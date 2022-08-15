ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nypressnews.com

New Jersey man tried to hire

A 57-year-old New Jersey man has been federally charged, accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 13-year-old girl in Texas, authorities announced Tuesday. Amando Conceicao of Newark is charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit murder for hire and causing another to travel interstate or using interstate facilities with intent that a murder for hire be committed, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City man sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing Heights roommate to death

A Jersey City man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing his Heights roommate to death just over two years ago, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, Hudson County Superior Court Judge John A. Young sentenced Tong Cheng, 28, of Jersey City, to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison for the stabbing death of his roommate, Yuting Ge, 23, on August 8th, 2020, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Fugitive Ex-Con Flees Route 3 Crash On Foot

A violent ex-con fled into the meadows off Route 3 after officers responding to a traffic accident discovered that he'd been wanted on a parole violation. Ali Scott, 35, of Newark, has spent nearly a dozen years combined during three separate state prison stretches since 2006, records show. He served...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

71 stop-work orders issued by NJ Labor Dept. since July 2019

From an internet radio station, to medical offices, dozens of New Jersey operations over the past three years have been ordered to temporarily shut down due to strong evidence that their workers are being exploited. According to an update offered on Wednesday by the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
RETAIL
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County Correctional Facility receives ACA accreditation for fourth consecutive time

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County announced Thursday, Aug. 11, that the Essex County Correctional Facility earned accreditation for the fourth consecutive time from the American Correctional Association, which sets the standards for correctional facilities and detention centers in the United States, American territories and some foreign countries. The Essex...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ

