature is 88 degrees for Seattle, so we’ll probably break that. If we get to 90 degrees, that’ll be the 11th time this year, just one shy of the record 12 days of 90 degrees or hotter from 2015.

Highs will fall back to the 70s to lower 80s by the end of the week, with a few more clouds. There could be some pockets of drizzle or sprinkles around over the weekend, but right now it looks like the chance of measurable precipitation in the next seven days is pretty low.

As far as temperatures go, it looks like we’ll stay a little on the warm side beyond the weekend in Seattle, with many days around 80 degrees or a little warmer over the next week, too.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

High clouds keep Seattle from 90 this afternoon

High clouds might keep Seattle from 90 this afternoon. Slight chance of mountain storm and lowland rain shower or sprinkles tonight and early Friday. Milder Friday and for several days after before warming temperatures later next week. SEATTLE — While it’s well into the 90s in Olympia and Chehalis at...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Record-setting heat Thursday in Western Washington

SEATTLE - Temperatures could soar to record setting highs Thursday afternoon as a strong ridge of high pressure takes hold over the Pacific Northwest. Today's record high temp at Sea-Tac is 88 degrees. Seattle should have no problem breaking that today with high clouds and sunshine. It may feel a more humid today with this cloud cover.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

How to See the Northern Lights Near Seattle

The best way to spot the aurora? Get out of town. Nature loves to put on a show. Nowhere does science and wonder coincide better than in the northern lights, aka the aurora borealis, which occasionally make an appearance over Washington. Usually we know it's coming, like when the Space Weather Prediction Center from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—say that five times fast—issues a geomagnetic storm watch.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
seattleschild.com

MORE heat on the way: Here’s how to beat it!

Yes, we’ve seen hotter days and nights in Puget Sound and across Washington, but the warm streak continues this week and well into next according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures were still above 75 degrees at midnight On Thursday Aug. 18 – only the third time in the history of the weather service’s recording of nighttime heat levels.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Forecast calls for La Nina winter after hot, dry summer

Following one of the hottest summers on record comes the expectation that winter will be extra cold, and extra dark. This week, meteorologists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed that La Nina will be back for the third winter in a row. As a result, this winter could...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast

For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Western Washington
seattlemet.com

The Life and Death of Playland

A Seattle summer has everything. Well, almost everything. It’s true that you don’t have to leave city limits to hike a trail, hit a beach, party on a boat, or stuff your face with all flavors of ice cream. But one thrill of warm July and August days elsewhere has long since disappeared from the city.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Heat advisory issued for Wednesday, Thursday

SEATTLE — Strengthening high pressure aloft and weakening onshore flow will mean warming temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday. Right now, it looks like the next “heat wave” will really just be a two-day affair with highs in Seattle on Wednesday in the upper 80s and on Thursday about 90 degrees.
SEATTLE, WA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Seattle to Banff

If you're looking to escape the bustling city and immerse yourself in stunning mountain scenery, then the road trip from Seattle to Banff is a real get back to nature adventure. Along the way you'll discover quaint towns, gorgeous rivers and lakes and incredible parks and forests. The 600-mile road...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Stranger

Seattle Has Lost the Battle Against Air Conditioning

After six 90-degree days in July, four such days in early August, and two more hot and dry days expected this month, the writing is on the wall. Global warming has arrived. We now live not in the anthropocene, but the capitalocene. Compound interest and the warming world are in an embrace that cannot be politically extricated. A big chunk of the US is expected to experience “heat indices above 125 degrees” in a time that can be described as right around the corner.
SEATTLE, WA
probrewer.com

Seattle Turnkey Brewery For Sale

Turnkey 5,000 sf, 10-barrel brewery, & taproom available in Seattle. Includes current annual production capacity of 1,200 barrels w/ possibility of up to 5,000 barrels w/added fermenters. Available space for additional equipment, canning line, etc. 850 sf taproom seats 40, w/ capacity for an additional 20-40 on the outdoor patio, 6private parking spots, & free street parking. Loading area can accommodate a full size semi trailer (or food truck) & has a 3′ dock. Included are a custom American-made 10-barrel brewhouse & fermenters, grist case, grain mill, glycol chiller, 1/6 barrel & 1/2 barrel kegs, 30′ trench drain, forklift, walk-in cooler, etc. The brewery is an established regional presence that distributes draft & packaged beer to over 250 accounts throughout Washington State & Idaho. Full Listing Here.
SEATTLE, WA
TripAdvisor Blog

15 fun and unique things to do in Seattle

From bike rides and soccer games to bagel and coffee crawls, here's what to do in Seattle beyond the Space Needle. The rumors are true: it does in fact rain in Seattle—but don’t let that deter you, because contrary to popular belief, this PNW city gets less annual rainfall than many cities across the country do, including Miami and Atlanta. From museums and day trips to the city’s creative dining scene and gorgeous parks, there’s no shortage of activities to do here. Here’s a list of some fun and unique things you can only do in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
idesignarch.com

Elegant Classic Waterfront Estate with Sweeping Lake View

This spectacular custom home in Medina, Washington, an affluent Seattle suburb on Lake Washington, features a timeless classic design with contemporary elegance. The luxury estate has its own private 4-boat dock and an elegant terrace in the backyard. A dramatic staircase greets you at the entry, and sweeping lake view...
MEDINA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Thurston is under fire alert

The National Weather Service in Seattle has upgraded alert levels to Red Flag in Thurston County. “Please be advised that NWS Seattle has rescinded the previously issued Fire Weather Watch and replaced it with a Red Flag Warning,” starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday for Thurston County as well as for Clallam, , Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason and Pierce, Counties, according to Thurston CountyEmergency Management Coordinator Vivian Eason earlier today.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
104K+
Followers
125K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy