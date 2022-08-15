ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chilling warning messages unearthed as Europe’s drought worsens

By Allison Finch,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 4 days ago

Carved into the side of a rock, the phrase emerged as water levels continue to drop in one European river, and the five-word translation delivers a warning from ancestors of what’s to come.

As Europe's drought continues to worsen, the water levels in rivers have dropped significantly, revealing chilling warning messages from more than a century ago.

Olaf Koens, a local German reporter, shared photos on Twitter early last week of boulders known as "Hungersteine," or "Hunger Stones," which have surfaced recently in many European rivers.

Dating back to the 15th century, the messages on these boulders marked record low water levels and were "horrifying" warnings from ancestors about famine, Koens shared in his tweet.

Politico journalist Aitor Hernández-Morales also shared photos of the hunger stones on his Twitter. In the photo, the low water levels of the Elbe River, which starts in the Czech Republic and goes through Germany to the North Sea, allow the boulders with the writing “Wenn du mich seehst, dann weine,” to be seen. Translated, it reads "If you see me, weep."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32wHtU_0hI1I99O00

According to a report from NPR, these stones were used as a "hydrological landmark" across Europe to mark desperately low river levels. The last time these stones were visible was during a drought in 2018.

"The basic inscriptions warn of the consequences of drought. It expressed that drought had brought a bad harvest, lack of food, high prices and hunger for poor people," Czech researchers wrote in a 2013 study, explaining that these stones are "chiseled with the years of hardship and the initials of authors lost to history."

The ongoing drought in Europe is expected to be one of the worst in 500 years, surpassing the 2018 drought, scientists at the European Drought Observatory told Sky News last week.

According to the Observatory, at least 47% of Europe is in drought warning conditions, the second of the three drought categories. Additionally, at least 17% of Europe has moved into the most severe "alert" state, meaning the dry soil is now affecting plants and crops.

The lack of water in reservoirs and rivers now means that rainwater is needed more than ever. And it isn't just the Elbe River that is low on water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UDcUd_0hI1I99O00

According to German media outlet Deutsche Welle (DW), the extended heat, lack of rainfall and prolonged drought across Europe have caused multiple major rivers to dry up. Water levels in the Rhine River, one of the busiest waterways in the world as it flows from the Swiss Alps to the North Sea, are extremely low.

The low-water levels in the Rhine have snarled supply chains and created more problems for an already-struggling economy in Europe.

According to an analysis by CNN Business, container ships will have to reduce their load by at least 30% in order to pass through the obstructions the low-water levels have created in the Rhine River.

Henri Patriot, an oil analyst at UBS, told CNN Business the low water levels in the Rhine are "challenging shipments of energy products, which is aggravating the commodity supply situation in Europe."

As the drought continues to tighten its grip across Europe, other major rivers are drying up as well. For the first time in nearly 50 years, the source of London's iconic River Thames has dried up, according to the director of policy and science at the Rivers Trust, Dr. Rob Collins, The Guardian newspaper reported.

In June when water levels receded in Italy's Po River, the country's largest river, a World War II-era barge was unearthed. More recently, a fisherman along the Po River discovered a submerged bomb that dated back to World War II. Military experts safely defused over 500 pounds of explosive material before the bomb was detonated in early August.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app.AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 403

Marty Byrde
3d ago

So what caused this level of drought 500 years ago when the stones were inscribed? You cannot blame man made climate change for that event.

Reply(31)
286
Ribs
3d ago

Sooo the water level has been this low before the climate scare!!! 😂😂😂 then that means the levels will rise again! Probably just a cycle

Reply(49)
211
True Native
3d ago

the earth is fighting back...the electrical grid is next...back to the 1800s we go...your money will mean nothing...water & food will be everything..

Reply(28)
72
Related
The Independent

Dramatic images show River Rhine running dry as 50% of Europe now under drought warning

Dramatic new images show dangerously low water levels in many of Europe’s rivers as more than half of the continent is at risk of drought due to the ongoing heatwave.Weeks of dry weather have turned several of Europe’s major waterways into trickles and a European Commission analysis of the prolonged drought shows that a staggering portion of Europe is ‘exposed’ to a drought warning - 44 per cent of EU and the UK. Meanwhile, 9 per cent of EU and the UK, face a more serious drought ‘alert’.Soil water content has reduced significantly, making it harder for plants to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘If you see me, cry’: Drought reveals ‘hunger stones’ in River Elbe historically used to forecast famine

Ancient stones bearing dire warnings have resurfaced as a lengthy drought grips much of the European continent.Centuries ago, stones lining dried-up riverbeds were marked to warn future generations that their exposure meant famine was around the corner.Several European rivers, including the Elbe, Rhine and Wese, retain what became known as “hunger stones”, which bear grim warnings for those unfortunate enough to lay eyes on them.One stone on the bank of the River Elbe, in the Czech Republic town of Decin, has emerged this year. Noticed recently by German journalist Olaf Koens, it bears the inscription: “If you see me,...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Drought hits Germany's Rhine River: 'We have 30cm of water left'

As Europe lives through a long, hot summer, one of the continent's major rivers is getting drier - posing major problems for the people and businesses that rely on it. Captain Andre Kimpel casts an experienced, but worried, eye across the river Rhine, where water levels have dropped significantly in recent days.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Famine#War#North Sea#European#German#Npr
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
LiveScience

14 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved

There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)

A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
GARDENING
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
POLITICO

Covid’s aftershocks are only beginning to be seen

Today is the last Global Pulse newsletter. It has been a pleasure to deliver a weekly dose of news about the people and politics driving global health policy. But don’t worry, when it comes to health care news and trends, we have you covered! Check out our other health-focused newsletters, POLITICO Pulse, which provides daily news and analysis of our immediate health care policy battles and challenges, and Future Pulse for chronicling the longer-term forces reshaping health care in the U.S. and around the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

Hottest Places in the World Right Now

As an unprecedented heat wave moves through Europe, rampant wildfires have caused evacuations in Spain, France, Italy, and Greece. Over 1,900 heat-related deaths have been reported in Spain and Portugal, and the U.K. recorded its highest temperature ever. Meanwhile, the U.S., China, the Middle East, and parts of Northern Africa are also mired in extreme […]
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Satellite image paints grim picture as flow from northern Italy river reaches all-time low

Italy's longest river, the Po River, the lifeblood of northern parts of the country in terms of drinking water supply and water resources for farmers, is facing the worst drought in at least 70 years. The amount of water trickling from the river to the nation's most expansive delta, where the Po River meets the Adriatic Sea in Venice, has reached an all-time low, according to The Associated Press. At the same time, salt water has reached as far as 24 miles inland, a distance greater than ever before recorded.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida, 95, says she will run in general elections

The Italian screen legend Gina Lollobrigida has said she is running in general elections next month because she is “fed up with quarrelling politicians”. Lollobrigida, who turned 95 in July, is endeavouring to become a senator with the Sovereign and Popular Italy party (ISP), a new Eurosceptic, anti-Mario-Draghi political alliance that opposes sending arms to Ukraine and “warmongering Atlanticism”.
ELECTIONS
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

70K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy