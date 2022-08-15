Macon woman jailed in man’s shooting death early Sunday admits killing him, cops say

When a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy wheeled up in a patrol car early Sunday at the scene of a fatal shooting, the deputy saw a slain man lying facedown in the street. An upset woman was standing nearby.

Details of the 1:30 a.m. episode in which a Macon man named Deondra A. Fitchett was killed emerged in an incident report made public on Monday.

The deputy’s write-up went on to note that when the deputy spotted the “visibly shaking” woman, “I asked her if she was the person that did the shooting and she said ‘yes.’”

The woman, later identified as Tashanie Marie Negron, 27, was then asked where the gun was. “She stated that it was on the ground on the sidewalk” near a white SUV, the report said.

Negron, who was later charged with murder, was said to have made “spontaneous utterances,” possibly about the shooting, after she was taken into custody, the report added, though it did not elaborate.

Sheriff’s officials have said the shooting was the result of “a domestic dispute,” but further details were not divulged.

Negron, who has past ties to Florida but no known serious criminal record, was being held without bond Monday at the county jail.

The shooting happened on the northwestern edge of downtown Macon.

The area, in a stretch of public-housing apartments below Walnut Street between Madison Street and the northbound lanes of Interstate 75, lies a block or two from the site of music legend Little Richard’s childhood home.

Fitchett’s death was the county’s 44th homicide of 2022 . Forty-one of the deaths have been the result of gunshot wounds.

Of known suspects in the year’s killings, Negron was believed to be just the second woman charged with murder.