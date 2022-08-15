Read full article on original website
Passaic Sheriff: Trio Nabbed With Dozens Of Heroin Folks, Crack Vials, Ecstasy, More
Passaic County sheriff’s detectives nabbed three men who they said had more than 75 heroin folds, a couple dozen vials and baggies of crack and nearly a dozen Ecstasy pills among them. Members of the department’s Bureau of Narcotics and Fugitive Warrant Squad first spotted Nahdir Gonzalez, 29, “continuously...
Man gets 2 years in a $1.3M iPhone theft, stolen identity scheme
WILLIAMSPORT – A New York City man who played a minor role in a scheme that used stolen identities to steal or attempt to steal $1.3 million worth of Sprint iPhones in 14 states has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W....
Essex County Man Sentenced to One Year in Prison for Obstructing Justice while on Pre-Trial Release
NEWARK, N.J. – An Essex County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 12 months...
New Jersey man tried to hire
A 57-year-old New Jersey man has been federally charged, accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 13-year-old girl in Texas, authorities announced Tuesday. Amando Conceicao of Newark is charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit murder for hire and causing another to travel interstate or using interstate facilities with intent that a murder for hire be committed, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
Thirteen men charged, one on the run in New Jersey stemming from massive Heroin and Cocaine operation
There are 12 people behind bars and one currently on the run but all facing decades in prison for their roles in a massive drug trafficking operation that also included firearms offenses. All 13 men involved in the scheme have been charged for running this drug operation in and around...
3 charged when Jersey City police bust up drug sale; gun recovered: authorities
Three people were arrested Monday when a Jersey City Police Department Street Crime Unit broke up drugs sales in a high-crime area of the city. The arrests were made in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Bidwell Avenue, at 8:44 p.m., Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. When...
Prosecutors Seek To Keep $50G Seized From Woman Charged With 19,000 Oxy Pills, Meth, More
Prosecutors in Passaic County have asked a judge to let them keep nearly $50,000 seized from a woman charged with having more than 19,000 Oxycodone pills and 10 pounds of meth, among other drugs. Passaic County sheriff's detectives reported finding Lina Munoz-Cubillos of Paterson carrying 4,990 Oxy pills in her...
Random License Plate Check Nabs Fugitive With Cocaine, Heroin On Route 22: Authorities
A 48-year-old driver subject to a random license plate check by Branchburg police turned out to be wanted to failing to show up in court and had cocaine, heroin and Xanax on him and in his car, authorities said. A township officer patrolling Route 22 scanned John W. Hartrum's plates,...
Woman arrested, charged in connection with Trenton, New Jersey hit-and-run
A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Trenton, police said.
Jersey City man sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing Heights roommate to death
A Jersey City man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing his Heights roommate to death just over two years ago, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, Hudson County Superior Court Judge John A. Young sentenced Tong Cheng, 28, of Jersey City, to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison for the stabbing death of his roommate, Yuting Ge, 23, on August 8th, 2020, Suarez said in a statement.
Monmouth Man Accused Of Bilking Seniors For $1M
MANALAPAN – A Monmouth County man has been criminally charged for defrauding victims of at least $1 million in an investment fraud scheme, as well as fraudulently obtaining a loan meant for small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. Anthony Mastroianni Jr., 48, of Manalapan, was charged in...
SEEN HIM? Fugitive Ex-Con Flees Route 3 Crash On Foot
A violent ex-con fled into the meadows off Route 3 after officers responding to a traffic accident discovered that he'd been wanted on a parole violation. Ali Scott, 35, of Newark, has spent nearly a dozen years combined during three separate state prison stretches since 2006, records show. He served...
Four New Jersey men arraigned after committing armed robbery at gas station
There are four New Jersey men who appeared in court for the first time at their arraignment this week after being charged for their roles in an armed robbery at a gas station. The charges and details of the gas station armed robbery have been announced by U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
RELEASED: NJ Rapper, Associate Plead Guilty In Passaic Shooting, Freed Pending Sentencings
A former Jersey City rapper who beat a murder rap in 2014 walked out of jail after cutting a deal with prosecutors for his role in a shooting in Passaic two years ago. He could be headed back to the joint for another 18 months, however. Video captured a celebratory...
Man Beat On Jersey City Street Dies, Charges Upgraded For Assailant: Prosecutor
Charges were upgraded for a Hudson County man after the man he beat unconscious died, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, of Union City, beat 51-year-old Anthony Passero on Bergen Avenue between Myrtle and Bostwick avenues in Jersey City around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
71 stop-work orders issued by NJ Labor Dept. since July 2019
From an internet radio station, to medical offices, dozens of New Jersey operations over the past three years have been ordered to temporarily shut down due to strong evidence that their workers are being exploited. According to an update offered on Wednesday by the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
Essex County Correctional Facility receives ACA accreditation for fourth consecutive time
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County announced Thursday, Aug. 11, that the Essex County Correctional Facility earned accreditation for the fourth consecutive time from the American Correctional Association, which sets the standards for correctional facilities and detention centers in the United States, American territories and some foreign countries. The Essex...
Woman hospitalized by homeless man in brutal Lodi, NJ attack, cops say
LODI — A homeless man is accused of beating a woman in a Bergen County deli and leaving her hospitalized with a brain bleed. According to a criminal complaint, 63-year-old Anthony Iavarone showed "extreme indifference" when he left the victim bleeding and unconscious. Charges indicate Iavarone and the victim knew each other before the incident.
Accused Dealers Nabbed As Heroin, Crack Cocaine Found During Sussex County Stop: Police
Three accused dealers were arrested and charged after a Sussex County traffic stop led to the discovery of heroin and crack cocaine, authorities said. Officers stopped a car that was speeding in the left lane of Route 26 in Byram and met with the driver, William Connolly, of Morristown, on Saturday, August 6, police said.
3 charged in shooting death of N.J. man found dumped off Pa. highway
A Trenton man found shot to death on a highway in Bucks County, Pennsylvania in January 2020 drank cognac that night with friends at an Irish bar in Levittown, court documents say. Three in the group are charged in the killing of Joshua McRae, 31, and are one-time Bloods gangsters...
